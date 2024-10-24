the Expose,

24 October, 2024

Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen are two Dutch attorneys who have worked together on several notable cases, particularly those related to the covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. One of those covid cases is against Bill Gates.

Gates tried to claim that the Dutch court had no jurisdiction over him. Last week, the court ruled that it did.

Arno van Kessel and Peter Stassen are representing seven claimants who alleged harm from covid injections. The case against Bill Gates and others, facilitated by the Stichting Recht Oprecht Foundation, is a significant development in the Netherlands. The case is being heard at the Leeuwarden District Court in the Dutch province of Fryslân (Friesland).

Proceedings officially began on 14 July 2023 when bailiffs travelled across the Netherlands to serve summons to the 17 defendants. Two of the defendants, Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, live in the United States so the Public Prosecutors Office was also served as well as summons being sent to the two men, by courier, to their addresses. The case was due to be first heard on 22 November 2023.

Last year, Stichting Recht Oprecht’s Charles de Recht interviewed van Kessel and Stassen about the civil case being launched by a group of seven vaccine-injured Dutch citizens against Prime Minister Mark Rutte, former Minister Hugo de Jonge and several members of the Outbreak Management Team, which advised the government.

“The proceedings are being conducted on the legal basis of tort,” Stassen said. A tort is a civil wrong that causes harm to another person by violating a protected right.

Stassen added, “The central [tenet] is that covid-19 is not a disease but an unlawful project as part of The Great Reset.”

“What makes this case special is that the entire Dutch state, this means all state ministries and institutions, are being sued by our clients for deliberately committing an unlawful act against them. And, in fact, against the entire Dutch people,” van Kessel said.

Kessel went on. “Not only the state but also several executive leaders are being sued in private by our clients for deliberately committing an unlawful act.”

“This has never happened in the history of the Kingdom of the Netherlands,” he said.

On 4 September, de Recht again interviewed van Kessel and Stassen to provide an update on the case.

On 22 November 2023, the attorneys for all the defendants entered their submissions. All the defendants requested an extension for the submission of their defence statements from the court, which was granted.

All, except Bill Gates, have now provided substantive written responses with their written statements of defence, Stassen said.

“[Gates] has raised the jurisdiction of the court in a so-called incidental procedure,” van Kessel said. “He has stated that the court of Netherlands has no jurisdiction over him.”

However, the court ruled that the parties must appear in person at the court for an oral hearing on 18 September 2024, which is open for the public to attend. “In other words, Bill Gates is expected to appear before the Leeuwarden Court with his lawyer where they will be given the opportunity to explain their position orally,” van Kessel explained.

Stassen explained what they meant by the ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’ project which, despite their case that involves uncovering the truth about the project, is going full steam ahead.

“I fully endorse the seriousness of the situation,” van Kessel said. “Developments are moving very quickly.” Adding that the project is “running at full speed” and most people in the EU are unaware that “there is a lot of mRNA injection suffering to come.”

One of the most important recent developments, he said, is the European Commission, which people living within the EU have no influence over, is financing a project called EUVABECO that was due to be launched in September.

EUVABECO “aims to provide EU member states with plans and strategies to persuade people to have mRNA injections regularly and … for life,” van Kessel warned. “Part of this is the digital vaccination passport.”

“In the main proceedings, we speak in this context of the ‘Certificate Of Vaccination ID’, COVID, which is clearly the true meaning of the word COVID,” van Kessel said.

On 16 October, AD reported that “Gates had objected [to the Dutch case against him], arguing that the judges did not have jurisdiction.” However, “The court in Leeuwarden ruled on Wednesday that it does have jurisdiction.”

Van Kessel and Stassen gave a press conference to give updates on the case which Zebra Inspiratie posted on Facebook on 18 September. Unfortunately, this press conference is only available in Dutch.