You will recall that I got my first abnormal blood tests for renal function. I hand-delivered these results to my “doctor” but 10 days later I have, predictably heard nothing.

So, I went off to the ED at the hospital. Mention of chest pains got me through the door after a 4 hour wait. They hooked me up to an ECG, which predictably showed nothing. I was literally experiencing 8/10 chest pains right there in front of them. Apart from giving me a couple of pandadols this did not worry them in the slightest.

Any mention of myocarditis or echocardiograms would elicit a. polite recognition but then it was stored in the back of their minds and any conversation never went any further.

The blood tests for renal function (the real reason I went there) predictably came back “normal” so I was sent back home.

I have since activated a process of complaint to NZ’s Health and Disability Commissioner.

To do that you have to go through a government “advocacy”service.

I suspect it is actually nothing of the kind but will have to wait another week to find out.

They are supposed to be approaching the medical centre which I suspect I will be naming soon asking for the third time “conflict resolution”.

If they agree to this I will eat my hat.

Far more likely that, as government entities, it will a case of the Devil looking after their own.

They are SUPPOSED to be representing the interests of patients.

We’ll see.

P.S. For all the armchair physicians, I have been living this for 13 years and have followed all the options. In fact, I am trained as a practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine and know a thing-or two about conventional medicine.

I take badly to keyboard advice.