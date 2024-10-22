Any opinions expressed by authors in this article do not necessarily represent the views of Disswire.com.

Belgian virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche sounded the alarm over a looming collapse of immunity among the fully vaccinated, resulting in widespread global turbo cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and ultimately death.

The mass deaths, which Bossche describes as a “massive, massive tsunami,” will be a result of compromised immune systems among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The incoming mass deaths will not only overwhelm hospitals; it will destroy the economy and thus cause social chaos.

Bossche, the spike in so-called “long COVID” – a term created by Big Pharma to cover up vaccine injury – will begin to become more noticeable this year.

“You will see what will happen, for example, in the next coming weeks … is more and more cases of more serious long COVID,” Bossche said.

“They will start to replace the surge of the cancers … now we have a more chronic phase.”

“It will end with a hyper-acute phase, a huge, huge wave … I’ve been studying this now for four years. I know what I’m talking about.”

“We will have to build a completely new world,” Bossche says

Bossche, who understands he is the only one who knows the immunology behind all this, predicts an “imminent” health crisis beyond what the world has ever seen.

The mass deaths will result in a total failure of the system, which Bossche warns that “a completely new world” will emerge – the elite’s “great reset.”

“It is very, very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse,” Bossche warned.

“And that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society – financial, economic, social, you name it – will be complete.”

COVID was the first of many dominoes that would destroy the current world order, and a new world order would emerge.

“It’s very strange for me to make such statements, but I’m not hiding it because I’m 200 percent convinced that it will happen,” Bossche stated ominously.

“You commit errors or even crimes at the very small scale, you can hide them – I’ve seen this happen with the Ebola vaccination with Africa a number of years ago.”

“However, if you do this at the very large scale, like what has happened with this mass (COVID) vaccination campaign, the truth will surface.”

The mass genocide event is not happening in a few years; it’s happening now.

“If these people would now go out and say, ‘Yeah, wait a minute, we have been making some mistakes, it wasn’t all right, we have to correct them, we have to revise our opinion,’ these people will be stoned in the streets,” Bossche added.

“They can only hope that something will happen that will distract from this issue, but it won’t.”

Renowned Virologist Warns Fully Vaxxed Have Just Years Left to Live

Poor insights on what stimulates long-lived antibody production could spur false hope for better Covid-19 vaccines….

GEERT VANDEN BOSSCHE

OCT 17, 2024

I had sworn to withdraw from social media due to all the superficiality, but some of my followers keep asking for my opinion regarding the interpretation of certain new publications, such as the one mentioned under

I am disgusted by the simplistic interpretation of several immunological phenomena by dogma-traumatized scientists. For example, this article suggests that the absence of long-lived plasma cells (LLPCs) is due to the fact that the distance between two neighboring spike (S) proteins is too large to allow crosslinking by receptors on B cells. As if S proteins were grafted onto a rigid membrane at a specific distance from each other!! Have these scientists never heard that cell membranes, and therefore also virus membranes of enveloped viruses, are fluid and that the proteins anchored in them can move to come closer together or move further apart?

It is now known and repeatedly documented that mRNA vaccines do not lead to the maturation of fully functional and long-lived IgG1 antibodies (Abs) after the second injection. As described in my book (https://bit.ly/3NYokkE), mRNA vaccines lead to immune refocusing, where suboptimal Abs are induced against immune subdominant or immune-recessive epitopes on the S protein. That this unnatural and weak, aberrant stimulation of the adaptive immune system does not induce LLPCs specific to SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) is therefore logical.

The fact that LLPCs specific to SC-2 are also barely detectable in unvaccinated individuals who have had one or more SC-2 infections, however, has a completely different reason. The innate immune system of healthy, unvaccinated individuals is usually able to control the virus to a large extent, so that only weak stimulation of the adaptive immune system is required to finally eliminate the virus. This was certainly the case at the beginning of the pandemic when the circulating lineages were still relatively low in infectiousness. However, as the immune escape pandemic continued to evolve and the innate immune system of the unvaccinated became better and better trained, the contribution of their adaptive immune system to controlling the virus remained relatively minor. Consequently, immunological memory was barely triggered; in any case, not sufficiently to generate significant amounts of LLPCs specific to SC-2.

Last, even though Covid-19 (C-19) vaccines based on virus-like particles (VLPs) may improve the immunogenicity of the S protein, the catastrophic failure of the C-19 mass vaccination program is not due to the poor quality or longevity of anti-S Abs, but rather to the fact that large-scale immunization. campaigns during the pandemic drove viral immune escape, turning the natural pandemic into an artificial immune escape pandemic.