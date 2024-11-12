SWAMP WATCH New Edition!

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Yesterday morning (Sunday 11/10/24) the Israeli publication Israel Hayom published an “Exclusive” stating that Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law who orchestrated the move of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during Trump’s first administration, has returned as an advisor to Donald Trump, in spite of his public statements that he would not have a place in Trump’s second presidency.

Exclusive: Kushner returns to advise Trump on administration Jared Kushner was among the key figures in Trump’s first administration and led many of its successes. New details emerged Sunday morning about Donald Trump’s developing administration. Israel Hayom has learned that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has returned to closely assist the president-elect in preparations for building the new administration. Kushner was among the key figures in Trump’s first administration and led many of its successes. Since the 2020 election, he and his wife Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, have avoided public and political activity, partly to provide their children with a more comfortable life. Kushner broke his silence about a month ago, strongly criticizing the Biden administration for its approach toward Israel and its Middle East policy. According to a source familiar with the matter, he has now returned to active involvement in the president’s circle to contribute his experience ahead of Trump’s second term. Meanwhile, Republican Party sources assess that Trump’s rejection of Mike Pompeo increases the likelihood of Senator Marco Rubio being selected as the next Secretary of State. Rubio, a Florida senator and strong supporter of Israel, has grown considerably closer to Trump in recent months and attended the victory event in West Palm Beach on Tuesday night. According to two sources, the chances of his selection as America’s top diplomat are high. (Source.)

As you can read from the Israeli report, it is also widely expected that fellow Zionist Marco Rubio will become the Secretary of State.

And while Israel Hayom claims that this was an “exclusive,” the fact is that Trump’s head of his transition team, Billionaire Jewish Howard Lutnick, stated in late October that Jared was already advising Trump on cabinet positions, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Lutnick Consults With Musk, Kushner, Wall Street in Rush to Staff Trump White House At a campaign fundraising dinner on Oct. 24 at the New York restaurant Sadelle’s, Howard Lutnick, the billionaire chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, told a crowd of about two dozen wealthy donors that he needs their help filling thousands of political jobs if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Lutnick, who addressed the crowd during the dinner’s cocktail hour, said he wanted résumés from anyone they knew for possible positions. Those at the meeting included the New York Jets owner, Woody Johnson, among others. The co-chair of Trump’s presidential transition team, Lutnick has burst onto the scene in recent weeks with his activist recruiting approach and willingness to talk about nearly all of it in public. This has startled some Trump allies, who believe Lutnick should be keeping a lower profile before all the votes have been counted and especially before Trump has weighed in on key personnel decisions. One lobbyist who attended the New York dinner said that Lutnick’s approach felt like overkill and that the Wall Street executive was operating like a one-man human-resources department. Others close to Trump are wary of Lutnick’s ties to New York’s financial elite, worrying that he will persuade the former president to hire the kind of Wall Street veterans who sought to undermine some of Trump’s policy moves during his first term, such as steep tariffs on imports. Despite that baggage, Lutnick has managed to win over many of Trump’s most-trusted allies, in part by showing fealty to the core tenets of Trumpism in his many television interviews. The Trump campaign also backed Lutnick in a statement to the Journal. Lutnick has also been in frequent contact with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who hasn’t played a visible role in the 2024 election but was a main player in Trump’s 2016 transition team. Kushner has been advising Lutnick on potential Trump hires, according to people familiar with the conversations. Lutnick has called Kushner for references when he recognizes certain hires who worked with Trump’s son-in-law in the last administration. Kushner has guided Lutnick on how to proceed with the hiring process if Trump wins. (Full article.)

The Trump team has also announced who their Ambassador to the United Nations will be, and it is Zionist Elise Stefanik, a congresswoman from New York.

Rep. Elise Stefanik Accepts “Dr. Miriam & Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel Award” at ZOA Florida Sold-Out Packed Gala Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) received the Zionist Organization of America’s Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel Award on March 17, 2024. Credit: Courtesy. Source. From the Office of Rep. Elise Stefanik March 18, 2024 Davie, FL – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was honored with the “Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Defender of Israel Award” at the Zionist Organization of America’s “Heroes of Israel” Gala where she also delivered remarks. Dr. Miriam Adelson presented Congresswoman Stefanik with the award. (Source.)

Nobody should be surprised (at least those outside of the MAGA cult) that Trump is working with Jared Kushner again, and is filling his administration with Zionists.

Donald Trump is, unofficially, the first elected Jewish President in U.S. history. He reportedly converted to Judaism in 2017 during his first presidency. (Source.)

Jared Kushner was behind Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, which made Trump a hero among Zionists.

The Trump Temple Coin to be used in the New Temple.

But they also believe Trump never finished the job, because he did not serve a second term, and that to finish what he started he needs to oversee the construction of a new temple in Jerusalem, which would replace the Mosque already there.

This is why the recent re-creation of the Ark of The Covenant, which must go into a new Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, was recently taken to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence before being taken to Jerusalem. See:

Some people during Trump’s first presidency actually thought that Jared Kushner might become the new Jewish Messiah.

Two important news events happened in Israel last week during the elections.

First, on the actual day of the elections, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his critic and Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, replaces him with Israel Katz JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed his popular defense minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country is embroiled in wars on multiple fronts across the region. The move sparked protests across the country. Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over the war in Gaza. But Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival before taking the step as the world’s attention was focused on the U.S. presidential election. Netanyahu cited “significant gaps” and a “crisis of trust” between the men in his Tuesday evening announcement. “In the midst of a war, more than ever, full trust is required between the prime minister and defense minister,” Netanyahu said. “Unfortunately, although in the first months of the campaign there was such trust and there was very fruitful work, during the last months this trust cracked between me and the defense minister.” “Firing Gallant in the middle of a war is an act of madness,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said on X. “Netanyahu is selling Israel’s security and the Israeli army soldiers for a disgraceful political survival.” Within hours, thousands of protesters gathered in central Tel Aviv, blocking the city’s main highway. (Full article.)

Second, Netanyahu followed up this action by announcing that Israel was, in fact, behind the horrible pager attacks in Lebanon that killed innocent civilians, including children, something that they had previously denied to admit.

In first, Netanyahu said to acknowledge Israel carried out pager attacks on Hezbollah PM quoted telling cabinet operation took place despite ‘opposition’ from senior defense officials, in dig at recently sacked defense minister Gallant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted for the first time during Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting that Israel was behind the pager and walkie-talkie attacks on Hezbollah in September, according to quotes leaked to Hebrew media. Thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies containing explosives detonated on their Hezbollah owners across Lebanon and parts of Syria on September 16 and 17. (Full article.)

And Jared Kushner is not the only one advising Trump since the election, as it was reported yesterday that Netanyahu has already talked to Trump 3 times since the election. (Source.)

No One Wants to Say the Quiet Part Out Loud, so I Will

Would Netanyahu have fired his Minister of Defense and admitted to the pager attacks if he did not know Trump had his back?

And if not, how did he know Trump was going to “win” the election when he made his announcement that he was firing Gallant on election day last week, with Israel being many hours ahead of all time zones in the U.S., and when the polls had not even closed yet, nor either candidate proclaimed the winner yet?

And what about all of these wild predictions about what was going to happen during the election this year that the mass media conditioned everyone for many months now to believe, with movies like “Civil War”, the calling out of the National Guard on election day in many states, etc.?

Biden has already stated publicly that there will be a peaceful transition of power.

So what happened?? Where was all the election chaos that pretty much EVERYONE believed would happen on election day?

The only logical conclusion one can come to, is that the fix was in.

Trump probably made a deal, maybe with the Devil himself, to ensure that the elections would be peaceful and would declare him the winner, in return for……??

I suspect that this euphoria over Trump’s “election” will be short-lived, and soon everyone in America, and around the world, will see what the actual results will be from this last election, and I doubt that anyone will be rejoicing when it is revealed.