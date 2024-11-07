Controversial new legislation sparks debate on online censorship and accountability, as fears of a potential Digital ID system loom.

Australia’s controversial new misinformation laws are a step closer to becoming a reality after the Misinformation and Disinformation (MAD) Bill passed through the House of Representatives this week.

The MAD Bill has sparked fierce debate over their impact on free speech and digital privacy. After passing through the House of Representatives, the legislation now faces scrutiny in the Senate, where opposition voices warn of potential overreach.

The federal government insists the bill is necessary to protect Australians from the harms of misinformation and disinformation, which it says have undermined public trust and safety.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland defended the legislation, arguing it maintains democratic freedoms while holding tech companies accountable. “This bill will increase the transparency and accountability of the actions of digital platforms ... while balancing the freedom of expression that is at the very core of our democracy,” she said.

If passed, the legislation would grant the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) powers to monitor digital platforms’ handling of misinformation and require these companies to retain records of false information on their networks.

The authority could also impose an industry code of conduct or introduce standards for social media if companies fail to self-regulate effectively.

The legislation has drawn strong opposition. Nationals MP Keith Pitt described the bill as a step towards an Orwellian surveillance state.

“Will this end up in the equivalent of digital book burning because someone who is not an academic puts forward a view that the government of the day decides is unacceptable?” Pitt questioned.

His comparison to George Orwell’s novel 1984 underscores concerns about the government’s potential power to censor dissenting voices online.

However, Pitt also proposed that identity verification for social media users could be a better approach to reduce online bullying and misinformation, suggesting users should be accountable by posting under their real identities. “Your digital online life is your real life,” he said. “If you want to make comments, that’s fine, but it should be as you – as a verified account.”

The debate over these laws comes amid Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s recent announcement to restrict social media access for children under 16, further fuelling discussions.