ALERT: THE USA HAS DECLARED WAR ON RUSSIA , PUTIN ISN'T BLUFFING, NATO NOT READY FOR NUCLEAR WAR

Within the past minutes (12:01 PM EST) five (5) NATO Surveillance Aircraft have taken-up patrol stations completely surrounding Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast.

Kaliningrad is now under massive reconnaissance by Long-range radar detection aircraft and other planes with radio and electronic intelligence systems flying around this area.

With Russia having issued a NOTAM yesterday, closing-off air space over its Kapustin Yar missile launch area, tensions are extremely high in the region right now.

UPDATE 12:06 PM EST -- Russian Ministry of Defense reiterated moments ago "A response to Kiev (and maybe not only Kiev?) is being prepared."

The words in parenthesis seems to have caused this sudden burst of NATO activity.

Ukraine has launched several US-supplied long-range missiles on targets in Russia's Kursk Region over past three days, the ministry said Russia is preparing a response to Ukrainian ATACMS attacks.

The image below shows the remains of a US-supplied ATACMS missile, laying on the ground in Kursk earlier this week:

UPDATE 12:14 PM EST -- Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says "NATO has thrown all rules of decency aside by expressing the possibility of a preemptive strike against Russia; the real intentions are now openly declared."

UPDATE 12:28 PM EST -- Russian high-ranking officials indicate that the Kremlin is not seeking compromises in the war against Ukraine, as reported by analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).



On Tuesday, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SWR), stated that Russia is open to negotiations but added that Moscow "categorically rejects" any "freezing" of the current front line or the creation of a demilitarized zone.



The Kremlin wants Ukraine's "total capitulation"



"Naryshkin asserted that the 'elimination' of the reasons that 'caused' Russia to launch its full-scale invasion of Ukraine is the only way to ensure peace — demonstrating that Russia continues to uncompromisingly demand Ukraine's full capitulation," according to the report.

UPDATE 12:34 PM EST -- Satellites show heightened movement and activities at Kapustin Yar; Russia's missile launch facility.

Fascist, British media

STRATOFORTRESS BOMBERS FROM UK BUZZ RUSSIA IN SHOW OF FORCE AS NATO CHIEF WARNS EUROPE TO BRACE FOR TOTAL WAR WITH PUTIN.

From a Russian source

Рекордные пять самолетов-разведчиков НАТО патрулируют небо в районе Калининграда

TWO US Stratofortress bombers have carried out a mission flying near Russian airspace in a powerful show of force to Moscow.

The move comes after a senior NATO chief warned that Europe must prepare for total war with Putin as nations are stepping up both military and civilian defenses amid rising tensions. On Monday, two US Air Force B-52 bombers — codenamed “PHARO FLIGHT” — headed northeast over the North Sea before entering northern Europe.

Radar data showed the aircraft departing from RAF Fairford in the UK, flying over the Baltic Sea and nearing Russian territory in Kaliningrad.

Sources note that five reconnaissance aircraft of the North Atlantic Alliance are flying near the Kaliningrad region. Such a concentration of aircraft in the region has not been recorded before.



Thus, the western borders of the Russian Federation are monitored by the American strategic reconnaissance aircraft Boeing RC-135V Rivet Joint, the large strategic reconnaissance Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint of the British Air Force, the airborne early warning and control aircraft Boeing E-3A Sentry, the reconnaissance and target designation aircraft Bombardier Challenger 650 and the Swedish electronic intelligence aircraft Gulfstream IV S102B Korpen.

Such activity by NATO aircraft is taking place against the backdrop of the worsening situation in Ukraine after Washington allowed Kiev to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles. In response, Moscow tested the Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile, hitting a Kiev regime military-industrial facility in Dnepropetrovsk.



In response to the Oreshnik's arrival, NATO held a meeting at which the alliance countries once again expressed support for Ukraine. The next meeting of the organization is scheduled for December 3-4.



It is possible that the reconnaissance aircraft's flight was caused by the Western bloc's concerns about a repeat of Russian ballistic missiles hitting Kiev's facilities.

Putin Speech LIVE | Message To Trump As Russia Fires New Missile On Ukraine