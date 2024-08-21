Mom: Mossad Chief Told Me Hostage Deal Impossible Because of Politics

Netanyahu thinks he can agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas and keep his right-wing government intact because of the expected breakdown of the pact’s phase-one

Aug 20, 2024

Einav Zangauker testifies on 20 August.

The mother of an Israeli hostage in Gaza told the Civil Commission of Inquiry into the 7 October 7 attack that she was informed by the head of Mossad in May that a ceasefire deal with Hamas is impossible because of politics in Israel.

She told the commission that David Barnea told her in May that there could be no deal with Hamas because of the “current political constellation.”

The Times of Israel reported that Zangauker has been a top critic of the current government and has called on a deal so her son, Matan Zangauker, can be freed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces corruption charges that could put him away for life, has to keep his extremist coalition happy or his government will be dissolved, so his war effort in Gaza to ostensibly rid the world of Hamas is seen by many as nothing more than a political effort to stay in power.

Netanyahu benefits from the full support of the U.S. and its media so there is no atrocity too barbaric that jeopardizes that backing. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris would continue that trend.

Zangauker’s comment came before the IDF said it recovered the bodies of six hostages who were kidnapped during the Hamas raid.

Mati Dancyg, the son of one of the hostages recovered, told The Times of Israel that Netanyahu’s government chose to “abandon the hostages in order to survive.”

“He and all the hostages could have been brought back,” he charged. “Netanyahu chose to sacrifice the hostages. Karma will judge him and he will pay for it, big time.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, desperate to hoodwink minority voters that it is Hamas that is blocking any ceasefire deal, accused the group late Monday of “backing away” from a deal that his top diplomat, Antony Blinken, said was agreed upon by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel says they can work it out… Hamas is now backing away,” he said while leaving Chicago after addressing the Democratic National Convention, according to The Times of Israel.

Biden said the proposal is still in play, but Hamas accused the U.S. of “buying more time” for Israel’s genocide in Gaza with these proposals. Hamas earlier rejected Blinken’s decision to announce that Netanyahu agreed to a deal – stating that the deal is “not what was presented to us nor what we agreed on.”

Hamas urged the world to pressure Netanyahu to sign the deal that was proposed by Biden on 31 May and backed by the UN Security Council, Al Jazeera reported.

Craig Mokhiber, the former UN lawyer who has spoken out against the genocide, posted on X that reports indicate that the proposal is not a ceasefire, but rather “further cover for a genocide.”

“The proposal now being pushed by Israel & the US abandons the Security Council res. and includes no permanent ceasefire, no full withdrawal of Israeli troops, no free movement of survivors back to the north of Gaza, continued Israeli control of the Netzarim Corridor cutting Gaza in half, no withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor, no withdrawal from the Rafah crossing, no comprehensive release of Palestinian prisoners, no end to the genocide, no accountability for the perpetrators,” he posted.

The Times of Israel also reported that Netanyahu thinks he can agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas and keep his right-wing government intact because of the expected breakdown of the pact’s phase-one ceasefire.