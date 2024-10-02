Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: Update on current events in the U.S.

- The ports closing, Hurricane Helene, escalating tensions in the Middle East. There has never been a more critical time to prepare. The next few weeks leading up to the elections promise to be brutal.

Stay vigilant!

Hundreds-of-thousands of Americans presently without electricity from Hurricane Helene, may not see their electric power restored soon because the Biden Administration GAVE spare transformers and switching gear to . . . UKRAINE!

While all electric utility companies in the US keep spare pole transformers in supply locally, there is a national reserve of such transformers for situations like Hurricanes, where hundreds or even thousands of such devices need replacing.

But that reserve is now gone because the Biden administration gave the gear to Ukraine, to restore _their_ electric grid after the Russia-Ukraine conflict destroyed it.

Now that Americans find themselves in need of those electrical transformers, there are few (if any) to be had.

Once again Americans are being harmed by a federal government that galivants around the world, meddling in the affairs of others, instead of working for the American people who actually employ them.

EMERGENCY: The government is MURDERING thousands of people in western NC by sitting on their ass and not conducting rescue missions.

A mix of current and former special forces extraction teams are on the ground ready to SAVE LIVES.

But they NEED helicopters.

If you have a helicopter, know someone with access to a helicopter, or have the money to buy a fucking helicopter, contact me ASAP.

The people of western NC deserve better than this. It’s time for us to stand up and help them.

Hurricane Helene Victim Speaks Out Against Kamala Harris Admin “There is no government aid. None. Zero.”

“The government is currently trying to arrest people who are delivering supplies via helicopter”

“They are threatening to arrest those people.

They are threatening to arrest people who are trying to f*cking help people survive.

My aunt is 70 years old with mobility issues.

Anyone know what the government's f*cking doing?

Jack sh*t.”

“What the government is doing right now to the entire state of North Carolina and Tennessee is a nothing short of just plain awful. I do not physically have the words for it because if you don't know, we have not heard from my aunt since Friday because of Hurricane Helene and there is no government aid. None. Zero”

“There are entire towns that there is no way in or out. Those roads are not drivable because of the mudslides and the power lines and the downed trees.

There are doctors right now physically walking across that because their cars can't get through to go help these people, to go check on these people.”

“There is no power, there is no water, they have no supplies, and the government is currently trying to arrest people who are delivering supplies via helicopter.”

“Joe Biden said we're doing all that we can for North Carolina Kamala Harris is currently having a fundraiser for her campaign in LA and Las Vegas.

Not for the people in North Carolina or Tennessee.

For her fucking campaign.

F*ck them.”

Hurricane Helene: Tennessee Resident Says Tennessee/ FEMA Sending Out Text Messages Telling Everyone Do Not Help Neighbors In Need Messages saying “We don't want you to donate stuff to other people.

You need to just donate money and stuff to us and get your instructions from us and listen to us.”

“They were like, do not donate your time.”

“If you think you're gonna come here and bark orders at us, and then expect the people just to give you the money and us trust that you're gonna try to take care of us”

EMERGENCY! US Government is MURDERING THOUSANDS of Americans! WE NEED HELP!