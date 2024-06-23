Here is what I know from Hal Turner and social media

Evacuations continue -

The Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on its Citizens to Avoid any and all Travel to Lebanon, and for all Kuwaiti Citizens currently in Lebanon to Depart as soon as possible, those Unable to Depart are expected to Contact the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut.

Saturday morning Intel communications circuits are blaring urgent warnings that Hezbollah in Lebanon is actively preparing what is described as an "utterly massive" missile barrage upon ALL of Israel with analysts saying the planning is for an "absolutely unprecedented" attack.

Intelligence assets in the region, and communications intercepts indicate that Hezbollah has far more resources than previously known and of types that can get through or overwhelm Israel's "Iron Dome."

Hezbollah is destroying more iron dome batteries in preparation for wider war.

From Haifa in the north, to Eilat in the South, Hezbollah is reported to be selecting a "very large number" of targets.

Hezbollah has put the Dimona Nuclear Plant on their target list

Hal Turner is reporting that claim that the missiles Hezbollah intends to use are precision munitions; not merely exaggerated fireworks like Katyusha rockets.

Of particular concern is that electric power grid components are reported to be high priority target; and if these attacks are are widespread as feared, all of Israel may find itself without electricity very early in any such attack.

This has been reported in the Israeli media:

A Lebanese source says all of Israel's airbases will be knocked out in first hours of war

Hal Turner reports that Hezbollah seems to know that hitting electrical sub-stations causes only temporary power outages, so they seem to be targeting power station main transformers, some of which take more than a year to merely manufacture!

If several of these main transformers were to be hit, all of Israel could find itself without electricity for literally YEARS.

Hezbollah also seem to be targeting fresh water pumping stations.

One communication intercept reportedly included the remark

"Let the Jews know what it feels like in Gaza after they cut off water to people there."

Hal Turner quotes one of his souces saying:

"What is in the works is not some mere inconvenience, or to even sew fear within the Israeli population. THIS planning is for the eradication of the state itself; seemingly to make it impossible for Israel to continue existing."

Hezbollah has made clear

"In case war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits."

Hal Turner is reporting , based on what he has been told by a singular source that:

If Iran enters the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Israel will launch an all-out assault on Iran's entire nuclear program. They will not will NOT commit to NOT using nuclear weapons to do so.

The IDF is preparing for "harsh" operations.

Israel is moving large numbers of infantry and armored vehicles to the border of Lebanon, as shown in this photo, taken TODAY:

Israel is deploying major infantry and armored forces along the Lebanese border..

Israel states it will invade southern Lebanon under cover of "Intense Air Strikes."

If I had to interpret all this I would say that Israel has air power that Hezbollah doesn’t but Hezbollah has considerable fire power that can take out Israeli infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the United States is putting its might behind Israel so it would be fighting on two fronts.

What if a THIRD front opens up?

Senior officials in the American administration informed Minister Dermer and Tzachi Hanegbi that if war breaks out with Hezbollah, the US will support and aid Israel.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is steaming towards Israel;

From an Israeli Soldier:

"We will be on alert to contain missiles from the morning hours in the north."

Hal Turner is speculating that either, Israel has information that Hezbollah is going to commence missile attacks beginning in the morning or that Israel is going to commence attacking Lebanon, and knows that missiles will be coming as a result of that attack "in the morning."

Citizens of Israel are FLEEING the country in panic.

Thousands are in Ben Gurion Airport seeking the next flight out to . . . .

Massive demonstrations against the Netanyahu regime

Houthis who run the country of Yemen have announced they have successfully struck the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower in the northern part of the Red Sea.

Yemen claims they fired "a number of ballistic and cruise missiles" and successfully hit the ship.

Israeli TV I-24 News is reporting this as well, and gleefully saying "It is reminiscent of the Gulf of Tonkin incident" which got the US into the Vietnam war, and will get the US into the coming Israel-Hezbollah War."

UPDATE 2:59 PM EDT --

Two separate U.S. Officials say these claims by Yemen are false

