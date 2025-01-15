US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave a sort of "farewell" presser to White House media people today, but said something quite ominous . . .

When asked if he would be coming back to speak to the White House Press Corps after today, Sullivan replied "The only thing that would bring me back is an unexpected event in the next few days which, as you all know, it totally possible given everything you've seen over the course of past years."

Here's the brief video:

This is troubling on its face because within the past week, we've had other indications that "something big" is going to happen.

Below is the internal memorandum distributed by Derrick Jaastad, the Executive Director for the VHA Office of Emergency Management, requesting medical personnel ahead of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration:

The memo above, seeking medical volunteers for a Presidential Inauguration, HAS NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE.

Then, there was a posting on social media by Vice-President Elect, JD Vance, which most of us took as him "trolling" but now maybe it wasn't:

Since Vance must be sworn-in as Vice President at the same inauguration, I am pretty certain the posting above was mere trolling; but now, I'm not so sure.

So we have Sullivan hinting that something may happen within the next few days, we have the memo seeking Medical volunteers for the Inauguration, and we have the social media post by JD Vance. All these things on top of the fact that TWICE, people tried to assassinate President Trump.

I don't like what this is starting to look like. No. I don't like this at all.

Yesterday, James O’Keefe recorded an undercover agent admitting to an attempt on Trump’s life

Later, he got confirmation that the individual had been sacked.

Here’s Alex Jones and James O’Keefe today

Top Pentagon Advisor FIRED after revealing plot to “protect people from Trump”

