I have in recent months been reading David Icke’s most recent book and finding it amazingly useful in finding a new mythology for making sense of things and bringing my spiritual experiences into congruence with my changing knowledge of the way the world really works.

In it when Icke pointed out that what we perceive with our five senses, the light spectrum, represents a ludicrously small fraction of what there is and that the human brain decodes what are basically frequencies and turns them into what we perceive as reality much as a wifi decodes frequencies into what we see on our computer screens.

That all we are is Consciousness is something that I have known through direct experience for 30 years.

One way to express this is through an analogy of spiritual teacher Eckart Tolle. While deeply depressed and sitting for long periods on a park bench he had the thought, “I cannot live with myself”. This was followed by the insight, “Are there two of me. Which one am I”?

For me, since then, the primary question which can only lead to Silence, has been “Who am I?”

David Icke devotes a whole chapter of his book, the Reveal, to Robert Temple and his recent book, A New Science of Heaven which is devoted to the latest scientific understanding of plasma, something that was entirely new to me.

https://www.amazon.com/New-Science-Heaven-spiritual-experience/dp/1473623758/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.CzkFVrIsUOH_xJ_pvREyfKwAnWsn4JFCToS6vrh8yEOUfGXkgDWkZng3KeNZw_pAzpf4jfiWUzfWlGo0RV-tZbBvnz0karM6cJrWd9Mrjb7UWW28pC8YRlAbYLM-NyEYGGFY1nIpZS3Gei3rH6RucayjdgC-KijcR-CF7PGTdc2PMGZ33QIV1nCnzceN_IsTxr8j1qOcIscPQppya4ryFPrUc0zHIpGZrAfLQNTz1qU.dnqUSSIcpXoB5IZjsIMmK85_lFc2f3hHNHC_MfDqV3k&qid=1729560612&sr=8-1

You can hear the author read the first few chapters on You Tube

While writing his book, David Icke was approached by Robert Temple and suggested it might be good for them to meet. Icke was suitably impressed and devoted a chapter of his book, the Reveal to Temple’s work and to plasma.

Indeed, the discoveries laid out by Temple, little-known except to a small number of physicists, overturns most of the physics I learned, including Einstein, including the dogma that ‘matter cannot be created or destroyed’

Plasma is matter that is made of incomplete or partial atoms, known as ions, and the much smaller particles known as protons and electrons.

Plasma has sometimes been called the fourth state of matter, after solid, liquid and gas. Temple says that plasma should be known as the FIRST state of matter because it is believed that the Universe is more than 99%. The sun is entirely composed of plasma as are the stars and space, which was previously regarded as a vacuum is full of plasma.

The ‘emptiness’ between Sun and Earth, then, is actually a rich domain of plasmas and electromagnetic energies. The giant planets, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune are also largely made of plasma

What we call matter is really atomic matter, because in order to be ‘physical’ it has to be made of whole atoms. Besides which, plasma is often, but not always invisible to the five senses and, in the case of ball lightning can pass through dense matter.

We see plasma in thunderstorms because lightning is plasma

Plasma is in fluorescent lighting when you turn on the switch and electricity shoots through a tube containing a gas such as neon; during the time it is turned on, that tube contains plasma. When you turn it off, the contents of the tube revert to ordinary neon again, which no longer emits light, and all the plasma is gone. Your flat TV screen also contains plasma when it is turned on.

A burning candle is also plasma. The temperatures of the tiny carbon particulates as they burn in a candle flame can exceed 1000 degrees Centigrade, and yet you can pass your finger through the flame without harm

We have all been told for our entire lives that the Sun is a raging furnace blasting out heat and light, which keep us alive here on Earth. The Sun is supposedly so hot that nothing one can imagine could survive for even a fraction of an instant without being melted and consumed and annihilated within its inferno. The Sun is inconceivably hot, inconceivably violent, inconceivably turbulent. It is like a great bully in the sky, roaring with rage and spewing out fire and rays.

It turns out that the ‘surface’ of the Sun, the technical name for which is the photosphere, is only about 5500 degrees Centigrade which is less than four times as hot as the inside of a cement kiln here on Earth, in which limestone is roasted to make cement. It is also only about a third as hot as the electrons in a neon light bulb in an office.

With sunspots the temperature drops to as low as 3900 degrees Centigrade.

The real heat of the Sun is found far above its surface, in what is called the corona. There the lowest temperature is two million degrees Centigrade, and it is believed that coronal temperatures can actually rise to several million degrees Centigrade.

It keeps getting colder the closer you get to the Sun.

So deeply wedded are the majority of astrophysicists to their false theory of a thermonuclear explosion going on at the centre of the Sun, a theory originated by Sir Arthur Eddington (1882–1944), that they remain blind to the obvious.

History of plasma research

Robert Temple goes through the whole history of plasma research but it is enough to know that it was an English scientist, Sir William Crookes (1832 –1919)), who discovered in his laboratory something that he called ‘the fourth state of matter’, or ‘radiant matter’

The name plasma was first mentioned by the American scientist Irving Langmuir (1881-1957) who won the Noble Prize for Chemistry in 1952.

The genius, Nicola Tesla (1856 - 1943) wrote in his autobiography that he only decided to study electricity and commence his electrical inventions such as the Tesla coil because of inspiration from Crookes.

Redacted discusses Tesla and his discoveries in this video.

It is easy to see from this, the notion of deriving free energy directly from the atmosphere and wireless connectivity, the connection with plasma.

Temple’s book is full of the scientists who have been important in this research, including some scientific heroes of my own such as physicist David Bohm, astronomer Fred Hoyle, and Rupert Sheldrake.

Here is a film made about David Bohm’s life. It is quite extraordinary.

Temple’s view of science

Temple says that this research has not reached the reading public, but that science is now so specialised that scientists are mostly unaware of what is being done along the corridor. They are therefore unaware of plasma science and may well reject it because it flies in the face of some accepted scientific dogmas.

Time and again in history, science seems only to progress via vicious ridicule, followed by vindication and reluctant, hypocritical acceptance by most of the people who have spent years insulting the innovative thinkers.

Fred Hoyle had this to say:

Throughout my career I have argued fiercely against the refereeing system practised by nearly all the so-called serious journals. My opinions are admittedly coloured by an intense dislike of being told by referees what I may publish, or not publish. But this is not the whole story. The superficially plausible reasons for maintaining the system are false. The real reason for the existence of the refereeing system is that it provides the majority with a strictly applied censorship over ideas which it does not wish to hear …

He talks about how good scientists have had their work suppressed and gives the example of Project Paperclip and the first head of the CIA, Alan Dulles (who Temple says was a Nazi), who had some of the work of brilliant scientists right up Wilhelm Reich, who was thrown into prison and died there in the 1950’s, suppressed because it threatened the work some of the Nazi scientists who were brought to America.

He says:

It is very common for talented scientists spread across the universities of America to have their salaries paid ultimately by government intelligence agencies, sometimes not even the intelligence agencies whom they think are paying them, but instead by one hiding behind another, and the universities like this because they get high profile professors for free. The downside is that the Government ‘owns’ those men and women, who have to sign onerous contracts that give the agencies power to withhold publication of much of their most important work, and even to slap secrecy restrictions on what the scientists can say about it to friends and colleagues. Since 1947, the US Government has had the power to declare any scientific work taking place in America ‘secret’ and restrict its publication on grounds of national security, and these restrictions do not have to be explained or justified. Everyone in the security world knows that there is a great deal of unnecessary ‘overclassifying’ going on, with material declared secret without any rational justification. But there is very little oversight for this process.

I have often thought that we don’t really have an explanation for something as mundane as electricity.

This is admitted by the great scientist, Sir Fred Hoyle:

What is an electric field? We don’t know. If we knew, we would know why field and charge are connected in the particular way in which they are … when I was a child people would say ‘Electricity is very mysterious.’ Now we say it’s not so mysterious, but still nobody knows what electric force really is. We’re used to it, that’s all, by giving it a name and getting used to handling it … What is a gravitational potential, what is an electrical potential, what is a quantum potential? You see, you would have to explain all the forces and explain why they act on particles. Now, nobody has done that.

When heaven was young

Robert Temple goes through a comparison of the various religious and mystical conditions and discusses what may be predictions, expressed in the language of the day, of plasma.

He looks at what he considers descriptions of plasma in the Gnostic tradition (considered the Higher Teachings of Jesus), in the Old Testament (in particular, the description of Moses and the burning bush in the book of Exodus.

Now at last science has caught up with mysticism, and modern physicists are seriously suggesting that intelligent plasma beings can exist after all. Are plasma entities to be regarded as helpful or harmful to us? The traditions are explicit that they can be both. But the helpful ones are radiant with light, whereas the harmful ones are dark and perverse, as their light has been contaminated and made obscure with the dirt of corruption. It is time that humans were given a proper briefing on this ‘material world of the spirit’.

The ancient philosopher, Aristotle, predicted plasma 2500 years ago.

He had a concept of a fifth state of matter and believed that the divine beings as well as human spirits were made of this fifth element, and that when we die our spirits made of the fifth element return to the world of the fifth element, which he conceived of as being somewhere above the atmosphere. He also viewed all stars and the Sun as being made of aether.

Kordylewski clouds

The Kordylewski clouds were first observed by a Polish astronomer in 1961 who saw a strange cloud at a particular location in the night sky. He worked out that there must be two of them situated between Earth and the Moon.

It was not until 2019 that their existence was confirmed by Hungarian astronomers.

It has been established that these clouds, which are extremely faint, are composed not only of charged subatomic particles but also of dust particles. These are referred to as a dusty complex phenomenon.

Temple makes a case that the clouds, and plasma in general can be intelligent and that:

The internal structures of the two clouds could be so complex, and at such a vast scale, then they surpass any possible human knowledge at this time. The storage capacity for information would easily include the ability to retain full knowledge of everything that has ever happened in our local cosmic environment for four billion years. Everyone who has ever lived will be recorded. Every creature that has ever roamed the surface of the Earth will be recorded.

He goes on to say:

Considering the existence of the Kordylewski Clouds, and my suggestion that they are intelligent, it makes sense that they would want to monitor what is going on here on Earth. And so what would make more sense than to have plasmoid reconnaissance? I therefore suggest that many of the balls of lightning and similar phenomena, and hence also many UFOs, are scouts and surveillance drones operated by the clouds. The sudden movements observed in so many glowing UFOs, the right-angled turns, the rapid disappearances, the vast speeds, the ability to go underwater and re-emerge, and so on, all make instant sense if one assumes that they are probes from the plasma clouds.

He talks about ball lightning and says:

Plasmas in the form of ball lightning appear to act intelligently – or at least to operate by an intelligence. We saw how they appear to navigate, following aircraft or submarines – they know which way they are heading – turning at right or other angles, being still and then suddenly moving away at vast speeds, and even rolling down the aisle of an aircraft as if on an inspection visit.

He quotes V.L. Ginzberg in 2007 that the principles used to define life are: autonomy evolution autopoiesis [a system capable of reproducing and maintaining itself] He concluded that:

Complex organized plasma structures exhibit all the necessary properties to qualify them as candidates for inorganic living matter that may exist in space provided certain conditions allow them to evolve naturally.

Temple concludes:

We might thus be tempted to view Dust Balls as highly structured ‘intelligent’ systems capable of storing and processing ‘information’ and realize that they may have many more surprising and unexpected features. Indeed, such huge stable entities that have presumably endured for astronomical timescales and have steadily grown in complexity over billions of years may display spontaneously evolved phenomena resembling those of the most highly complex living entities.

Ball lightning

Ball lightning is a strange phenomenon described since ancient times that is

generally a spherical or nearly spherical glowing ball of fiery light that rolls along the ground or flies through the air and sometimes passes through solid walls and emerges intact on the other side. It has sometimes been seen rolling down the aisles of passenger planes and frightening people

You can see a video here that shows ball lightning

It also illustrates the attitude of narrow, left-brained ‘science’ that complains that it doesn’t exist and looks for ways to ‘debunk’ observations.

Ball lightning is what Temple calls a plasmoid - according to Winston Harper Bostick who discovered them “a distinct entity that has emerged from the great plasma soup.”

There are accounts of people having been burnt alive, but their clothes left unharmed by the ‘fire’, and sometimes even their skin has been left unharmed.

Ball lightning sometimes seems to shatter when it strikes a surface. It can hit you with a whammy and electrocute you, or it might strike you and be harmless as well as pass through solid objects.

How plasma physics turns science on its head

Temple concludes we and all living beings of the Universe, whether organic or inorganic, arise from plasma and the organic state is secondary to our fundamental nature as plasma beings.

“In light of what we now know about the predominance of plasma in the Universe, we really need to turn our physics on its head. Instead of trying to model the Universe on the basis of the very rare and specialized form of dense matter found on our planet, we need to treat dense ‘physical matter’ as an exceptional form of the true ‘universal matter’, plasma.” “We cannot therefore draw conclusions about universal truths based upon a highly divergent, atypical, and almost infinitesimally small percentage of what exists. We cannot be certain that any of our physics is universally applicable and hence ‘true’ in the sense that we have complacently assumed.”

Ions are not considered ‘matter’, because in order to be ‘physical’ it has to be made of whole atoms.

Because there is much more plasma than there is atomic matter Temple regards ions, protons and electrons as primary, and whole atoms as secondary.

The Kordylewski clouds form tiny particles “out of nothing”, something that flies in the face of classic physics.

Organic humans are rather primitive latecomers to the tradition of inorganic life forms.

Echoing David Icke, Temple states that “ plasma people can exist, who are imperceptible to the optical nerves of the ‘physical people’ who are made not of plasma but of flesh and blood. Because we are incapable of directly perceiving the plasma people, we do not know they are there. And furthermore, they may be of such diffuse matter that they can pass through our dense physical matter and emerge intact.

The assumption of classical biology is that things occur in the body because of chemical processes. The new plasma physics shows, not only that life is 99.9% nonorganic because it is 99.9% made up of plasma but that intelligence emerges from the human brain, not by chemicals next to each other interacting by physical proximity, but by connections over a distance.

Quantum physics in the first half of the 20th century introduced us to strange phenomena at the quantum (sub-atomic) level and to non-local connections. It was always assumed that this was only happening at the micro lessons but we are now learning through plasma, that these connections are also happening at the macro level.

The Kordylewski clouds and intelligence

The Kordylewski Clouds are capable of intelligence

The Kordylewski Clouds are capable of intelligence because they are not just simple plasmas, but are dusty complex plasmas. Their interiors are so complex that they can have a number of hierarchical levels limited only by the size of the cloud. (And since the clouds are so gigantic, there could be many millions, or even billions, of hierarchical levels inside them.)

You can read a paper on the Clouds by Chandra Wickramsinghe and Robert Temple HERE

He goes on to say:

Considering the existence of the Kordylewski Clouds, and my suggestion that they are intelligent, it makes sense that they would want to monitor what is going on here on Earth. And so what would make more sense than to have plasmoid reconnaissance? I therefore suggest that many of the balls of lightning and similar phenomena, and hence also many UFOs, are scouts and surveillance drones operated by the clouds. The sudden movements observed in so many glowing UFOs, the right-angled turns, the rapid disappearances, the vast speeds, the ability to go underwater and re-emerge, and so on, all make instant sense if one assumes that they are probes from the plasma clouds.

He talks about ball lightning and says:

Plasmas in the form of ball lightning appear to act intelligently – or at least to operate by an intelligence. We saw how they appear to navigate, following aircraft or submarines – they know which way they are heading – turning at right or other angles, being still and then suddenly moving away at vast speeds, and even rolling down the aisle of an aircraft as if on an inspection visit.

He quotes V.L. Ginzberg in 2007 that the principles used to define life are: autonomy evolution autopoiesis [a system capable of reproducing and maintaining itself]. He concluded that:

Complex organized plasma structures exhibit all the necessary properties to qualify them as candidates for inorganic living matter that may exist in space provided certain conditions allow them to evolve naturally.

Temple concludes:

We might thus be tempted to view Dust Balls as highly structured ‘intelligent’ systems capable of storing and processing ‘information’ and realize that they may have many more surprising and unexpected features. Indeed, such huge stable entities that have presumably endured for astronomical timescales and have steadily grown in complexity over billions of years may display spontaneously evolved phenomena resembling those of the most highly complex living entities.

David Icke and the Akashic Records

Getting back to David Icke, he agrees with Temple and takes it further.

Icke talks about the Akashic Records which are known in Indian philosophy and esoteric circles brought to prominence by American psychic, Edward Cayce.

The Akashic records have been described as ‘God’s Book of Remembrance’; and are where every word and every action of every incarnated being is stored.

David Icke suggests the Kordylewski clouds are the Akashic records, and this is in agreement with what Temple suggests.

However, Icke sees this as part of the Simulation and a creation of Yaldabaoth:

These are symbolic of records held by Astral AI. I think, too, that many psychics who appear to contact loved ones who have passed over are really tapping into this Akashic system, as Cayce appears to have done. They can seem to be very accurate in what they say about people, but without the beans being spilled on the whole outrageous con-trick by any soul that has sussed the game. I have long wondered why those communicating through psychics never say: ‘Hey, it’s all an illusion, don’t fall for it.’ Instead it’s only the mundane and earthly, unless you have a channeller, who can expand their awareness beyond the simulation - and they are rare.

Plasma extends into the Astral dimension – it IS the Astral dimension.

‘Matter’ is a low-vibrational expression or projection within the Astral which the human body is encoded to decode as the experience of physical reality

We can get beyond this:

We can override this program by tapping into consciousness outside the simulation, or perhaps to some extent even higher realms of the Astral.

Quantum computers

Quantum computers currently in development, on the other hand, work on a wholly different level, because they are able to consider many more options than a simple either/or at any one time, and make multiple calculations simultaneously. And in this they are, of course, very like the “human mind”

They also use plasma

What is important for our purposes here is that intelligence emerges from the human brain not by chemicals next to each other interacting by physical proximity, but by connections over a distance. Unlike traditional digital computers, which work by considering simple either/or options, albeit an immense accumulation of them – the bigger the accumulation, the more powerful the computer – the new quantum computers work much more powerfully, indeed on a whole different level, because they are able to consider many more options than a simple either/or at any one time, and indeed make multiple considerations such as these simultaneously. And in this they are, of course. very like the human mind. What makes the development of these new quantum computers work is the way they use plasma – so again we come back to this new way of trying to understand human intelligence and consciousness. Could it be that plasma in the human brain, the human body, has played a vital part in its evolution?

Robert Temple sees the significance of quantum computers and artificial intelligence as significant because it “leads naturally to a focus on the flow of information rather than the flow of chemical and biological processes

Similarly in recent times the creation of artificial intelligence and quantum computers have helped prompt new perspectives on human intelligence and mind in two main ways. AI tends to see intelligence in terms of the transmission and processing of information. When it comes to understanding and defining human intelligence, this leads naturally to a focus on the flow of information rather than the flow of chemical and biological processes (information theory). Unlike traditional digital computers, which work by considering simple either/or options, albeit an immense accumulation of them – the bigger the accumulation, the more powerful the computer – the new quantum computers work much more powerfully, indeed on a whole different level, because they are able to consider many more options than a simple either/or at any one time, and indeed make multiple considerations such as these simultaneously.

In this next passage he comes close to David Icke in his comments about “the only limit is the speed of light ( I cannot find the quote)

Information does not have any energy or any mass. It is thus immune to the speed of light restriction, which applies only to matter, waves, and so forth. In order to extend across vast distances, information can exceed the speed of light quite happily without breaking any ‘laws

Information is the currency of Nature.

Much of the little-known miracle of life can be explained in these terms.

A bee carries genetic information contained in pollen to a flower, which in turn supplies the bee with ordered energy in the form of sugar, a transaction that redounds to their mutual advantage … a drop of sugar sitting by a pistil [in a flower] registers an amount of information equal to the free energy of the drop divided by the ambient temperature: the drop’s information is proportional to its calorie content. When the bee gets sugar water in return for DNA, she is getting a very good deal in food value – pollen is low calorie stuff. But the flower is not getting the worst of the bargain. Although the DNA the flower gains is a diet item compared with the sugar water given up, the information that it contains is of high quality, refined by natural selection through generations, and essential to the flower’s ability to reproduce. As a result, the flower places a higher value on the small amount of information in the pollen than on the large amount of information in the sugar. Value depends not only on the amount of information, but on how difficult that information was to produce.

David Icke has something to say about this.

He says:

The structure of the body/brain and simulation field are the same as they must be in a holographic universe with the ‘as above, so below’, characteristic. As the whole, so the parts.

He gives some examples:

Positively charged bees are electrically attracted to negatively charged flowers via small facial hairs. They communicate where to forage through a series of movements called a ‘waggle dance’ to create static electricity and direct fellow bees to a source of nectar. I have seen this described as ‘Bee Sat-Nav’. Animals, insects, and plants communicate with electrical signalling. Spider webs are electrostatically attracted to electrically-charged flying insects, while static charges can be strong enough for insects to pull pollen through the air.

David Icke cites a paper by Dr Yuri Shtessel, professor emeritus in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, and Dr Alexander Volkov, professor of biochemistry at Oakwood University who co-authored a study into transmission of electrical signals between tomato plants.

They concluded that soil ‘is alive with electrical signals being sent from one plant to another’. Plants can communicate directly and by exchanging electrical signals through the ‘mycorrhizal’ fungi network in the soil. Shtessel said the soil plays the role of a conductor. I have written before about a similar network between trees known as the ‘Wood Wide Web’ in which trees communicate through electrical and chemical signals sent via fungal networks in the soil that can be likened to fibre-optic Internet cables. Birds migrate using their own in-built magnetic compasses, and a German team at the University of Oldenburg revealed that technologically generated electromagnetic fields from equipment plugged into mains electricity interfere with this navigation.

Non locality

The assumption in classical science is that things can only happen when things are right next to each other, say by chemical interaction in the human body and that causation is linear - A gives rise to B, gives rise to C.

This was overturned by quantum physics in the middle of the 20th century. It was seen that the microscopic, sub-atomic world behaves in a strange manner and that connections are non-linear and non-local.

We were told for decades that quantum phenomena occurred only at microscopic levels. However, this has been overthrown by plasma research.

This understanding has been overturned and the phenomenon of non-locality, which was raised by this paradox, has so far been proved to occur over distances of fifty kilometres, and the phenomenon is no longer denied.

Temple says:

A special case of non-locality is the now-fashionable subject of quantum entanglement. Entanglement has become a buzzword. What it means is that at the microscopic quantum level, things far apart can still be in contact, in other words can be ‘entangled’ with each other and interact. And the point about a huge plasma cloud that becomes an entity through coherence achieved despite non-locality is that is elevates the quantum state from the microscopic to the macroscopic, in other words from the tiny to the huge. The entire cloud becomes a macroscopic quantum entity.

Conclusion

This has been a fascinating read. In his book, A New Theory of Heaven Robert Temple provides new scientific understood, both little-known and suppressed, that throws commonly-accepted scientific orthodoxy on its head.

He shows how 99.9% of the Universe is made, not of matter but of plasma, which has all sorts of repercussions for how we understand Creation (albeit part of a Simulation) and brings us back to understandings that are far closer to the teachings of spiritual traditions.

Like David Icke who, in my mind, provides a new template for understanding long-understood spiritual teachings, Robert Temple has provided a new chapter in trying to bring a scientific and a spiritual understanding together, something that began with Fritjof Capra’s 1975 classic, the Tao of Physics.

Robert Temple seems to have more to say to people outside the scientific orthodoxy - astrologers and theosophists.

Here in conclusion is an interview he did with the NZ Theosophical Society.