Until my 30s I lived my life unconsciously. After my mother died at the age of 28 my spiritual eye began to open and I embraced Theravadin Buddhism and spent some years exploring this and meditation

In 1993 (at the age of 38) I spent some time with a spiritual teacher, Poonjaji, in India during which time I experienced a prolonged period of time in Silence, (this in a busy Indian city, not in a distant hermitage in the Himalayas).

I found that I could operate, have conversations etc. but all this came out of Silence.

With the covid era I found that Buddhism and even Vedanta were no help whatsoever in making sense of all this. It became clear that what we are facing was a great Evil and these Eastern traditions did nothing to help me frame this.

Previously, I had been under the illusion that there was no such thing as Evil, only ‘delusion’, a ‘mistaken view of things’.

The people who embraced what I was seeing were almost entirely Christians. They are the ones who seem to have the tools to explain and embrace what I was seeing - not secular folk who were fixated only on how vaccine mandates were affecting them; not the followers of eastern religions who, it seemed to me, to largely embrace the Lie.

While I take my hat off to that small number of clearsighted Believers in Christ and there are many things that I am happy to embrace I could not turn my back on what I had experienced and certainly not turn to any church or priest to tell me what I should do or believe in.

That’s where David Icke came in.

Not only has he been saying consistently for 35 years that there is a global cult seeking to enslave us and since the beginning of the millenium that we are being manipulated perceptually by a non-human (demonic) force but he accurately predicted and interpreted what we are, in fact, seeing.

From being a laughing stock he went from being a threat to the extent of now being banned from the entire EU and also Australia.

Clearly, he is onto something!

David describes the non-dual reality as “ all it is, has been, and ever can be” and says that who we are is “Consciousness having a human experience”.

That ties in exactly with the way I have seen things for so long.

In my mind, David’s brilliance is in expressing what I call the Perennial Philosophy in ways that are intelligible to a new tech-savvy generation in a way that could never be gleaned from reading ancient texts.

Although he doesn’t provide much help into how people can have that experience and abide in it he does provide much help in understanding the Simulation or the Matrix that seeks to prevent people from seeing who they truly are.

His books are many and voluminous, each book being at least 500 pages long.

A dense, and often hard-to-grasp 500 pages at that!

So what follows is my humble attempt to convey very briefly the essence of what I understand his central message about Reality is.

“You are Consciousness having a human experience”

David Icke says:

The Infinite ‘I’ is pure no-form awareness that I call Spirit. The Spirit is in harmony and unity with the all-knowing state that I call the All That Is, Has Been, And Ever Can Be which is in awareness that it is All That Is, Has Been, And Ever Can Be. Here we have the meaning of what people perceive as ‘God’

and

Our Infinite state is one of awareness – a state of being aware. That’s it. No body, no form, no mind, no soul. We are simply aware. (p. 192).

(NOTE: the page numbers correspond to the Kindle version)

Apart from a small section in his book, the Dream he does not offer any clues, other than perceptually, as to how this can be realised.

Meditation tends to concentrate on an object such as the breath or a mantra. Most people practice this for years and are still beset by the “monkey mind”. The secret is to pull away from this using Ramana Maharshi’s contemplation, Who am I? by asking, when thoughts or feelings come up, in the mind asking who is experiencing this. This often takes us to Silence, which is the state Icke talks about. Another way is to become aware of the space that follows a breath or to notice the gap between thoughts.

Something I got from the teacher, Eckhart Tolle, was his story of how he sat for long periods on a park bench when the thought came, “I cannot live with myself” after which the thought «Are there two of me? Which of the two am I”

Here, Tolle talks about this

Most of what Icke talks about is what we are NOT.

Where does this come from?

David Icke’s books are huge. He seems to produce one book a year, each one not less than 500 pages in length. The material is dense and often (for me) difficult to grasp. It is full of research from an incredible array of research taken from conventional and alternative science.

But ultimately much of the material appears to be derived intuitively or channeled to him

Icke says:

I describe in The Trap where my information has come from these past 35 years. It’s a combination of tangible facts and intuitive ‘knowing’ supported by as much documentation as I can gather.

He was ridiculed in the 90s for appearing to say he was God when he was actually saying the Divine Spark is within every one of us.

He is also, to this very day, ridiculed for talking about ‘shape-shifting lizards’, right up to the royal family. While none of this is my “thing” I can see that this is perfectly explicable within the context of his research.

UFOs, ghosts etc appear to appear and disappear when in fact they are moving in and out of the tiny range of frequencies humans can perceive.

Of this, more below.

Left vs right brain

In the Reveal Icke talks about the left and right brain. The left brain is responsible for analysis and describes the dots; the right brain is responsible for joining the dots and for creativity.

It is the left brain that dominates and creates human society and has captured much of contemporary science including, Icke says, of what goes for the ‘alternative’ arena

These two hemispheres of the brain are connected by the corpus collosum.

When both hemispheres are being utilised and the corpus collosum is active our consciousness can be in balance and harmony. We can literally be “in the world but not of it”.

Because of the right brain's ability to see things in their interconnectedness and harmony the cult, Icke says, by non-human or demonic entities, tries to suppress use of the right brain and to get us to stay in the left brain.

It is the left side of the brain which dominates – creates – human society and has seized control of much of the ‘alternative’ arena.

Reality looks very different to the right brain and whole brain perspectives. With the latter you can see the tree and the forest.

“A sense of apartness and separation generates frequencies that match the left-brain decoding system while a sense of unity and connection will be frequency-routed through the right. If you are in this world (left-brain), but not of it (right-brain) you will have the balance to be ‘whole-brained’. This is the ideal. You can operate with material detail (left-brain/ ‘intellect’) and still perceive that all parts are connected (right brain / awareness). You can function within the finite and be aware of the infinite. (p. 193).

“If the auric mind is more open it will deliver information, thought, perception, to the brain that matches the frequencies of the right hemisphere. The closed-minded will communicate frequencies that match the left hemisphere and be routed through that side.

“Bombardment of left-brain information and perception through Cult-created ‘education’ and media is designed to program a sense of apartness and separation to produce a left-brain-dominated population (pp. 193-194)

What humans can see is only a tiny fraction of what there is

Most of us identify with what we can see or sense with the five senses. Icke points out that visible light as only a smear of the electromagnetic spectrum which is itself estimated to be only 0.005 percent of the energy in the universe and that what humans can see bordering on nothing while everything else in all Infinity is beyond our ability to perceive within visible light

He says:

“The ‘human world’ consists of the tiny frequency range that we know as matter (perceived within ‘visible light’) and our sight sense is tuned to that frequency. We only ‘see’ forms of matter with apparently empty space in between. Matter is basically the human realm and ‘empty space’ (which isn’t) is a whole other dimension that our eyes/brain cannot decode unless we have psychic gifts with an expanded range of vision. (p. 188)

The analogy of WIFI and the computer screen

I have long known that the human brain is not the source of consciousness and suspected it may be, rather, a receiver. But David Icke’s explanation clears this up for me and makes perfect sense.

He says the brain is not a source of consciousness, but a processor of consciousness in the form of frequency and electricity. In this understanding reality is the Wi-Fi and the human mind is the computer screen. There is no ‘physical reality’ without the body decoder. There is only the simulation field of information encoded as wave frequencies.

He says:

The simulation, or ‘Matrix’, is a field of information akin to Wi-Fi (or the Cloud) and the brain/body decodes that information into the physicality that we think we are experiencing in the form of solid ‘things’. Perceived solidity is only decoded frequencies or wave information in the same way that what you see on your computer screen is information from the Wi-Fi field decoded into a very different form (Fig 51). The simulation virtual reality field is the ‘Wi-Fi’ and the brain/body is the computer. There is no ‘physical reality’ without the body decoder. There is only the simulation field of information encoded as wave frequencies The five senses connect with the simulation field of information encoded as frequency or vibration. Ears are an obvious example as they pick up sound wave frequencies and communicate them to the brain as electrical signals. The body biological computer is the conduit between incarnate consciousness and the simulation and decodes a microscopic reality of ‘matter’ compared with the infinity of life and possibility. (p. 199).

Holographic ‘physicality’

The human brain decodes particle form data and turns this into what we perceive as ‘reality’ in the same way as WIFI decodes signals and turns that data into what we can see on our computer screens.

Icke relates a story from David Talbot’s 1990s seminal work, the Holographic Universe which is amazing.

Apparently, a skilled hypnotist can block the brain from decoding reality and make people ‘disappear’; or rather, not manifest in ‘physicality’.

“ The body’s base state is wavefield information and to manifest within visible light this must be decoded into holographic form. If it isn’t, it remains invisible to human sight. pp. 208-209)

“A father under hypnosis was sitting on a chair looking into the belly of his standing daughter and he could not see her. Things became even stranger when he was able to read the inscription on a watch held by the hypnotist while the daughter stood between her father and the watch. The hypnotist programmed the father’s brain not to decode the wavefield that was his daughter. Unless he did she was not in his holographic visible light perception of reality and could not be a barrier to seeing the watch behind her Everyone else in the room could see her without having their decoding system tinkered with like the father. (pp. 208-209).

In a similar way, Icke describes how objects can move from a frequency the brain cannot perceive and thus decode, move into the frequencies we can see and then back into invisible frequencies.

These objects appear to us to ‘appear’ and then ‘disappear’, something that appears ludicrous to the left brain.

“The world does not exist until we look at it”

Here is a reiteration of Icke’s main message:

What you experience through the headset or computer in each moment is the only ‘place’ the game exists in that form. Elsewhere it is computer codes, circuits, electricity, and electromagnetic fields. The game only exists as you perceive it when you are observing the part of the game (software program) that is being delivered to you by the headset second by second. The Internet only exists in the form that we see. What you experience through the headset or computer in each moment is the only ‘place’ the game exists in that form. Elsewhere it is computer codes, circuits, electricity, and electromagnetic fields. The game only exists as you perceive it when you are observing the part of the game (software program) that is being delivered to you by the headset second by second. The Internet only exists in the form that we see (pp. 201-202).

It is not ‘outside’ at all. It is inside – inside the brain. What we make of that reality is decided by our perceptions of reality. We may all decode the same car passing by, but what we think of it will be different. I like it, I don’t like it. The colour is horrible, I love the colour. (p. 202).

Icke finds confirmation in the scientific literature, mostly within quantum physics. This is called the observer effect although he thinks it would be called the decoder effect.

Just a few examples.

First, this article from the Daily Mail.

Australian National University said: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-3107996/Our-entire-lives-ILLUSION-New-test-backs-theory-reality-doesn-t-exist-look-it.html

‘Your entire life is an Your entire life is an ILLUSION: New test backs up theory that the world doesn’t exist until we look at it

It is not ‘outside’ at all. It is inside – inside the brain. What we make of that reality is decided by our perceptions of reality. We may all decode the same car passing by, but what we think of it will be different. I like it, I don’t like it. The colour is horrible, I love the colour. (p. 202).

The wave is the foundation information and experiments have shown that it becomes a particle when the wave is observed.

The wave is the foundation information and experiments have shown that it becomes a particle when the wave is observed. An Epoch Times article entitled ‘Your Mind Can Control Matter’ described the result of one such experiment:

Atomic particles were shown to also be waves. Whether they manifested as waves or as particles depended on whether someone was looking. Observation influenced the physical reality of the particles – in more technical language, observation collapsed the wave function.(pp. 202-203)

Atomic particles were shown to also be waves. Whether they manifested as waves or as particles depended on whether someone was looking. Observation influenced the physical reality of the particles – in more technical language, observation collapsed the wave function (pp. 202-203).

Death

David shows how there is nothing to fear from death. It is not more or less than the decoder (the brain) ceasing to function. Once the brain is not decoding data from the Simulation (or Matrix) the ‘person’ returns to Source, to Consciousness itself

“What we call death is only a transfer of attention from matter to the Astral when the ‘headset’ body-brain ceases to function and we have the sense of leaving one world and entering another. ‘Death’ is only a transfer of conscious attention back from the body (matter) to the Astral (or higher) and is absolutely nothing to fear (Fig 65). Fear of death comes from the ignorance of life. (p. 214).

“Reality” as a simulation

As stated above, Icke describes the world we ‘see’ as unreal in a similar way to what was described in Vedanta as Maya.

He describes it as a simulation much as described in the movie the Matrix, a movie I have tried to watch several times but failed to see right through.

That is one metaphor. The other is ‘headset reality’ which is taken, presumably, from Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse or ‘augmented reality’.

When someone puts on a headset data is decoded in a way that they perceive as a different reality. When they take the headset off they ‘return’ to ‘normal reality’

David Icke uses this as a metaphor for how everyone walks around as if with a headset. We live in a simulated, holographic world that is decoded from data in the same way as a wifi or a reality reality headset.

Icke says:

The simulation has two foundation levels, matter and the Astral, with its many sub-levels. The experience of both is like wearing a headset in a virtual reality game whether in the Astral as a soul ‘body’ or in a human body. The perception-manipulating information in each reality may be different, but the outcome is the same – perception control. The body is a biological computer system decoding the simulation and plays the role of a headset in a virtual reality game (p. 267).

Much of what Icke does is discuss evidence to confirm insights he has reached intuitively. He devotes a whole chapter in the Reveal to a plethora of scientific articles that have said reality is a simulation although they contend that it comes from a human source instead of a non-human one has he contends.

“An article in the mainstream Scientific American in April 2021 concluded both that our reality is simulated and that its limit is the speed of light. (p. 254).

Humans are trapped in our perceptions by demonic entities in the astral realm

Human reality is a virtual reality simulation created by astral demonic ‘gods’ of ancient religions and modern-day Satanism.

He frames this in terms not derived from Indian Vedantic sources but from the ancient gnostic teachings from around 500 AD discovered at Nag Hammadi in Egypt. I personally find his descriptions of the gnostic teachings incredibly complex and hard to grasp.

I may return to this some day when and if I have grasped them.

In simple terms, many of the religious traditions are full of descriptions of what Icke would call “astral entities beyond visible light conspire to control us via their assets in the Global Cult operating in our realm of matter.”

They work incessantly to “block access to expanded awareness to isolate the auric mind in the perception of being only ‘human’ or a ‘soul’ subordinate to its version of ‘God’” (p. 185)

“They do so by dictating our level of awareness to trap us in low-frequency perception, or density. The lower and slower the frequency, the denser the energy becomes until it enters the frequency of matter which our eyes/brain can ‘see’. The higher the frequency the more ethereal something appears until it vibrates so quickly that it disappears from human sight. (p. 192).

They go by different names in the various traditions, such as Satan in Christianity (with the fallen angels’, Shaitan in Islam (with the Djinn), Wetiko (a mind virus) in native Central American traditions and Yaldaboath with the Archons in gnosticism.

The symbolism of the Devil, Satan, Shaytan, and Yaldabaoth, is describing a deeply disturbed, distorted and low-vibrational consciousness which Native Americans call Wetiko (among other names). They describe Wetiko as a ‘mind virus’ (p. 223).

Satan, Shaytan, Yaldabaoth, and Wetiko, manipulate human society and its Astral realms through entities known as demons (Christianity); Jinn or Djinn (Islam and pre-Islamic Arabia); Archons (Gnostic); Flyers or Predators (Central America); and many other names in religions and cultures across the world (pp. 223-224).

All of these correspond with what David Icke describes what could be described as “An invisible spirit that influences mankind by appearing in human or animal form”

Put differently:

“The Cult and its demonic mission control works incessantly to block access to expanded awareness to isolate the auric mind in the perception of being only ‘human’ or a ‘soul’ subordinate to its version of ‘God’.(p. 185)

All of this is to influence the brain to give people their sense of apartness, separation, and solidity/physicality but Consciousness can:

override this program by changing the way the brain decodes reality, but for those who don’t activate that expanded awareness (open mind) the biological program will dictate their perception and actions throughout a human life. They become, in effect, like a non-player character in a virtual reality game that is completely controlled by the game itself. The great majority of humans pass through ‘life’ simply responding to these ‘software’ impulses while their consciousness is an excluded spectator. (p. 195

Humans are trapped in a perceptual prison in which the very reality they think they are experiencing is illusory and this leads to mass perceptual control by the demonic realm in the Astral that has specifically created the simulation to entrap consciousness in illusion.(p. 211)

Loosh

In Icke’s description, and in the movie the Matrix, these demonic entities are separated from God (or base reality) and so have to operate as deceivers by conceptually imprisoning humans.

They have no separate forms of energy so they have to take energy from us and feed off all our negative energies, something Icke calls loosh.

Icke describes, and there are many accounts through the ‘ages’ that the demons are terrified of humans awakening when they depend on our ignorance to prevail and survive.

The demons is so far removed from the All That Is and higher dimensions of Creation that its only source of energetic sustenance must come from the frequency band to which it condemned itself by its own choice of reality and perception. This means manipulating its targets to generate mental and emotional energy within that band – fear, anxiety, depression, and all the rest. That is the enormity of demonic dependency on humans. In the same way the Cult few in the human world cannot dictate to billions unless the billions are manipulated by ignorance and fear to obey and acquiesce. Whatever level of the simulation Matrix, the Astral or material, the same dynamic is in place. Perception of the masses must be controlled for the few to get their way. (p. 250).

All of this reminds me of the self-assembling nanobots discovered in human blood from the mRNA vaccines that feed off surrounding tissues. They are parasitic.

The electric universe

There is new material in his book that I am working my way through that I find fascinating although hard to grasp.

One example is of Dr Yuri Shtessel, professor emeritus in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Dr Alexander Volkov, professor of biochemistry at Oakwood University who co-authored a study into transmission of electrical signals between tomato plants.

They concluded that soil ‘is alive with electrical signals being sent from one plant…... They concluded that soil ‘is alive with electrical signals being sent from one plant (p. 298).

This makes me think of geoengineering and the spraying of aluminium, barium and strontium into the atmosphere which, as described by researcher, Dane Wigington which is killing off trees and the soil biome.

Are chemtrails killing off the pathways that communicate between trees and plants?

“They know not what they do”

Or do they?

Elsewhere, David describes how there can be electric communication between DNA.

He uses a comparison with telephones (which we all take for granted) that I never thought of.

Phones convert the frequency of your voice (vocal cords generate waves of vibration) and convert this to electricity routed through the phone line. Electrical energy is transformed at the other end back into sound waves through the earpiece. The ears of the receiver transform this again into electrical information which their brain decodes Barton’s experiments showed that DNA can be compared with a phone cable. Phones convert the frequency of your voice (vocal cords generate waves of vibration) and convert this to electricity routed through the phone line. Electrical energy is transformed at the other end back into sound waves through the earpiece. The ears of the receiver transform this again into electrical information which their brain decodes

All this is fascinating.

I think I understand the basic concepts but not the details of the things he refers to.

Far from it.

Apart from a fascination with how things work behind the curtain I think the main lesson for those in our space is the manipulation of the human species in this age of transhumanism goes far, far deeper than what we are told by the ‘alternative’ media.operating entirely in the left brain.

Understanding leads to action.

That is why I have devoted so much time and energy in trying to package what I see as the essence of what David Icke has to tell us in his trilogy, especially in his latest book, the Reveal.

I hope it is useful.

For a 3 hour exposition see David Icke’s discussion with Brian Rose of London Real.