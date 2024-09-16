I think this is the narrative we are going to see going forward as the Democrats (and Reublicans) soften up the public for war against Iran.

…Those of us who know the deep state's M.O. will immediately recognize that the likely plan is for the deep state itself to try to assassinate Trump a second time while blaming Iran as the scapegoat.

For years, Washington has told the world that every bad thing that happens to America is somehow the fault of Russia. Now, the blame game is shifting to Iran as the latest bogeyman.

The two senior U.S. officials who are claiming all this said the Biden regime has collected information from a number of sources, several of whom are people, on alleged threats from Tehran that point to potentially more physical acts of violence against the U.S. in general, and Trump specifically.