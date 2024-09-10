As I have stated before I had a direct experience of the Silence which we can call non-dual, the All That Is that David Icke refers to. Watch any video of Eckhart Tolle and he provides guidance of how to access what he calls Presence, I say ‘Presence’ because there is nothing to be ‘attained’; what people are looking for is there all the time.

The problem I have is that people have to keep coming back, time, after time, after time. Once you’ve had that experience, why do you need to keep coming back?

There is a problem associated with the “pure” teachings of Eckhart Tolle and others. These teachings provide very little clue as to the nature of the false reality (or simulation) people are presumably trying to escape from. We are not only deluded by the world as we think it is but enslaved by it. I recall Tolle even laughing at the notion that his cellphone was spying on him or something to that effect.

I would wager that most followers of these traditions would have a touching, but misplaced, belief in the world they are living in and would be largely part of the liberal attitude. In this regard I recall the hostility towards filmmaker, Nikki Willis from his fellow residents in ultra-liberal, and New Age Ojai, California. He moved state.

We are living in a world that makes it essential if we do not want to be just going round and round in the world of Samsara and indeed become slaves of what I now call the Cult have in mind for us - to change our perceptions of human reality and to understand what we’re trying to escape from in order to do so.

That’s where, in my mind, what David Icke has to say is so important. In my view, he provides a new context (or mythology) to understand the world that we appear (but do not) to live in.

Have a brief listen to what David Icke has to say here.

As my own physical health gets worse, and the situation in the world becomes more and more dystopian I can tell you that I have no desire to stay in this physical realm for much longer, and I have no desire to return to it, so I am becoming more interested in anything anyone can say about how to avoid being trapped in this illusory world.

I am continuing to read the Reveal and have been reading Icke’s chapter on reincarnation, We’ve Seen the Soul Trap.

Conventional wisdom in the western religious traditions says that after death we face judgement but we only have one go at this for all eternity whereas the eastern religions, Hinduism and Buddhism, along with the western new age, posit that we reincarnate (or are reborn), each time learning lessons from the time before, even though the vast majority are reborn with no memory of our last incarnation - something Icke calls the memory wipe.

Icke pours scorn (and I must say, I was laughing along with him) at some of the more ludicrous ideas about what happens after death such as levels of spirit guides (and, yes, this is hierarchical as well) telling people that have been propelled along tunnels to the light that they have to return to the world of the living to “learn more lessons”.

He relates what psychics such as Christian Sundberg and Aaron Green have to say.

YouTube is full of such stuff

They talk about people who have had a near-death experience who report being sucked down a tunnel towards the Light where they are met by loved ones, Jesus, Krishna, or whatever they have believed in. There is always a ‘life review’ involving a Spirit Guide who will direct you to the right body to reincarnate in to learn the appropriate lessons. There are even different grades of spirit guide. Add to that, there are ‘soul contracts’. The afterlife seems to have uncanny similarities with the world left behind.

David says all this - the signing of contracts to return to ‘learn more lessons’ is designed to produce more loosh. I might express it in a more mundane way by saying we are returned to earth to stay on the world of Samsara and more suffering.

I have been disabused of the concept of a soul, let alone groups of souls - all there is is Consciousness so there is not so far for me to go to accept what Icke has to say here:

“The demonic has no problem with people believing in the soul as their true ‘I’ because it means that your perception of self and reality is still in the simulation. The game is to so program Divine Spark perception that it takes on a whole new identity of being a ‘human’ and a soul that needs to constantly reincarnate to ‘learn lessons and evolve’ in the same way that people wearing a virtual reality headset think they are living the headset reality. A Divine Spark is a projection of Spirit, an expression of the All That Is In Awareness of Itself, and it does not need to evolve. The trap is for the Divine Spark to forget its true nature through the bombardment of information and experience within the simulation whether that be in the Astral as a ‘soul’ or in matter as a ‘human’. Imagine you are a Divine Spark encased in fields of energy – the soul/human body – which is endlessly deluged with information telling you that you are what you are not. Spirit is what we are, Never mind who you think you are, or what you do, there is a part of you which is that all-knowing Spirit, the All That Is in awareness of itself. Spirit in awareness of its creative power can manifest ‘worlds’ and realities galore. There is no limit to what is possible within all possibility. Creation is teeming with realities of every imaginable kind. (p. 221).

Getting back to tunnels to the Light and soul guides, here are some examples:

Talking of Aaron Green, Icke says:

“Green said he had existed with hundreds or thousands of other souls, a ‘sea of souls all together in a very happy place’. It was very bright like being inside the sun: ‘We were warm and happy, but we were also basically Green said he had existed with hundreds or thousands of other souls, a ‘sea of souls all together in a very happy place’. It was very bright like being inside the sun: ‘We were warm and happy, but we were also basically basically ignorant.’ They had no prior experience. ‘We didn’t, I don’t know, we were like little baby souls.’

Baby souls?

After I arrived at what I thought was a good person, the right mix for the body that worked for me and my soul, the guides showed me what I had picked. There was an unintended consequence that I would have horrible acne as a teenager. And so I took a closer look at what that would be like. And essentially for maybe two years as a teenager, I would have really horrible acne. Even though that wasn’t planned for, that wasn’t what I was looking for. At the same time, somehow going through that experience would help develop my soul. It would help me achieve some of the growth that I was looking for. (p. 417).

“One of the tell-tale signs of the reincarnation hoax is how similar human and Astral realms are in the way humans and souls of humans are herded by authority and bow to authority.

Quite.

Icke says what these people are looking at is the Matrix.

I do not doubt the psychic realm but have yet to encounter a genuine psychic. I would say that for every genuine psychic, there are at least ten charlatans.

When I first discovered an alternative spiritual world I could have gone down that route of psychics, astral travel etc. but fortunately, instead I discovered Buddhism which eventually took me to where I am today. Similarly, with Christianity I reckon I can distinguish, on one hand, ‘Church-ianity’, and the Ascension or the Rapture nonsense on the other other, and identify the true teachings of Jesus.

Icke goes on to tell of other psychics who have a different tale to tell about their after-life experiences, and reveal how to avoid the trap of reincarnation that he talks about.

He cites Isabella Greene, author of Leaving the Trap: How to Exit The Reincarnation Cycle.

There is quite a lot of Isabella Green on YouTube such as the following.

Another significant presence is Canadian, Lauda Leon. She does not have quite the internet presence of Green and has not written any books but features in a documentary made by Ickonic’s, Christianne van Wijk, the Great Unknown.

Two of the four-part documentary series are out and can be seen here.

One thing about Lauda Leon is that she describes something other than the Light. Apparently, she has left her body eight times. She describes how she drowned.

“She had been programmed to expect to see ‘the Light’ when she drowned, but there was nothing. ‘There was no light. It was pitch dark, it was black.’ She felt the darkness expanding and she refers to the ‘location’ as ‘the Deep’ because it reminded her of ‘the point of origin of creation before you come into manifestation’. It was identical. ‘You didn’t see light, you didn’t see like relatives waiting for you or anything. I didn’t have any of that.’ She was suddenly in this darkness. ‘It’s more like the deep, the deep of creation before all things get created.’ She felt ‘the most beautiful, calming feeling’. There was only consciousness in a darkness that seems neverending and ‘you just felt a perfection of being, no separation from anything, even though there was nothing in there’. Her consciousness was all consciousness. She describes ‘the Deep’ as ‘a primordial place of being before being’ and felt she could create anything she wanted. ‘That’s like the critical point of the inception of creation, where you decide how you want to experience Creation.’ This is the Void which isn’t – the source of all creation and possibility. From ‘here’, everywhere and nowhere, we can choose what we wish to experience without the impositions of the simulation.

Much of what David has to say is about the insights he had since the death of his daughter Kerry, in December, 2023. He described Kerry as “whizzing out of the Trap” with great speed.

Leon was shown a picture of Kerry by Christianne van Wijk without knowing who she was. Her response was that she ‘went through the door in the right way’:

“Wow that’s why her energy [is] so spectacular and she’s so happy … powerful celestial ... incredible. She is thriving and very much alive ... her energy was needed here for a beautiful purpose but she was never meant to stay because she was never meant to be corrupted in any way ... pure ... pure being of true crystal light. What a beautiful blessing to have her in your world and bring her here for her frequency changed the world and brought in a crystal that was needed for all the Primes and Reals to aid in their consciousness being able to awaken more so. What a beautiful soul. (p. 452).

In conclusion, I would like to finish with a quote from David Icke. Who we are is Consciousness itself. It does not need to evolve. It does not need to become “better”.

The biggest trap is for what Icke calls the Divine Spark is to forget its true nature and identify, not only with our bodies and minds but with the admittedly less dense “soul”.