I noticed this comment on an item I posted from Canadian Prepper.
This sort of comment does my head in.
For a start, aren’t we responsible for our own emotional reactions?
I understand that someone who stands in a theatre and cries “Fire!” is a fear monger.
But someone presenting ideas?
The guy is only presenting a lot of very useful information and presenting his own conclusions which (unexpectedly for me, at least) are as worthy of consideration as anyone else.
By“worthy of consideration” I mean just that.
Perhaps I can explain how I approach things.
If I am a little unsure I listen to commentary from different sources (often conflicting) - preferably in debate. That gives me some tools to try and discern the truth as best I can ascertain it within a range of possibilities.
I have learnt that when I think I know something there is always more to know and, who knows?, there might even be evidence which can lead me to completely change my mind.
So, in this instance I fail to understand how someone can be so certain.
Short of being present at a meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet or the IRGC how can one ever know for certain?
Even seasoned intelligence analysts have to reach conclusions based on a range of possibilities and even they can be wrong.
So my question to the commenter is what qualifies you to know the motivations of Canadian Prepper?
“A couple of months before anything that can happen?
I had that thought too, but let it go because I have nothing to make me make such a conclusion any more than I know the date and time of any Iranian retaliation and American reaction before the change of government or under a Trump administration whatever happens inbetween.
I would have to be a seer (or perhaps a fool?) to be so cocksure.
Where is the deep research and knowledge and insight that allows the commenter to reach such a definitive conclusion?
Perhaps if you listened more carefully you might discover how much you don’t know.
For myself, I am discovering the more I think I know the less I know.
Allow me a moment to play Devil’s advocate on this one Robin:
It’s been my experience these past few years following you and by extension your links to Canadian Prepper: that he has a penchant for some degree of hyperbole, and usually lays out “worst case scenario” theories. Thus, anyone choosing to label good videos as fear mongering? I cat blame them or say they are entirely in the wrong for feeling that way. The absolute worst possible case rarely comes to pass (at least in the very short term)….
Now with my defense of the comment thrown out there, I will state my general agreement with your own reply. It’s wise to be informed of possible worst case scenarios. I believe Prepper makes very clear distinctions between “factual provable information”, and his drawn conclusions and hypothesis. An attentive viewer will clearly delineate between the two. And finally, it’s important to recall that those of us safely positioned in western nations, are not even remotely in a position to know first hand the calamity of war taking place throughout the Middle East, The Ukraine, and the regions of conflict. The fact is that thousands are dying daily in these conflicts, and for those poor souls, the worst has come to pass. So is it truly fear mongering when so many are already being slaughtered? Food for thought.
Sort of my point. I make the distinction between Canadian Prepper's research and information and his speculation. A lot of his speculation has turned out right. This is exactly the sort of comment I like!