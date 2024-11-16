I noticed this comment on an item I posted from Canadian Prepper.

This sort of comment does my head in.

For a start, aren’t we responsible for our own emotional reactions?

I understand that someone who stands in a theatre and cries “Fire!” is a fear monger.

But someone presenting ideas?

The guy is only presenting a lot of very useful information and presenting his own conclusions which (unexpectedly for me, at least) are as worthy of consideration as anyone else.

By“worthy of consideration” I mean just that.

Perhaps I can explain how I approach things.

If I am a little unsure I listen to commentary from different sources (often conflicting) - preferably in debate. That gives me some tools to try and discern the truth as best I can ascertain it within a range of possibilities.

I have learnt that when I think I know something there is always more to know and, who knows?, there might even be evidence which can lead me to completely change my mind.

So, in this instance I fail to understand how someone can be so certain.

Short of being present at a meeting of the Israeli War Cabinet or the IRGC how can one ever know for certain?

Even seasoned intelligence analysts have to reach conclusions based on a range of possibilities and even they can be wrong.

So my question to the commenter is what qualifies you to know the motivations of Canadian Prepper?

“A couple of months before anything that can happen?

I had that thought too, but let it go because I have nothing to make me make such a conclusion any more than I know the date and time of any Iranian retaliation and American reaction before the change of government or under a Trump administration whatever happens inbetween.

I would have to be a seer (or perhaps a fool?) to be so cocksure.

Where is the deep research and knowledge and insight that allows the commenter to reach such a definitive conclusion?

Perhaps if you listened more carefully you might discover how much you don’t know.

For myself, I am discovering the more I think I know the less I know.

Here is more from the “panic monger”

