Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday presented proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine that would allow it to launch a nuclear response to a “massive air attack.”

“We will consider such a possibility once we receive reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons and their crossing our state border,” the president said at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country’s nuclear deterrence doctrine.

With Ukraine demanding the right to use Western-supplied weapons to hit deep inside pre-war Russia, and with Russia having pointed out such weapons rely on U.S. satellites to guide them to target (thereby putting the U.S. and NATO "at war" with Russia) against WHOM would such a nuclear response be fired?

An envelope containing a bullet was delivered to Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. The news was first reported by the portal Plus 7 Dní and later confirmed by the Slovak Government

Prime Minister Fico was previously shot earlier this year by a gunman who fired as Fico was coming out of a campaign event. Fico was critically wounded in that shooting.

Under Fico, Slovakia has not been a "team player" when it comes to the Ukraine fiasco. It is widely believed in Europe that the predator class (who euphemistically think of themselves as "the elite") had Fico shot earlier this year to get him "out of the way" for Ukraine assistance, but that shooting failed to achieve the goal.

This latest threat seems to be a reminder that the predator class is sending Fico a warning to intimidate him into playing ball.

