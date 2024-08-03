Third House Bill in Congress: "Unties" Biden's hands for attacking Iran, Hezbollah - Iran: "The world will witness very important developments"

What was announced by Iran's state television

In the next few hours, the world will witness extraordinary scenes and very important developments," Iranian state television announced in a live broadcast that focused on Tehran's retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Congress "unties" Biden's hands

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a bill on the eve of the August congressional recess that would authorize President T.Biden to use military force against Iran if he determines that Iran has capabilities that threaten the national security interests of the United States.

“The President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against the Islamic Republic of Iran if the President determines that the Islamic Republic of Iran:

1) Is in the process of possessing a nuclear weapon that threatens the national security interests of the United States, or

2) Possesses weapons-grade enriched uranium, possesses a nuclear warhead, or a delivery vehicle capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that threatens the national security interests of the United States."

While the bill clarifies that it is limited to Iran's nuclear program, it is broad enough to potentially authorize Biden to strike Iran once the bill is passed.

Although Iran is not believed to possess nuclear warheads, it already has an arsenal of missiles that could carry a nuclear warhead if Iran acquired one.

After the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran promised "severe punishment" for Israel.

On Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States was ready to defend Israel in the event of an attack by Iran.

That same day, Graham also introduced a bill that would confirm that any "escalation by Hezbollah" would be considered an escalation by Iran and urges Congress and the President "to use all diplomatic tools and power projection capabilities to put both parties responsible for their actions,” but did not specifically authorize military force.

On Thursday, Graham tweeted on X that "it's time to start talking about an insult when it comes to Iranian threats against Israel, the United States and the world."

Both bills come as tensions rise between Hezbollah, Israel and Iran.

Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniye was assassinated in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukur was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed retaliation.

The Senate will adjourn on August 3.

Unless an emergency session is called, both houses of Congress will return to Washington on September 9.