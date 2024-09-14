Seemoreocks

The next part of my narrative is the story about graphene is taken from reading David Icke’s book, the Awakening. A major part of one chapter is devoted to la Quita Columna who were responsible, back in 2021, for alerting the world to the existence of graphene in the “vaccine” vials.

In early 2024 they contacted David Icke to ask him to discuss with them their new findings that they said confirmed what Icke had been saying about covid since the spring of 2021 and for which he was attacked and cancelled. They told Icke that their own findings supported his view that:

“The prime reason for the global electromagnetic ‘Cloud’ being created by 4G and 5G towers (with 6G and 7G to come) along with tens of thousands of low-orbit satellites launched ever more frequently by ‘Elon Musk’s’ SpaceX and others. They said that even my revelations since 1996 that human society is controlled by a non-human force hidden in another dimension were confirmed by their research. I was obviously intrigued and agreed immediately to join them in a Zoom conference with simultaneous two-way translation. (p. 485).

I do not know if the views of la Quita Columna were theirs from the onset (I suspect not), or if they were the conclusions they reached from their shocking findings. In any case, Ricardo Delgado, who led the research has an impressive CV including a degree in biostatistics from the University of Seville, and a master's degree in biostatistics in addition to a postgraduate degree in health biology, clinical microbiology, epidemiology and clinical immunology at the European University of Miguel de Cervantes and so forth.

Delgado told Icke:

“In general terms, we started our research with empirical evidence, proof, and we’ve reached conclusions that are very much in line with what you, Mr. Icke, have been saying for a long time now. The most important evidence we have come up with is that the Covid disease is acute radiation syndrome enhanced by a material that is graphene. (p. 486).

Delgado and his team placed the contents of the Pfizer fake vaccine in an incubator at body temperature (37 degrees centigrade (98.6 F). The appearance was pretty much clear to start with but as the hours passed complex structures began to appear which continued to grow continuously week after week. The self-replication images reminded Icke of ‘Morgellons disease’ which has been around for almost a quarter of a century but named ‘delusional’ by limited, left-brained ‘fact-checkers’.

Icke writes that the “vaccines” contain self-replicating nanotechnology that he (and others, including Dr Mihalcea) builds synthetic operating systems to connect brain and body to what he calls ‘the Cloud’ which is being expanded by the week due to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. This is then planned to become an AI hive mind controlling the thoughts of people. This technology has been designed to cross the protective blood-brain barrier. One has to ask why the “vaccine” has such stringent temperature storage requirements at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

Delgado said in the conference call they have proof that post-vaccine effects are acute radiation syndrome facilitated by graphene oxide in the shots.

Highly toxic graphene oxide is detected in the body by specialised cells of the immune system; its behaviour is similar to a pathogen. Delgado said graphene generates an inflammatory response, mitochondrial DNA damage, and a cytokine response

A ‘cytokine storm’ is when the immune system is in such a panic in response to a threat that it releases inflammatory-causing molecules called cytokines.

“So many cytokines can be unleashed in extreme circumstances – the ‘storm’ – that death is caused by multisystem organ failure”.

Delgado is convinced that graphene at a nanoscale is what they dubbed Sars-CoV-2.

It was certainly not a ‘virus’.

This parallels Icke who said in April 2020 that the effects of 5G could mimic the alleged symptoms of the ‘Covid virus’ He is adamant that he did not say, as reported then and since, that 5G was the ‘virus’ because, Icke says emphatically, ‘there is no ‘virus’.

Delgado said

“In order to generate artificial outbreaks … all they have to do is excite and increase the quality of the frequencies that are emitted via telephone masts or towers.’

Icke adds that you can add Musk’s low-orbit satellites to that as well.

Graphene acts as an amplifier converting the gigahertz of 5G into teraherz. Graphene in the vials is also particularly affected by the 26 gigahertz frequency, the next frequency to be emitted by 5G. This, says Delgado, Icke and others, could lead to the next pandemic that the world is being prepared for. Here we can see that graphene acts as an amplifier, converting the gigahertz into terahertz, i.e. thousands of times more within the body. More specifically, there is a particular danger now, and that is that graphene … present in the injectables is particularly affected by 26 gigahertz. And as you all well know, in our country, as well as in other parts of Europe and the world, 26 gigahertz is the next frequency to be emitted [high-band 5G]. It’s already been put out to tender in all these countries. And this will lead to the next pandemic that they’re already cooking up to some extent.

Delgado explained that, in addition to graphene the vaccines deliver a number of micro- and nanostructures inside the body, all visible under a microscope. These were instigated by exposure to electromagnetic radiation.

Significantly, Delgado repeats what I have heard from other sources as well, that they had not found biological material in the “vaccines” or messenger DNA. The material they tested was synthetic but not synthetic mRNA.

Delgado expressed the view that governments had circulated ‘fake dissidents’ to divert people into believing the mRNA story as a cover for other nanotechnology. Icke adds that:

“ The ‘spike protein’ allegedly in the ‘vaccine’ is supposed to be a response to the ‘spike protein’ in the ‘virus’; but there is no virus and so no ‘spike protein’ in the ‘virus’”.

Speaking for myself I cannot go so far. Because one thing is demonstrably true (the nanobots) I cannot say the other is not true although that is a conclusion one might come to. I try to be more open-minded until I have been convinced.

Delgado turned to the psychological effects of graphene and other nano-tech in the fake vaccines.

There are legions of reports of people changing their personality after ‘Covid’ jabs and a word that comes up time and again is ‘vacant’. They seem ‘vacant’. Brain activity is being hijacked and rewired through nano self-replication. “

Delgado said these technologies had the capacity to ‘insert thoughts, feelings, and neuronal supervision of the whole of the world’s population’, something that corresponds to what David Icke calls the hive mind.

‘In short, it is a neural implant by means of a liquid interface, the vaccines.’

Perhaps that also explains why the PCR test swabs that so many were subjected to during the “pandemic”, were inserted so high up the nose? Was it to ‘translocate it straight to the neurons’?

Dr Roger Lier

In a presentation, Ricardo Delgado references the late Dr Roger Lier (1935-2014) who was a surgeon extracting implants from those who said they had been abducted by ‘aliens’.

Ricardo Delgado also links the fake vaccine story to a non-human force and connects black goo to graphene. He wonders if graphene is a name used to cover up its true origin. Delgado also believes that graphene could be a food source for certain parasites and parasites for me are a form of possession. Delgado said La Quinta Columna had received a study from the late Dr Roger Lier. (1935-2014) who was a surgeon extracting implants from those who said they had been abducted by ‘aliens’. Delgado said the technology present in the implants was the same as those contained in the fake vaccines and other vaccines increasingly using the same technology they are calling mRNA which is graphene oxide and other nanotechnology if the truth be told. (p. 506)

Lier said that it was a very advanced nanotechnology. The devices included nano-carbon tubes, with either a single or a double wall. They could be elongated and weaved into carbon nanofibers, nano-strands, and crystalline structures, which were ‘orthorhombic’ (crystalline rectangular structures).

Anyone who has researched the fake vaccines and microscope videos of their nanotechnology in the body will recognise exactly what Lier is talking about.

He said in the video:

“So here’s a very advanced nanotechnology … using the principal elements of certain materials, putting them together in such a way that you’re actually broadcasting or switching what we perceive as a radio wave, which may not be a radio wave. It could be scalar waves. “Scalar Waves (longitudinal waves) do what [other] waves cannot …They are fast, penetrating, connected, and can broadcast magnified power … Their potential is almost limitless … It is even said that it is the technology that extraterrestrials use!’”

Ricardo Delgado said scalar technology was 5G:

And the immediate conclusion, Mr. Icke, is that we are before a mass implant of the whole of the human species. Those nanotubes that Dr Lier was talking about, those crystal orthorhombic structures, are present in the Pfizer vial”

Delgado talks about 15-minute cities

Their habitat units hope to be 15-minute smart cities, where the geo-energies will be replaced by artificial microwave technologies. That will provide greater density to the planet, and the bio-energies will be guaranteed by the stabled population. And this is why they want you to stay at home, lockdowns, climatic lockdowns, because of a social emergency, or smart cities. And, it’s an optimal industrial yield of bio-neuromass, and it’s quite possible that they are preparing the planet to be able to occupy it and have its herd stabled to have energy at their disposal. (p. 510)

Dr Astrid Stuckelberger

The other member on the panel was Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, a scientist, researcher, and teacher for 25 years with the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Geneva and Lausanne in Switzerland who worked with the World Health Organisation (WHO) between 2009 and 2013 on International Health Regulation (IHR) and public health emergency management. She has written twelve books and nearly 200 scientific articles and policy papers for the UN, EU and governments.

Stuckelberger was censored at a 2023 ‘Pandemic Strategies: Lessons and Consequences’ conference in Stockholm, Sweden, during a presentation in which she was exposing the reality of graphene oxide in the fake vaccines. She was stopped and her microphone cut off when she was about to reveal the discoveries of nanotechnology and graphene oxide in the vials.

Stuckelberger said in the conference meeting that it was very clear that ‘Covid’ was a coup d’état on the whole world and she saw the correlation between the discovery of nanotech in the fake vaccine with WHO emergency management and body manipulation through gene editing, CRISPR-Cas9 genetic engineering.

‘I think it’s a very important issue because those people are obsessed with gene editing.’

Stuckelberger asked why this technique, recently touted by NZ Minister of Science and Technology, Judith Collins, is being used when it is ‘ethically going to break humanity’.

She said they are determined to “keep on hybridising, keep on changing humanity the way they want, and go into the genome to change ‘the book of life, the code of life, the God code’ “.

People like Musk and Peter Thiel are centre stage in this ‘new human’ story along with a list of other billionaires.

Stuckelberger said that with CRISPR-Cas9 they had reached a bridge ‘because you can ‘go in the book of the gene, take off the pages, rewrite the script, and you can become an artificial or a hybrid’.

There is an obsession to secure genome data of the whole world to the extent that you think these people must not be human. They knew how different humans are and they were going to target us electromagnetically using auditory effects in the brain which they could scan with a drone.

These scientists are no longer controlled by the spirit of the human genome and there is a lot of research about how you can code any disease you want:

“Every molecule has a wave, every wave has a frequency, and you can create a wave with a frequency. You can create a disease and I made a report for judges of France on that, that you can actually induce any disease if the structure, like Roger Lier is saying, that corresponds to the receptor is good enough. They can really even make a riot in the street and do zombies”, says Stuckelberger. (pp. 511-512).

She also said they can target us electromagnetically using auditory effects in the brain which they could scan with a drone. She claims to have seen this and stated:

‘I’ve seen them in front of my house. They were scanning like everybody who got the shot. They all have a kind of RFID [Radio-frequency identification] and they are like living antennas.’

Dr. José Luis Sevillano

Dr. José Luis Sevillano was the other person on the panel.

Dr. José Luis Sevillano is conducting research based on the observation and evolution of different possible unidentified life forms in the most detailed way possible. He has spent several days identifying different structures: from filaments that are formed based on DNA crystals, Morgellons, and strange life forms. In a recent program, he identified some structures that look like long leaves and others that are more vermiform and frightening.

Anita Baxas

David Icke references the work of Professor Anita Baxas MD, a graduate of the medical faculty at the University of Basel in Switzerland.

She has written extensively and has a Substack. She, along with others maintains there is no virus and has written that the technology exists to control the minds of humans wirelessly without surgical chip implants.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink for now involves an implant but Musk has been recorded as saying “This is just the beginning”.

Baxas highlighted a presentation by Professor Sakhrat Khizroev from the University of Miami and a project funded by the Pentagon’s DARPA developing ‘advanced materials’ to interface machines and the human brain.

David Icke says what is being talked about here are magnetic nanoparticles that can create a wireless machine-brain interface which is magnetic in nature and capable of manipulating and deleting thoughts and memories and not only making connections between brain and Cloud. They could, says Icke, wipe your mind and make you a blank canvas.

“Graphene and other content are creating an artificial brain and evolving the human body into a transhuman synthetic state. All the so-called symptoms of ‘Covid’ can be found with graphene poisoning and electromagnetic effects. (pp. 496-497)

Prof. Lorena Diblasi

Icke references Professor Lorena Diblasi, a biotechnologist from Argentina with a long CV of different roles involving biotechnology and chemistry.

In a presentation, she highlighted how all the vials tested from many different countries, including Russia, contained the same basic ingredients along with graphene oxide and did not contain mRNA and spike protein.

Once again, Diblasi also found the same content in other ‘vaccines’ supposedly not ‘mRNA’.

Professor Diblasi said they found fluorescent graphene oxide particles, crystalline particle structures, aluminium, and copper which is another electrical conductor and found that the AstraZeneca vaccine had lots of copper.

Graphene oxide particles produce different fluorescent colours known as ‘quantum dots’, or QDs, something Dr Mihalcea has also identified.

These are:

“Human-made nanoscale crystals with unique optical and electronic properties that include transporting electrons and emitting various colours when exposed to UV light. Quantum dots are ‘artificially synthesised semiconductor nanoparticles’ and they have been infused into billions through the fake ‘Covid’ vaccination.

Professor Diblasi and her colleagues and associates launched legal action against fake vaccine use in the light of their findings, but the government, courts, and medical profession did not want to know and blocked them at every turn.

The same has happened all over the world.

Diblasi and her colleagues even had to keep from laboratories what they were asked to analyse because once they knew it was the fake ‘Covid’ vaccine the laboratories refused to cooperate.

Dane Wigington

Graphene in the rain?

Geoengineering researcher and activist, Dane Wigington has worked with a scientist from an ‘internationally recognised agricultural research and testing institution’ and gave him the pseudonym ‘Joe’ to maintain anonymity.

Joe explained how ‘absolutely staggering’ and ‘unimaginable’ amounts of highly-toxic aluminium, barium, and strontium (plus manganese and polymer fibres) were being deposited on the land from the sky at a nanoscale which is not tested by the authorities and they have also found graphene.

‘The EPA [US Environmental Protection Agency] stop measuring anything that is below two microns ... and [we have gone] way below that for the purpose of the testing.’ He said that nanoparticles went under the radar and ‘the amount of this material is again inconceivably massive’.

“Joe” said chemtrail nanoparticles are most toxic in respiratory respiratory systems. Their content, like aluminium, was reducing plant uptake of nutrients consumed by humans and animals and so they were also being nutrient-deprived by genetic modification (GMO).

This is part of the destruction of the food supply by the Cult that includes the targeting of farms and farmers.

Whistleblower Joe said their tests had confirmed that graphene was being used in geoengineering.

Graphene oxide has been found in rain and snow which helps to deliver chemtrail content to the ground and it was discovered in the nano scale of less than 450 nanometers.

There was no testing beyond that scale so Icke says graphene content could have been much higher.

While putting this together I found this article:

Arthur Firstenberg

American researcher on electromagnetic radiation, Arthur Firstenberg has a Substack and has had much to say on this theme that is relevant.

Firstenberg wrote in 2018 that every time we dramatically change the properties of the Earth’s magnetic field, dramatic effects on health have followed.

Every influenza epidemic since electricity was introduced has coincided with a new and more powerful level of electromagnetic radiation. Firstenberg cites the 1918 ‘Spanish flu’ which was said to have infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide and killed at least tens of millions. Mass vaccination preceded this outbreak at the end of the First World War

“Austrian molecular biology researcher, Jaroslav Belsky, said: An orgy of vaccination took place for the soldiers of the war. In 1918 up to 36 vaccinations took place with no rules at all. It happened just before the Spanish Flu appeared in different places at the same time. Medical historians confirm today that it was a vaccination disaster.

There is also a credible connection to electromagnetism.

Firstenberg said that ‘The Spanish flu’ began at military naval bases in America and Europe that were the first to install high-intensity radar. The original 400 cases of ‘Spanish flu’ were at the Naval Radio School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Common symptoms of this ‘flu’ were, bizarrely, nosebleeds, and internal bleeding.

There is also a credible connection to electromagnetism.

Firstenberg said that ‘The Spanish flu’ began at military naval bases in America and Europe that were the first to install high-intensity radar. Common symptoms of this ‘flu’ were, bizarrely, nosebleeds, internal bleeding in the brain and lungs, and problems with blood coagulation.

This is not ‘flu’, says David Icke - they are effects that can result from electromagnetism impacting on the human electromagnetic organising field, or auric mind.

Firstenberg quoted doctors were quoted as saying they had yet to receive a case report that didn’t include prolonged blood coagulation. He explains how ‘The Spanish’ flu”followed the locations and patterns of radar introduction worldwide when global travel was a fraction of what it is today.

He said that the ‘Asian flu’ arrived in 1956/57 when the world was bathed in new and powerful radar waves; the ‘Hong Kong’ flu swept across the world in 1968 only months after the first radiation-emitting satellite system was activated.

Internal haemorrhage was again a factor.

There is a similar correlation with ‘Covid’, which is supposed to have begun in Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province, in 2019. Wuhan was China’s first 5G ‘smart city’ with 5G antennae installed in massive numbers from October 2019.

Vodafone Italy made Milan an ‘extensive 5G testbed’ working in concert with Italy’s Ministry of Economic Development. This was the centre of the Italian ‘Covid’ outbreak. Both Lombardy and Wuhan were subject to mass vaccination programmes before the ‘pandemic’. The question has to be asked whether the ‘vaccines’ are connecting people to 5G transmissions and amplifying them?

Arthur Firstenberg highlights the ‘millions of frequencies and pulsations that confuse our cells and organs, and dim our nervous systems, be we humans, elephants, birds, insects, fish or flowering plants’:

“The pulsations pollute the Earth beneath our feet, surround us in the air through which we fly, course through the oceans in which we swim, flow through our veins and our meridians, and enter us through our leaves and our roots.The planetary transformer that used to gentle the solar wind now agitates; inflames. (p. 516).

Firstenberg emphasises that the whole ecosystem is being destroyed by the technological frequencies emitting from towers, wires, and Musk’s low-orbit satellites. He has reported on numerous occasions the loss of wildlife. Flies, once all part of everyday life in my lifetime. have all but disappeared from windshields and hanging clothes and they no longer flew through open windows. He says also that other species that ate the flies are dsiappearing as well – ducks, frogs, fish, eels, and predatory insects.

The big question that needs to be asked is: Has the ecosystem of the entire Earth collapsed?

That appears to be the case as an electrical system of life on Earth is bombarded by alien frequencies.

David Icke concludes that this is still more confirmation that this is being done by a force that is anti-human, anti-life as we know it?

Powerful electromagnetic fields can increase the potency of toxins in the body, deplete nutrients and calcium, and seriously weaken the immune system.

Meanwhile, one of the most obvious villains in this, Elon Musk, involved in all the most evil programs such as SpaceX (and the low-orbiting satellites) and Neuralink (connecting the human brain to the Cloud), for a start, is worshipped by the ‘Mainstream Alternative Media’ (MAM)

While reading this material I have noticed that much of this research on graphene, nanotechnology and electromagnetic radiation has come from other than American or other English-speaking institutions. There are a lot more women involved as well as researchers from Latin countries who, I surmise, are less influenced by the left brain and corporate science.