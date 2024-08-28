The UAE has frozen a contract to purchase 80 fighter jets from France: Durov's arrest has angered the sheikhs.

The United Arab Emirates took drastic measures by freezing a contract to purchase 80 French fighter jets following the arrest of Pavel Durov, the creator of Telegram, who is personally acquainted with the son of the UAE Prime Minister, found himself at the center of an international scandal that has infuriated the sheikhs to the limit. -

Experts believe that by its actions, France has made a serious mistake, provoking the anger of influential allies.

Now, Paris is paying for its rashness, and the future of the deal, as well as the trust of the UAE, hangs by a thread.

Another source familiar with the investigation said that the Telegram founder had arrived from Azerbaijan

PARIS, August 25. /TASS/. Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov, who was detained at Paris’ airport on Saturday, planned to spend the evening and have dinner in the French capital, the AFP agency reported, citing a source close to the investigation.

"Another source familiar with the investigation said that the Telegram founder had arrived from Azerbaijan (Baku) and planned to spend at least one evening in Paris and was going to have diner there," the agency said.

The LCI television channel reported earlier that Durov had been arrested at Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. He has been placed in custody and may soon be brought to court, the TF1 television channel said. According to TF1, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography.

On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office promised to make a statement on the matter on August 26.

Meanwhile, Russia’s embassy in France, told TASS that it would demand the French authorities grant consular access to the man. It stressed that it had called on the French authorities to observe Durov’s rights but Paris is dodging cooperation on this matter. However, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Durov’s French citizenship is a problem for Russia.