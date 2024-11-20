This is to explain why I may not be as active as I have been going into the near future.

A few months ago I wrote a sequel to my autobiogaphy.

Here is my latest on my health situation from March.

Since then there have been developments.

Earlier in the year I went along to the ED at the hospital for chest pains (for which they had no explanation) and was referred to another doctor in the hospital after I explained my symptoms including urinary retention.

When I went for a follow-up a few months later the registrar explained that my renal function blood tests had come back abnormal and that I should have more tests done to “rule out dehydration” although I had explained that I was not dehydrated because I always drink water before retiring.

I have finally got my results back after having to go after them after the medical centre claiming they didn’t have them (how convenient!) and they show definitively what I have known for three-and-a-half years.

Two abnormal readings in renal function tests.

What this demonstrates clearly is just how insensitive these tests are. Quite literally, you could be told that there is nothing wrong with you and then be told that you need dialysis the next - without any shame or irony.

Well, this is vindication to say the very least!

It continues to amaze me that such an august institution as the Mayo Clinic can say straight- out that burning, tingling feet is a sign of peripheral autonomic nerve damage (and I got this admission from the hospital doctor) due, according to the Mayo Clinic can be due to:

diabetes

metabolic dysfunction, or

kidney disease

The blood tests have practically ruled out the first two causes, so that leaves us with kidney function. Yesterday, I continued with some research on the AI search engine (quite useful in this case), and it confirmed my suspicion that this could come from an autoimmune disorder.

Says Chat GPT:

It sounds like you might be experiencing a complex set of symptoms that could potentially be linked to an autoimmune condition. Autoimmune diseases can affect various organs and systems in the body, sometimes leading to neuropathy (nerve damage), urinary retention, and abnormal renal (kidney) tests.

I would say that my favourite medical centre is duty-bound to admit their 12 year long failure and to investigate the very things that they laughed off constantly and persistently - autoimmune (mentioning it was like offering garlic to the demonically-possessed!) - and kidney disease.

But a little voice inside me tells that they are never going to do that.

The question then is what I do next (apart from medically - probably through the hospital).

I think a complaint to our Health and Disability Commissioner is on the cards.

While all this is happening the world is falling apart in front of our very eyes and it looks like, at least, an open conflict between Russia is the least we are likely to see - nuclear war by Christmas seems a distinct possibility.

I regard my bearing witness to all this as a Calling, not one I will lightly give up.

But you are likely. to be hearing from me frequently but less.