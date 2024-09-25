The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced Wednesday morning that its fighters launched a Qader 1 ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

ByAl Mayadeen English

Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon

A photo of the Qader 1 ballistic missile that Hezbollah used in its operation on the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv (Islamic Resistance in Lebanon Military Media)

According to the group's statement, the HQs is responsible for the assassination of Resistance leaders and the waves of pagers and walkie-talkies explosions, which killed dozens and injured thousands of people across Lebanon.

Hezbollah said the operation was "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant and honorable resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its people."

The attack is unprecedented, as it marked the first time the Lebanese Resistance group targeted Tel Aviv suburbs with a missile, cementing "the strike for strike" and "Tel Aviv for Beirut" equation.

Sirens have sounded across central "Israel", the IOF announced they intercepted a surface-to-surface missile.



This would be the first missile launched from #Lebanon to Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/cQIGpjN9If — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 25, 2024

This comprises an extremely important message to the Israeli political, military, and intelligence leadership.

It came after the Israeli occupation military carried out repetitive aggressions on the Southern Suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, the latest of which killed six people, including Hezbollah's commander Ibrahim Mohammad Qubaisi "Hajj Abu Musa," and injured 15 in the Ghobeiri area.

Shortly after the latest development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed his departure for the UN General Assembly in New York, his office announced.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will leave for his speech at the UN tomorrow (Thursday), instead of tonight, and will return on Saturday night," his office said. "During the day, the prime minister will hold consultations to discuss the continuation of the attacks in Lebanon."

"A ballistic missile was launched at the center, [Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah is making history this morning," Israeli media said, commenting on the missile attack.

Battle began in Haifa, moved to Tel Aviv: Al Mayadeen's correspondent

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in South Lebanon noted that Qader 1 is a long-range missile used for the first time in this battle.

"We are face-to-face with an event that may turn the tables after the Resistance targeted the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a ballistic missile," he said, adding that signs of the displacement of settlers from central "Israel" have begun.

Our correspondent emphasized that "Hezbollah restores balance after the expansion of the Israeli aggression toward Beirut's Southern Suburb and Jiyeh," referring to the Israeli airstrike that targeted the Jiyeh area and led to the closure of the international highway linking southern Lebanon and Beirut.

"The battle began in Haifa and moved to Tel Aviv, and no one knows what other region will come in Hezbollah's crosshairs."

This comes as Hezbollah, in defense of Lebanon and its people, continues its strategic operations against key Israeli military bases in occupied lands with various weaponry amid the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa region that has killed at least 500 people, injured thousands, and displaced hundreds of thousands.

LIVE | Hezbollah Launches Ballistic Missile Strike on Israel's Mossad HQ Near Tel Aviv | Lebanon

Hezbollah launched missile strike targeting Israeli spy agency Mossad's headquarters near Tel Aviv.

It is the first time the group has claimed a ballistic missile strike since its nearly year-long battle with Israel began after Hamas carried out its October 7 attack.

Earlier today, Israel's military had said it intercepted a missile fired from Lebanon after sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

Watch the full broadcast to know more.