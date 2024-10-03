From Hal Turner

Reports are flooding-in that "unknown aircraft" have attacked Russia's Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia / Tartus Syria. The battle is ongoing for the past 55 minutes !!! ISRAEL IS SUSPECTED AS ATTACKER.

Not only did "unknown aircraft" hit a warehouse on the base where an Iranian Plane had just been unloaded , reports also indicate "salvos of ship-launched missiles began hitting the Russian base launched by ships in the Mediterranean Sea."

To my knowledge, only the United States and NATO have naval vessels in that part of the Mediterranean.

Info is coming in fast, but if the air strikes were carried out by Israel, and the naval missiles by the US, NATO, then World War 3 has just begun.

More as I get it. 12:27 AM 03 October 2024

UPDATE 12:36 AM EDT --

Syrian media reports that Syrian and Russian air defenses have been actively engaging "hostile targets" for over 50 minutes across Latakia, Jableh, and Tartous.

Russian-operated Hmeimim Airbase was among the targets, with over 50 projectiles reportedly intercepted. Large fires have broken out near Jableh, with firefighting crews dispatched to the area.

UPDATE 12:47 AM EDT --

ISRAEL is reportedly hitting "terrorist targets in western Syria and along the Syria coastline."

So far they've hit in Latakia and Tartus, home ports of the Russian Mediterranean Flotilla.



Also the Russian Hmeimim Air Base.

The Russian ammo stockpile there is exploding.



Russian air defenses are reportedly firing at Israeli aircraft.

The strikes occurred an hour after the arrival of an Iranian plane belonging to "Qashim Fars" airline.

The source of the bombing is not yet confirmed, but it reportedly involved 30 missiles fired from naval battleships between 3:55 and 4:41 AM.

UPDATE 9:45 AM EDT --

I had to go to sleep after I did my show until 11:00 PM and then did another hour with Jeff Rense on his show. I simply could not stay awake all night.

This morning, here's what we KNOW.

Last night, the state of Israel conducted an attack upon Russian bases in Syria, claiming that Russia was allowing weapons from Iran to be delivered to those bases, for subsequent transfer to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The reason Israel did this is of no matter at all to the Russians. In the mind of the Russians, they are sovereign, they are a nuclear power and they are a super power, and they will do as they will do.

Teeny-tiny little Israel seems to have just bitten off far more than they can chew. Their self-importance and incomparable arrogance, has finally gone too far. In my personal view, I think they are about to get smashed in a way they never imagined.

It is widely believed Russia will strike back at Israel, directly.

How that is done, and how severe it is done, is completely unknown at this hour. There is already talk in the Russian state Duma of declaring war. But that's just talk right now.

The United States has pledged to defend Israel, but Israel struck first. It doesn't matter WHY they struck first, they did it.

So for the United States, it is not a matter of "defending" Israel because the Israelis drew first blood.

The U.S., however, is under political control of Israel because Money from that tribe has purchased a large number of US politicians. Oh, and make no mistake, elected officials here in America have betrayed this country for Israel and will continue to betray us unless and until we put an end to that.

THERFORE, when you see elected officials defending Israel's attack upon the Russian base, or saying they will use US military to defend Israel from Russia, YOU should conclude they are traitors to this nation. Domestic enemies who have a greater allegiance to a foreign country, than they do to America.

Last night, Israel attacked a Russian airbase in Syria with missiles. This morning the Russian Government is telling its citizens "Leave Israel immediately; get out before it's too late."

The initial story covering the then-ongoing air strikes is HERE.

More than 30 missiles were fired at the Russians by Israeli aircraft and naval vessels. Russia returned fire.

With this morning's warning telling the approximately 1.5 MILLION Russian citizens to "Leave Israel immediately, get out before it's too late" it appears Russia is going to smash Israel with military strikes.

When Russia hits back - as is their right under common sense, and under International Law -- the U.S. may move to defend Israel, or to respond by attacking Russia. We all know how that ends.

Today is a pivotal day in human history, and maybe for human existence.

GET PREPS - NOW!

Western media report

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/10/03/israeli-strike-suspected-near-russian-air-base-in-syria-whi/

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/russia-begins-evacuating-its-citizens-lebanon-2024-10-03/

LEAVE WHILE YOU CAN; Russian ambassador urges Russian citizens to leave Israel What has Israel started?

Kevork Alassian

Israel's recent large-scale military aggression on the Syrian coast near the city of Jableh could mark a significant turning point in the ongoing regional conflict. This attack followed a meeting on Wednesday between Alexander Lavrentiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy on Syria, and Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). During the talks, Lavrentiev expressed hope that Israel would heed Iran's warnings. Israel appears to have interpreted this meeting, along with Lavrentiev's statements, as tacit Russian approval of Iran’s retaliatory actions. Consequently, Israel targeted warehouses of the Russian forces. This likely explains the joint response from Syrian and Russian air defences, marking a departure from previous Israeli strikes, where Russia had refrained from direct involvement in the defence effort. Following the conclusion of the attack at 5:50 AM, a Russian air patrol was observed over Latakia. The Israeli strike on a Russian facility in Syria is a serious escalation. Netanyahu’s actions suggest he is no longer solely confronting the "Axis of Resistance" but is also risking Russian interests. Should Moscow choose to respond, it could dramatically alter the balance of power in the region.

Iran has told the United States via an intermediary that any Israeli attack against Iran would meet an “unconventional response” that includes targeting Israeli infrastructure.

In exclusive remarks to Al Jazeera, an Iranian official said on Thursday that his country has sent a message to the US, via Qatar, addressing rising regional tensions after Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

In the message, Tehran told Washington that “the phase of unilateral self-restraint has ended”, adding that “individual self-restraint does not secure our national security requirements”.

The indirect message also emphasised that Iran does not want a regional war, the official said.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/10/3/iran-warns-of-unconventional-response-in-case-of-new-israeli-attack

Putin’s Bold Support To Tehran After Missile Strike On Israel: ‘West Thinks Iranian Attack Started…’

In a recent statement during an UN media stakeout, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia emphasised Iran's remarkable restraint over the past two months amidst escalating tensions with Israel. He noted that Iran's missile attack on Israel did not occur in a vacuum, highlighting the complex backdrop of regional conflicts and provocations. This attack is seen as a direct response to the recent killings of key Iranian and Hezbollah leaders, which have intensified hostilities between the nations. Watch the video for details. Watch the video for details.

Ray McGovern: Iran Hits Israel! Israel's Response Incoming as the Middle East Spirals into Chaos!"

Boris Johnson claims a listening device was found in his bathroom after Netanyahu came for a visit.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/10/03/boris-johnson-bug-found-bathroom-netanyahu-visit/

Redacted

EMERGENCY! UKRAINE BOMBS NUCLEAR FACILITY, AMERICANS TOLD TO GET OUT OF LEBANON NOW

🔴 Iran DESTROYED IDF’s F-35s | Gaza’s “Dedication” To NASRALLAH | South Lebanon GRAVEYARD