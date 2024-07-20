Trump & the crowd were shot at by at least two separate people
New evidence from Chris Martenson and Mike Adams
Dr. Chris Martenson presents “rock solid audio proof that there were at least two shooters targeting Trump and the crowd.”
Watch as @ChrisMartenson meticulously breaks down the audio evidence.
Here are his conclusions:
• There were at least two distinctly different [unfriendly] weapons being fired.
• First three shots were further away than the weapon(s) that fired the next 5-7 shots.
• Sonic cracks tell us that they were also fired at Trump’s & audience’s direction (and weren’t taking out Crooks, eg).
This means that the “lone shooter” story is 100% false.
Audio Analysis Is 100% Clear Trump& Crowd Were Shot At By Two Separate People - Peak Prosperity
Today
Crooks’ Unbelievable Path To The Roof - Peak Prosperity
Mike Adams from last night
I am digging deeper into a forensic audio analysis of the Trump shooting. I am very clearly hearing (and seeing on the waveform) a signature match for a very long range rifle round, which I'm tracking as round #7 fired from the very beginning, which appears to have a snap-report delay of 0.77 seconds. I'm digging more to confirm this and will include in tomorrow's broadcast. Dr. Chris Martensen's video motivated me to look more closely at this. Now, if we do the math on a 0.77s delay, and we assume a significantly higher MV (muzzle velocity) due to a longer-range round such as a 300 win mag (I'll use 3000 fps as a good guess), then we get a distance for a SECOND SHOOTER at around 1,386 feet. Does anyone know if this is consistent with the water tower? Given the guesses here, it could be anywhere from 1200 - 1600 feet distance. Will dig more and let you know what I find. There is very clearly something in the audio recording that indicates a second rifle report at a much longer distance...
Forensic Audio Analysis of Trump shooting - FIRST 7 ROUNDS - best current analysis by Mike Adams
Round 1: 0.22s snap/boom delay = 400ft - 450ft distance
Round 2: 0.22s snap/boom delay = 400ft - 450ft distance
Round 3: 0.22s snap/boom delay = 400ft - 450ft distance
(roughly 2.5 second pause)
Round 4: 0.22s snap/boom delay = 400ft - 450ft distance
Round 5: 0.22s snap/boom delay = 400ft - 450ft distance
Round 6: 0.366s snap/boom delay = 600ft - 700ft distance
Round 7: 0.714s snap/boom delay = 1100ft - 1500ft distance
MOST LIKELY EXPLANATION OF ROUND ORIGINS BASED ON CURRENT KNOWLEDGE:
Round 1: Crooks on roof
Round 2: Crooks on roof
Round 3: Crooks on roof
Round 4: Assassination sniper inside building
Round 5: Assassination sniper inside building
Round 6: Medium-range sniper at unknown location
Round 7: Long-range sniper at unknown location (water tower? need to check)
* Assumption for rounds 1 - 5 = 2500fps average velocity
* Assumption for rounds 6 - 7 = 3000fps average velocity, due to likely a larger caliber, longer-range cartridge, such as 300 Win Mag
Brighteon Broadcast News, July 19, 2024 – Joe Biden DROPPING OUT; at least THREE shooters found in new audio forensic analysis
Watch HERE
LIVE: DISTURBING Connections Between Crowdstrike, Trump Shooting & Blackrock
STARTS AT 10PM ET on X & Rumble
Watch HERE
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
Original RAW Audio of Trump Rally shooting PROVES more than 1 shooter, Possible a 3rd!
-We also hear of the possible 3rd suspect running into the woods!
-A shooter was seen and "Shot at" On the Water Tower!
BREAKING Tony Seruga @TonySeruga just confirmed there was a 2nd shooter and his cell phone belongs to the FBI
I presume this story has been debunked.
Even Hal Turner has taken down his story
Outrageous new conspiracy theory about woman who acted strangely while sat behind Trump as he was shot
A wild conspiracy theory about the woman who was acting strangely behind Donald Trump as he was shot has been condemned.
The woman sparked suspicion over her bizarrely-relaxed behavior after she failed to flinch and even pulled out her phone as shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally last week.
Footage of the moment prompted widespread speculation.