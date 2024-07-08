Share this postAustralia bird flu restrictionsseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherAustralia bird flu restrictionsRobin WestenraJul 08, 202442Share this postAustralia bird flu restrictionsseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15Share42Share this postAustralia bird flu restrictionsseemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther15Share
As a followup to this vital media release and unlike their human counterparts, the chickens have rebelled to this request and, on mass, have seen, defecating on the steps of parliament.
When we read the headline, it was oh God now what are those looney politicians up to. Thanks for the laugh!