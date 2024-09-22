This is an article I wrote a couple of weeks ago

La Quita Columna have put out another video

Interview with Dr. Astrid Stückelberger and La Quinta Columna.

What is behind CERN, multidimensionality, energies and frequencies? All of this is explained by introducing the E-factor. Our world is not run by human beings.

World Health Organization Whistleblower and International Public Health Scientist, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger Describes the Four Key Goals of the WHO’s Globalist Agenda

1. Put people into a "sick mode" using fear

2. Compel people to get "an injection" into their bodies

3. Gain "total control of the population by the agenda of technology, QR codes, and genome editing digitization."

4. Achieve transhumanism