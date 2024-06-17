See how someone opens up a 5G cellphone and finds NO 5G CHIP.

What are we to infer from that?

Here is a thread from Blazing Press on this.

Wow! Look at this ➡️ 5G phones don’t even have 5G chips in them!

MOST areas still do not have the 5g towers to make roaming 5G hardware (phones) run everywhere, all the time. They’re certainly working on installing it quickly though…to be the backbone to the AI surveillence grid.

So where is the 5G chip? The 5G chip is in the nano tech in YOUR body (if you took the vaxx).

We’ve talked about this 5G nanochip (here - here and here) for awhile now.

This technology and system is on the Microsoft 060606 patent (Zelenko talked about it) and Pfizer patent.

Fauci and friends all laugh in our face about what they did.

Here is the late Dr. Zelenko talking about this

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko (RIP):

"... every single human being will be tagged with a digital identifier... the technology already exists in the vaccines ... Microsoft patent WO20200 6 0 6 0 6 , you can't make this stuff up, this patent describes the linkage of biometric data transmission to cryptocurrency..."

And here is the patent he is talking about

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en

The medium on the Covid Nasal Swabs under the microscope.

Not only large amounts of Graphene Oxide, but fully assembled Nanotech Microchips. Fully trackable ready for the: ‘Internet of Things (IoT), ‘Internet of Bodies’ (IoB) and ‘Internet of Bio-NanoThings’ (IoBNT)!”

So why do they need an extra microchip to go into you when it is already on the nasal swabs?

He refers to Dr Daniel Nagase who analysed a Pfizer vial

💉 Vaxxed ➪ Chipped 🆔

After injection, the "magic" happens and the graphene oxide nanoparticles self-assemble into nano-routers. This was proven by Dr. Daniel Nagase, who managed to analyze a vial of the Pfizer "vaccine" - the Nanochip

Dr . Daniel Nagase said children are especially susceptible to having their DNA altered, since they have higher levels of reverse transcriptase than adults.

5G Nanochip found in the Pfizer covid vaccine under 200x magnification proof.

See more of the late, great Dr. Zelenko.

DR. ZELENKO: EXPOSING THE MEDICAL FRAUD OF THE GLOBALIST GREAT RESET

Here is more that I have posted.

The demonstration from Australian Telstra is very revealing

See how the 5G signal follows a person with a 5G phone and emits a 5m wide signal - from the horse’s mouth - Telstra, Australia

5G: Friend or Foe? - full-length documentary

Professor Olle Johansson with Christine Zipps and many other experts present this new documentary on 5 G.

With this documentary project, we have not been naive. We realize there is a lot more to consider such as other versions of wireless communication and other sources including radar, radio, and TV but for practical reasons we have used 5G as a model for discussion because 5G is on peoples’ minds. Its roll out is raising concerns all over the world, including how the non-stop exposure increases will impact our living environments. While there is not a tremendous amount of science on 5G, there exists deep understanding going back decades of how electromagnetic radiation works in the body to disrupt biological functioning. Importantly, 5G will be yet another wireless technology, based on completely new concepts of beamforming with the small cells focusing the transmission in a particular direction towards mobile devices. These include cell phones, laptops, autonomous cars, IoT (Internet of Things) nodes, industrial or military robots. There will be added impacts from network slicing, MIMO (multiple input multiple output) technology, network efficiency, and energy saving, but using progressively higher and higher frequencies, thus increasing the potential for biological disruption. Therefore, much of the content contained in this film are not just hypotheses and theories but also facts grounded in decades of knowledge and earlier scientific understanding about how electromagnetic fields interact with our biology and with other living systems. We invite you to arrive at your own conclusions. We would love to see that the experts are actually wrong, and that early concerns about this nascent technology were overblown. But, now is the time, before 5G technology becomes pervasive, that societal leaders and citizens must strive to understand what is emerging before us. Now is the time to determine if this is the future we want, saturating our environment with electromagnetic fields and wireless devices and their infrastructure, with the many forms of risk. We seek to put the facts on the table for your consideration.

If you would like to support Dr Johansson in his important work please go here : Radiation Research