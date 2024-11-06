Video below seems to confirm there is a POSSIBLE military Coup d 'Etat taking place right now in the state of Israel!

Thousands of Israeli troops, in uniform are marching toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's location and word on the street (UNCONFIRMED) is that they intend to throw him out, after he fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

This is a fast developing story and it is tough to get factual information, but I will update below as info becomes available.

HAPPENING NOW: Demonstrations outside Israeli PM Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem against the conscription law and the dismissal of Yoav Gallant.

Shocking revelations before IRAN attack by former israeli general.

Retired israeli Brigadier General Noam Tiffon, admitted:

"Unfortunately, the IDF is not telling the truth. So far, we have lost 10,000 soldiers in this war, which is equivalent to an entire division”.

BREAKING: Israeli settlers are afraid and panicking after a rocket fell on the settlement of Kfar Saled in the Galilee.

Israeli settlers right now in Tel Aviv after missiles were fired from south Lebanon and sirens were activated. “This is our reality”

Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets into Israel in 15 minutes, with most of the rockets hitting military areas.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬: 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗾 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗲…

Iran may be retaliating in the coming hour/s…

𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝟑 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝: 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝.

Doubtful headlines from Hindustan Times

Israel accepts defeat against #HEZBOLLAH .

In a shocking move israel withdraws forces from Lebanon border amid heavy setbacks by Hezbollah. #Netanyahu pleading #Hezbollah for ceasefire even sacking his defence minister gallant alsoFacing manpower against HEZBOLLAH.

The Israeli military has pulled several brigades out of southern Lebanon following its failure to yield any significant territorial gains in the Arab country, a report says.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing informed sources, reported on Tuesday that officials involved in negotiations with the Lebanese movement Hezbollah assess a deal to be reached within a week and a half to two weeks.

The Hebrew-language daily claimed that there has been progress in efforts to reach a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, adding that Israeli forces are waiting for a decision from the regime.

This comes as the Israeli military has failed to gain control over the towns it raided in southern Lebanon as part of a ground invasion against the Arab country.

Israeli military made no advances on ground in Lebanon: Report

A new report says the Israeli military has failed to gain control over the towns it raided in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli regime’s infiltration attempts in different villages have also been met with heroic resistance by Hezbollah fighters.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military is facing a critical manpower problem as it runs short of thousands of troops, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Monday.

The report said there has been a 1% average decline in male soldier enlistments over the past few years.

Israel is dealing with the manpower issue at a time when its military faces a debacle in the Gaza Strip.

The military has also failed to achieve its goals meaningfully in southern Lebanon.

Dozens of soldiers have been killed in recent days on both battlefronts.

Israel’s military struggling with shortage of troops: Report

Israel’s military is facing a critical manpower problem as it runs short of thousands of troops, a report says.

Since late September, Israel has launched an intense air and ground onslaught against Lebanon after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges with Hezbollah over the war in Gaza.

At least 3,002 people have been killed and 13,492 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since October 2023, according to the country’s health ministry.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/11/05/736685/Lebanon-Israel-withdraw-brigades-southern-Lebanon-failure-achieve-goals-Hezbollah-resistance