From Hal Turner

There are curious and conflicting developments in the Iran - Israel situation.

Yesterday, Iran's Supreme Leader **seemed** to make clear that Iran would wait until after the US Elections (tomorrow) before retaliating against Israel for the Israeli attack last weekend. The stated reason was that Iran did not want their attack to cause American voters to choose Trump.

That was a foolish thing to even think; not a single person in the United States of America casts, or changes their vote, based upon whatever Iran does.

Today, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqch, publicly stated: "We tell Iran's enemies not to test our will and they will see the result if they test it. We will not give value to the US elections to affect our policy." Then strange reports began coming in . . .

Around noon-time here in the U.S. Eastern Time Zone, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq's Guardian of Blood Brigades" released video of them launching a small swarm of 4 Meraj-532 Kamikaze Drones with 50 Kg warhead, launched toward Israel. No confirmation from anyone about such a launch.

Then shortly after, more RUMOR: "Iran is expected to launch about 400 missiles into Israel targeting air bases, air defense systems, and defense industries in the Haifa area, according to the Washington Institute for Studies.

This, too, CONFLICTS with earlier actual INTEL I received which made clear US Spy satellites had already begun tracking what became one-thousand, five-hundred Iranian Ballistic Missiles, being moved by "Transporter-Erector-Launcher (TEL) trucks. In addition, each TEL was being joined by another trailer carrying at least two more missiles for each TEL. That would mean somewhere between 1500 and 4500 missiles to be launched at Israel.

So today's claim by the Washington Institute for Studies is nowhere even close.

Then, around 1:30 PM Eastern Standard Time today, word came out of trucks carrying a new, not-easily-identified missile, believe to be the "Khorramshahr-4." The SPECS that INTEL has developed about those missiles appear in the graphic below:

Then, we got CONFIRMED info about rather unusual US military aircraft deploying to the Middle East: U-28A planes!

At about 2:00 PM this afternoon, the US State Department issued a curious statement: "The Message to Iran and Iranian Supreme-Leader, Ali Khamenei, is that they should not Escalate the Conflict in the Middle East; but that if they do the United States will Defend its Interests in the Region and Israel."

At about 3:00 PM EST, we started getting UNCONFIRMED reports of "SOUND OF EXPLOSION IN THE VICINITY OF NATANZ NUCLEAR FACILITY" in Iran. No confirmation or corroboration at all.

Then we received information shortly after the explosion sounds saying "North of Isfahan, near the atomic energy zone, an explosion was reported in the Natanz area and the nearby industrial town, leading to a province-wide power outage in Kashan."

The lights are, in fact, out in that area of Iran.

Even though little of this was confirmed, at 3:22 PM EST, 'Israel Declares State of Emergency"

At 3:28 PM EST, Iraqi Media began reporting that Security Measures and the State of Alert at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, as well as Bases in both Iraq and Eastern Syria have been Increased, as preparations continue for a possible Confrontation with Iran.

At 3:44 PM EST Israeli air defense forces moved to full alert.

At 3:51 PM EST Unconfirmed reports came in claiming that "coalition forces are intercepting drones." Didn't say who the "coalition" is or where these interceptions were taking place.

At 3:58, I got more UNCONFIRMED info claiming "There are unconfirmed reports of explosions at some U.S. bases in the Middle East." Again, no follow-up confirmation or corroboration.

At 4:02 PM Israel Channel 14... "In the shadow of the preparations in Tehran: Israel is considering a pre-emptive strike against Iran."

At 4:18 PM EST Israeli media was starting to talk about an "imminent Iranian strike on Israel."

One minute Later, at 4:19 PM Israel's Channel 10 reported "unusual activity in Iran!"

Two minutes later, at 4:21 PM EST, other Israeli media began reporting "Monitoring abnormal movements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Iraq." (Emphasis . . . IN IRAQ.)

Four minutes later, at 4:25 PM EST -- almost ALL of Israeli media began broadcasting "Iran will attack Israel within the next few hours."

In addition to those claims, Israeli media also began reporting ""Israel's defense establishment is preparing for the possibility of simultaneous attacks by Iran from multiple fronts," Israel's Channel 12 reported. Jerusalem Post also reported that "the IDF has not ruled out the possibility of an Iranian response from Syria, Yemen, or Iraq, rather than directly from Iran."

So there seems to be a lot taking place, but almost NO ONE is providing verifiable information. It's very weird.

I pass this along to all of you so that you know what I am hearing, even if it cannot yet be verified or debunked.