It was seeing this tweet on X from David Icke and seeing reference to a 2022 film, Trance, MK Ultra survivor, Cathy O’Brien that sent me on a search.

Wikipedia assures us that Cathy is a crazy conspiracy theorist and there is no proof of anything she is saying.

Why then, would you want to CENSOR a crazy person?

When I went looking I could find trailers to the film even on You Tube.

However, when I looked for the movie apart from the website for the film I could not find the film - not on YouTube, not on Rumble and not even on Bitchute where my searches elicited a ‘404’ errot message.

HERE is the website for the 2022 film

Eventually, I found the film on the Internet Archive.

Watch HERE

Here is a description.

Cathy O’Brien was sold into Project Monarch, one of the 149 known sub-projects of the CIA’S MK ULTRA Experiments that began in 1953. These secret programs were initiated by governing jurisdictions in an effort to understand and utilize mind control to further another agenda. Being a victim of the elite’s Monarch Program. as a slave Cathy was exposed to many world leaders at the national and international levels.

Through her rescue and healing process, she was able to reclaim the memories of what she witnessed while under mind control. Her story provides insight into how we’ve been controlled in the past, where we are going as a nation and how to reclaim personal and collective sovereignty. This is her story. This is our story.

This is what Wikipedia has to say:

Cathy O'Brien (born December 4, 1957) is an American conspiracy theorist and author who claims to have been a victim of a government mind control program called "Project Monarch", which she alleges was part of the CIA's Project MKUltra According to scholars, there is no credible evidence for O'Brien's claims and there are numerous inconsistencies in her story…. According to scholar Michael Barkun, "scholarly and journalistic treatments of MKUltra make no mention of a Project Monarch". Barkun describes O'Brien's account as "sensational even by the standards of conspiracy literature" and notes that even black helicopter conspiracy theorist Jim Keith considered it "fraudulent or delusional" Jodi Dean cited O'Brien's claims as an example of conspiracy theorists' "leaps in imagination and willingness to deviate from common sense". https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cathy_O%27Brien_(conspiracy_theorist)

That is how they frame it to hide the truth - "scholarly and journalistic treatments of MKUltra make no mention of a Project Monarch".

Everything that is fed to us is not to find the Truth but to hide it and protect Cult agendas.

Here is an article on the subject:

https://hollywoodsubliminals.wordpress.com/project-monarch/

And for some more recent interviews with Cathy O/Brien.

MK Ultra has been deployed on Everyone w/ Cathy O’Brien

Watch HERE

https://davidicke.com/2023/05/01/the-schism-cathy-obrien-interview-mk-ultra-and-the-mind-control-of-the-masses/

Here is a 2008 debate by David Icke at the Oxford Union on mind control and the New World Order