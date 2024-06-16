This is what I wrote a couple of. weeks ago.

From Hal Turner

Gunther Fehlinger, Chairman of the Austria NATO non-governmental organization (NGO), publicly revealed today, the West's "plan" for Russia: Broken-up into 41 new, autonomous countries! There wouldn't BE a "Russia" anymore. Russia's response was simple: If there isn't going to be a Russia anymore, then there isn't going to be a Europe or USA, either. World War 3 is officially on its way.

Here is Gunther Fehlinger and the West's (suicidal) map of a world without Russia:

The revelation of this map is literal PROOF that it is the actual intention of the West to do-away with Russia. By even manufacturing such a map, the West has shown its intent. Russia now faces an ACTUAL existential threat. Their very existence is at stake.

Think about the time and effort that was necessary to research the populations and ethnicities in each of these areas, where they are, and how to draw actual lines along the geography of the demographics, to create this vision of new, autonomous, countries. The research and planning alone had to take . . . YEARS.

Now that the map is actually out, and the entire world can see that the West has literally been planning for YEARS to completely do-away with Russia, we can all now see that the situation with Ukraine was intentionally manufactured BY THE WEST to provide the impetus to set in-motion, their nefarious plans.

With the release of this map, it seems to many observers that war is now a foregone conclusion.

What many people, myself included, really want to know is, Whose idea was this?

Who decided this needed to be done? Because that person, or those persons, need to be directly confronted and engaged.

This plan is suicidal. Whoever thought of it, and whoever is promoting it, is a clear and present danger to the lives of millions.

People have a right to self defense against this monstrous and deadly plan. That self-defense may have to be applied to the people who are promoting this and to the people who thought it up.

UPDATE 5:50 PM EDT --

I have engaged in locating Gunther Fehlinger and much to my shock and dismay, he is presently HERE in the United States. Two hours ago, he was in Philadelphia where, among other stops, he entered the Masonic Temple. He then departed Philadelphia by car and, at this update, is presently on the New Jersey Turnpike, heading north, into New York City!

He is scheduled to appear at the Hudson Institute!

It's official: Russia should be broken-up according to nations attending a so-called "peace conference" in Switzerland, regarding the Ukraine-Russia Conflict. Does that sound like a "peace" conference to you? Day one of this conference was so egregious, the President of Colombia walked out!

The "peace conference" began with the President of the host country, Switzerland, speaking to the gathered participants. Swiss President Viola Amherd actually talked what sounded like common sense . . . saying "We all understand that a peace process without Russia is inconceivable!"

Yet, that's exactly what they were doing . . . holding a peace conference without one of the combatants: Russia!

Then she had the temerity to say "We can pave the way . . . ." (for peace) and continued right on with the "peace conference" even though she said it was inconceivable to do so without Russia . . . whom SHE did not invite!

It went rapidly downhill from there.

President Duda of Poland said the following:

“I propose to divide Russia into 200 ethnic states. Russia is the largest colonial power in the world and is holding 200 ethnic states captive.”

The official (sovereign) proposal, made by President Duda of Poland, to break-up Russia is, in and of itself, an "threat to the existence of the Russian state." Under Russia's public Doctrine on the use of its nuclear arsenal, this threat to the existence of the state justifies Russia using its nuclear arsenal to protect itself.

It seems to many people that the President of Poland, by uttering this position, has signed his country's death warrant!

Almost laughable were the words from the President of Finland. Finnish President Alexander Stubb complained that Russia "invaded" his country during World War II and took 10% of its territory.

During the Ukraine "Peace" summit in Switzerland, the Finnish President Alexander Stubb complains that Russia "invaded" his country during World War II and took 10% of its territory.



For those not strong in history - 100% of the current Finnish territory is a generous gift of… pic.twitter.com/pPDIVlunrb — Trollstoy (@Trollstoy88) June 16, 2024

Sounds so terrible for Finland, doesn't it? Except, the President left out a small detail . . .

For those not strong in history - 100% of the current Finnish territory is a generous gift of the Russian Empire. You see, in WWII, 100% of Finland fought on the side of Hitler. Finnish forces were involved in the blockade of Leningrad and as such they were involved in the deaths of millions of Russians by starvation.

Not to put too fine a point on that, one of the Russians who starved to death, was President Vladimir Putin's brother.

Oh, and one more inconvenient tidbit of history:

Also, Finland agreed to the terms of the peace treaty. Russia did not take any territory by force.

It's amazing how Finland's Nazi past has been swept under the mat.

Maybe if the country of Finland didn't help starve millions of Russian CIVILIANS to death in Leningrad (Which is now St. Petersburg), people might take them seriously.

The fact that Russia allowed any Finn to go on living was quite a gift. That's a mistake Russia may not make again when Finland comes into Russia's crosshairs.

The President of Colombia, God bless him, WALKED-OUT of the summit.

Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego said “I decided to suspend my visit to the “Peace Conference” in Switzerland: what we found at the conference is essentially an alliance on the side of war and we do not agree with this. Latin America does not want more war."

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia made plain: "Serious negotiation processes regarding Ukraine require Russia's presence."

Similarly, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanár, made plain "The gathering in Switzerland won’t put an end to the Ukraine conflict, because Russia and China are absent . . ."

So what the world sees taking place this weekend in Switzerland is, for lack of a better term, a "Circle Jerk" being carried out by Western vassals of the United States. There seems to be no actual possibility that any peace will evolve from this mutual masturbation session.

However, given the remarks of Poland's President Duda, it seems quite clear that things are about to get far worse - and for many other countries that have this notion about breaking-up Russia.

From WarNews24/7

https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/nato/se-strathgiko-dilhmma-to-nato-poia-eirhnh-o-rwsikos-stratos-tha-ginei-panisxuros-ta-epomena-xronia-edw-kai-twra-diamelismo-ths-rwsias-zhta-h-polwnia/

https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/kina/rwsoi-ekpaideuoun-tous-kinezous-se-maxes-xarakwmatwn-gia-thn-eisbolh-sthn-taiban-hpa-eimaste-konta-sto-adianohto-rwsia-kai-kina-tha-polemhsoun-mazi/

The UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil are among the countries that have not supported the Swiss summit’s final document

Twelve countries attending the Swiss-hosted Ukraine ‘peace conference’ have refused to sign the final communique. This is based on the list of countries that approved the document, RIA Novosti reported on Sunday.

According to the list, Armenia, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE are among the states that did not sign the declaration, as well as four organizations, including the UN and OSCE. Meanwhile, 79 nations, including Hungary, Serbia, Argentina, Türkiye, and Georgia, as well as four international bodies, joined Ukraine in endorsing the document.

The final communique has not yet been made public, but according to Reuters, citing a June 13 draft, it places the blame for the “war against Ukraine” on Russia, accusing it of causing “large-scale human suffering and destruction” and “creating risks and crises with global repercussions.”

The document calls for Ukraine’s territorial integrity “within internationally recognized borders” to be respected – specifically, the restoration of Ukrainian control over the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, as well as access to sea ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The document also demands the release of all prisoners of war through a “complete exchange,” and the return of “deported and unlawfully displaced” Ukrainian children.

It is so far unclear why several attendees did not support the document. However, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said earlier on Sunday that any meaningful progress toward a peaceful resolution to the conflict would require Russia’s participation.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier predicted that not all attendees would sign the declaration, because “it’s a question of the specific choice of words.”

Russia was not invited to attend the conference, and said it would not have taken part even if invited due to the exclusive focus on Kiev’s demands.

READ MORE: No meaningful peace in Ukraine without Russia – Saudi Arabia

More than 160 participants were invited to the talks, but nearly half declined due to the absence of a Russian delegation. The final list of attendees included representatives from 92 countries and eight international bodies.

China's leader Xi Jingping was one of a host of leaders absent at Zelensky's much-touted peace conference on Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said before the summit that both Moscow and Kiev must be involved to restore peace.

China’s absence from Volodymyr Zelensky’s so-called peace conference in Switzerland cast a shadow over efforts to win over the Global South.

The noticeable absence of delegations from other BRICS states helped dash Zelensky’s ambitions for the gathering — from which Russia was excluded.

The attempt to broaden the ranks of Ukraine’s allies “risks sapping Zelensky’s war effort as the momentum in fighting has swung to Russia,” lamented US news site Bloomberg.

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Fears of attacks on the homeland and foreign espionage stemming from the border crisis are growing in light of illegal immigrants breaching military bases as well as those with suspected terrorist ties.

🚨BREAKING: 🇷🇺🇬🇧 Russian nuclear-powered submarine detected off United Kingdom coast.

🧷BRICS News

⚡️ Cause for emergency meeting

The submarine, named Kazan, is a state-of-the-art Yasen-class vessel capable of carrying cruise missiles and torpedoes. It was discovered after an RAF Poseidon P8 anti-submarine aircraft dropped sonar buoys to detect sub-surface activity at depth.

The presence of the submarine close to the 🇬🇧UK coastline has raised alarm bells among NATO leaders, who fear the submarine is searching for weak points in the alliance's border. The UK's Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood was immediately informed of the situation and both the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Defense were briefed on the matter.

This incident follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's promise to "punish" the West for providing Ukraine with long-range missiles and a £40 billion loan using frozen Russian assets.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/68142

You might want to keep a watch on this:

Scott Ritter wants you to "start asking questions" about Alexander Zyryanov's arrest

He made this request one hour after we started asking questions about Zyryanov's arrest. Coincidence or fate?!

Putin Dictating Peace Terms and Ready to Crush any NATO Strategy | Larry C. Johnson

This is one of my favourite Soviet songs from World War 2.