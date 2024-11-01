66 million early votes (triple 6) already in according to the mainstream media and they're already declaring harris is in the lead.... it's time to start paying attention to what's going on at the voting centers....

ATTENTION

Ballots in Ohio are showing Trump’s name misspelled! “Trun.p” Share this out so everyone can see!! Always triple check your ballots!!

BREAKING - Kentucky voting machines are REFUSING to let voters select Donald Trump’s name, automatically selecting Kamala Harris instead.

This time in Arkansas.

Colorado just did the UNTHINKABLE and someone needs to be fired NOW

WTF is happening in Pennsylvania? Trump is furious!

Dear Michigan, this is how dominion voting machines just rigged the Michigan Election.

They Already Have Articles Of Impeachment Drawn Up In Case Trump Wins

California: Reports of Multiple Mail in Ballots for registered Republicans being tracked to the Post Office and then never delivered

“My mail in ballot never came.I tracked it. It went to the post office, and then it just never left”

“My dad, an 82 year old registered Republican, he goes, mine never came either”

Interesting thing is, she says “everyone in my office, I assume voting democrat, all got theirs”