Dr. Chris Martenson presents “rock solid audio proof that there were at least two shooters targeting Trump and the crowd.”

Watch as @ChrisMartenson meticulously breaks down the audio evidence.

Here are his conclusions:

• There were at least two distinctly different [unfriendly] weapons being fired.

• First three shots were further away than the weapon(s) that fired the next 5-7 shots.

• Sonic cracks tell us that they were also fired at Trump’s & audience’s direction (and weren’t taking out Crooks, eg).

This means that the “lone shooter” story is 100% false.