This conversation about MAID, Canada's assisted dying programme, was utterly terrifying.

Konstantin Kisin

Kelsi Sheren is a former Canadian Artillery Gunner, coach, author, host of The Kelsi Sheren Perspective and a TEDx Speaker.

Follow Kelsi on X: https://x.com/KelsiBurns

KELSI SHEREN

JUL 21, 2024

Switzerland has decided to offer its newest death machine to those who no longer want to live, and yes, I see what I just wrote.

I never thought we would go this far, as far as to push people into a cheap, quick death instead of working through the ups and downs of life.

Kelsi Sheren is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subscribe

Switzerland takes the cake with their newest innovation in death care. The Sarco Capsule first debuted in 2019. They replace oxygen inside the capsule with nitrogen, which causes death by hypoxia. This “procedure” would cost $20.00 per person or $18 Swiss franks.

The pod is simple, easy to use, and transportable, and of course, this is because, as we all know from history, the only way to kill efficiently is by making it transportable.

Accessing the machine is pretty easy once you pass the psychiatric assessment, which we know will be highly influenced based on the ideology of the nurse, GP or assessor. Currently, in Canada, we have several doctors killing people in high numbers, and those who have been interviewed recently show signs of concerning behaviour at the very least. Canada has killed over 15,000 in 2023 alone, with over 80% in BC being assessed by a GP and not someone in psychology or psychiatry.

I see several issues with our societies adopting such a non-sealant relaxed behaviour toward death expansion instead of actual meaningful mental health support and significant change in how we view the cost of living vs the cost of death per human. What is the savings if we promote an easy “painless” death instead?

We no longer seem to work on improving the mental strength of our children but affirming them every chance we get, causing mental distress by our willingness to provide a space devoid of all stressors. We are normalizing pills over movement, pills over community, pills & shots over dietary changes, pills over plant medicine, pills over EVERYTHING.

We tell people they can never heal, that they will suffer for life and because of some or now, any discomfort, we should give up.

We tell the people around us they cannot heal from Diabetes and to use MAID; we tell people that they should die instead of finding ways through depression and building resilience; we tell people you can die if you struggle even the tiniest bit.

And now we can do it for $20.00 a person.

We are sliding here. I am not the only person sounding the alarm bells, but this needs more attention. Across the globe, we are seeing staggeringly high rates of death in people who need better healthcare, or ANY healthcare for that matter. We need to discuss what this is signalling. Death pods, MAiD, and Euthanasia are all symptoms of something much darker, something that we only saw when we were looking to remove humans from the face of the earth in a fast, cheap way. The comparison to eugenics is heavy, but here is the hard truth.

It is my belief we are there. This pod above is one step toward removing the same vulnerable population and, as Switzerland reports, “citizens who are too poor to afford basic necessities, people who have various illnesses, mental issues, or social problems.”

Death pods are not a solution to health care; it is a symptom of a sick society.

Thanks for reading,