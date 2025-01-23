It’s outrageous. I worked my ass off to help President Trump get elected and now I am being retaliated against, censored, and deliberately financially attacked as an independent journalist by one of his admin officials.

I was his biggest defender the entire election season and now his Billionaire admin official @elonmusk is trying to strip me of thousands of dollars of subscriber revenue that I use to fund my independent journalism.

A billionaire named @elonmuskis trying to rob me, a hard working journalist who has been more loyal to Donald Trump than ANYONE, of the revenue needed to fund my reports through my own supporters’ subscriptions to my work. It’s not Elon’s money. It the money of my own supporters who by their own free will wanted to support my work. It’s also my livelihood.

It’s greedy and it’s morally wrong, and it’s downright UNETHICAL AND UNAMERICAN

The fact that this has gone on for a MONTH now with no recourse is a slap in my face after everything I have done to help President Trump @JDVance and all of their staff.

I represent a lot of people in MAGA, and break many important stories and everyone is aware of what is happening to my account.

I use my account to defend and protect President Trump and to get accountability for the American people by exposing political corruption.

It’s outrageous and un-American that a TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL is deliberately trying to harm my livelihood by cutting off my subscriptions and shadow banning my account.

It’s already recognized in our country that MONEY IS SPEECH. Thus, the demonetization of my account is truly an abomination, and we clearly do not have free speech in our country when a WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL can get away with attacking and silencing one of President Trump’s biggest Allies.

If they can do it to me after how hard I worked and how loyal I was to President @realDonaldTrump, they will do it to all of you as well.

This egregious retaliatory censorship needs to end. The assault on President Trump’s base NEEDS TO END NOW!