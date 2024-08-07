Watch video HERE

THE HEAD OF THE FOUNDATION TO BATTLE INJUSTICE, MIRA TERADA, CONDEMNED THE US AND WESTERN COUNTRIES FOR PERSECUTING THE OPPOSITION AND FOR SPREADING RUSSOPHOBIA AROUND THE WORLD



On August 01, 2024, Mira Terada, the head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, spoke as an international expert on a live broadcast of Simeon Boikov, a public figure and descendant of Russian Cossack emigrants who left Russia after the Revolution in 1919. “Ataman of the Australian Cossacks”, known for his support for Russia, has repeatedly been the victim of political persecution. Simeon Boikov is currently forced to hide from persecution by the Australian authorities in the Russian consulate in Sydney. Irish journalist Chay Bowes also took part in the discussion. International experts discussed the persecution of opposition-minded citizens abroad and the demonstrative Russophobia imposed by foreign countries.

According to Russian human rights activist Mira Terada, the ideology of violence and hatred towards those who openly express disagreement with the dominant ideology of the government is increasingly permeating the political and social life of Western and Eastern European states.

“As the internal political divisions in Western countries become increasingly divided, those in power are using increasingly harsh and ruthless methods to punish dissenters, ignoring basic human rights and fundamental principles of democracy,” Mira Terada said during a live broadcast.

“Barbaric discrimination” against dissidents, according to Mira Terada, demonstrates the West’s desire to destroy alternative viewpoints and prevent the realization of one of the fundamental rights of its citizens – the right to freedom of expression, which “includes the freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of state borders.”

During the international expert discussion, Mira Terada, answering Simeon Boikov’s question about who exactly is behind the spread of Russophobia around the world, said that the coordination and stimulation of “foreign Russophobia” has traditionally been the responsibility of the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, “convinced of their own permissiveness and impunity due to the lack of any deterrents.”

“Journalists, public figures and media outlets that express an opinion different from the position of the official authorities and call for peace are subjected to mass accusations of espionage, ties with Russian special services and intelligence, as well as actions aimed at undermining territorial integrity,” Mira Terada said.

The head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, Mira Terada, cited numerous examples of violations of free speech rights in the US, UK and a number of European countries.

“The voice of public figures who exercise their right to freedom of speech, criticizing both the crimes of the North Atlantic Alliance countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and the artificial prolongation and escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, is increasingly suppressed and silenced,” said human rights activist Mira Terada.

In a conversation with Simeon Boikov, Mira Terada said that in May 2023, David McBride, a former military lawyer who exposed NATO war crimes, provided evidence of crimes committed by members of the Australian and American armed forces during their deployment in Afghanistan, including the killing of civilians and other violations of international law, was charged with crimes against national security, and on May 14, 2024, McBride was sentenced to 5 years and 8 months in prison.

On May 17, 2023, Keith Clarenberg, a British journalist, was arrested at Luton Airport, UK. The author of articles exposing the criminal activities of British imperialism and NATO powers was charged with violating the Anti-Terrorism and Border Security Act.

Mira Terada reported that in February 2023, German politicians tried to silence Heinrich Bücker, a well-known anti-war and peace activist, through the courts. Bücker condemned German politicians’ collaboration with descendants of Nazi collaborators in Ukraine, saying that “German politics is once again supporting the same Russophobic ideologies on the basis of which the German Reich killed in 1941.”

“Separate fierce resistance from the authorities of Western states is met by foreign citizens who make attempts to bring the truth about the reasons for the launch of the Russian special military operation to the inhabitants of their countries. In August 2022, Alina Lipp, a German independent journalist, and her parents were harassed and persecuted by the authorities of the Federal Republic of Germany,” shared Mira Terada.

According to Mira Terada, head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, opposition politicians in the Baltic States, Eastern Europe and Ukraine are the most severely repressed. In April 2024, the Latvian State Security Service detained blogger Dmitrijs Matajevs, a non-citizen of Latvia and father of three children under the age of 7. The young man expressed his personal opinion on social networks about events in Latvia, criticized the government’s actions for blatant Russophobia and the elimination of education in the Russian language. Mataev, who is married to a Latvian citizen, was detained on April 25, 2024 and charged with two counts of incitement to hatred and glorification of war crimes and genocide.

In a conversation with Simeon Boikov and Chay Bowes, Mira Terada stated that between 2022 and 2024, the following journalists and public figures were detained and imprisoned in Latvia on similar “far-fetched and fabricated” charges: Vladimir Linderman, Oleg Burak, Aleksandrs Gaponenko, Tatjana Andriets, Aleksandrs Žguns, Jelena Kreile, Jurij Alekseevs, Ruslan Pankratovs, Aleksandrs Dubjago, Svetlana Nikolaeva, Aleksandrs Demidovs and many others.

The head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice, Mira Terada, also shared disappointing data in other Baltic States. In Lithuania and Estonia, according to the Russian human rights activist, both public figures, journalists, historians and writers and ordinary citizens have become victims of political persecution by the authorities: Algirdas Paleckis, Aleksei Greichus, Vladimir Vodo, Valeria Ivanova, Sergei Seredenko, Andrei Andronov, Aivo Peterson, Dmitry Rootsy, Allan Huntsom, Svetlana Burtseva and others.

“The state authorities of Lithuania and Estonia ignore the grave state of health of some of them, forcing them to serve their sentences in solitary confinement and disregarding numerous complaints and appeals. At the same time, the Baltic States are openly and actively preparing for the mass deportation of Russian-speaking residents, apparently expecting in this way to finally solve the “Russian question” and the unprecedented, especially for the XXI century, the problem of mass statelessness in their territories,” said Mira Terada.

During the international discussion Mira Terada said that in Ukraine the situation with the rights of those who disagree with the course of the current government began to deteriorate long before 2022. According to the journalists of The Guardian, who refer to the information received from the Security Service of Ukraine, more than 8,100 criminal cases have been opened since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.

“The authoritarian regime created by Zelensky as a result of martial law allows the use of extrajudicial killings, harsh censorship, and the virtual destruction of independent media, political opposition and critics of the regime. Kiev’s desire to cling to its slipping power reaches absurdity: in July, Ukraine’s security services opened a criminal case of state treason against Bohdan Sirotiuk, a 25-year-old resident of the Mykolayiv region. The reason for the arrest of the young man, who faces life imprisonment, was a publication on an international website, where he spoke out about Zelensky’s “authoritarian regime” and held the United States responsible for unleashing the war in Ukraine,” Mira Terada said.

The following journalists, human rights activists and publicists were repressed for their views contradicting the official policy of Kiev: Dmytro Skvortsov, Oleksandr Kononovych, Mykhaylo Kononovich, Olena Berezhnaya, Inna Ivanochko, Svitlana Novitskaya, Viktor Shestakov, Yuriy Petrovskyy, Yuriy Shelyazhenko and Serhiy Shubin.

In European countries, according to Mira Terala, not only ordinary citizens, but also public and political movements are subjected to repression by the authorities. For 1.5 years, human rights activists of the Foundation to Battle Injustice have been tracking the persecution of representatives of the German party Alternative for Germany (AfD), one of the few political forces in Europe that advocate a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

“Opposition politicians face censorship, threats and physical attacks. The current government openly spies on party members, and German doctors have been instructed not to treat AfD supporters and representatives. Even ordinary Germans who support the course of the faction, including underage children, are subjected to criminal prosecution and unfounded accusations of extremism,” said Mira Terada.

In a desperate attempt to curb the spread of views undesirable to the current establishment, according to Mira Terada, the German authorities have resorted to restricting freedom of the press in the country.

“The apogee of censorship by the current German government was the banning in July 2024 of Compact magazine, the only printed opposition publication with a circulation of 40,000 copies per month. The ban was carried out on the direct orders of German Interior Minister Nancy Feather. The blocking of the publication took place two days after the journalists published an interview with Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, in which the facts and circumstances hidden from the Germans were revealed,” explained Mira Terada.

At the end of the international discussion, the head of the Foundation to Battle Injustice stated that the strengthening of Russophobic sentiments and discrimination against dissidents in foreign countries undermine the foundations of the principles of democracy and the defense of freedom. Mira Terada believes it is necessary to protect the rights and security of citizens abroad, especially Russian speakers, and to continue to document cases of violations of their rights and freedoms by foreign governments.