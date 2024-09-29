The Julian Assange Show Episode 1: Nasrallah (2012)

HASHEM SAFIEDDINE BECOMES HEZBOLLAH LEADER

Safieddine has much closer ties to Iran.

This guy has direct communication and much stronger ties with the Iranian leadership than Nasrallah, particularly with the IRGC’s Quds Force, which supports them militarily and financially.

He specializes in getting global funding for the force.

This guy was always known as the “power behind the throne” because he’s usually the one making strategic decisions in conflicts.

He has plans to get other proxies involved.

Germany has begun the evacuation of its diplomats and their families from Israel and Lebanon. Iran has raised Black Flag of Mourning over over Shrine of Imam Reza; Israel has let it be known they intend to target Iran's Supreme Leader, and word is that Iran is readying troops to go into Lebanon in support of Hezballah.

That Germany is evacuating Diplomats and their families from Lebanon is self-explanatory. That they are also evacuating from ISRAEL is quite revealing. It gives everyone a sense of just how serious the developments actually are in the Middle East in the conflict between Israel and Hezballah.

When Israel utilized consumer electronic devices such as pocket-pagers, cell phones, and walkie-talkies, to be small bombs by adding explosive to their battery packs, then detonated them, killing hundreds and wounding thousands, it set in-motion what is likely to become an all-out war.

Yesterday, when Israel used 2,000 pound Bunker-Buster Bombs, dropped from fighter jets onto downtown Beirut Lebanon, which collapsed six apartment blocks, killing hundreds of Lebanese families in order to assassinate Hezballah leader Hassan Nasrallah, any good will the Israelis may have had in the Arab world, evaporated instantly.

The ongoing bombing of Beirut, and other places in Lebanon shows the situation is spinning rapidly out of control, and the fear in nations like Germany is that the entire Arab world may launch against Israel at the same time. As such, they're pulling Diplomats and families out as fast as they can.

Things are getting so dangerous now that even The U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of U.S. embassy personnel and their families in Beirut due to the "unstable and unpredictable security situation."

BLACK FLAG OF MOURNING

Iran has raised the Black Flag of Mourning at the Holiest site, the Shrine of Imam Reza. The Black Flag is a symbol to Muslims that official mourning is taking place over the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah of Hezballah.

The fury over the assassination is so great, that in neighboring Iraq, thousands of protesters are trying to forcibly enter the "Green Zone" where the American Embassy is located.

The general public now knows that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the explicit order to launch the attack, from his hotel room here in New York City. Israel released a photo of Netanyahu giving the actual order:

Moreover, the aircraft used by Israel were F-15i's sold to them by the USA, and the bombs used against Beirut were also made in the USA. All these things add-up in the minds of the general public, to US complicity in the horrifying attack on Beirut.

On the streets, people are saying openly "Netanyahu gave the orders to wipe out an entire neighborhood in southern Beirut from the UN headquarters in New York, killing 50 (and at least 10 kids). This was all staged and choreographed on purpose to mock the powerless of the world to stop Israel's war crimes and genocide."

ISRAEL TO KILL IRAN SUPREME LEADER, TOO?

Word is leaking (like a sieve) from inside Israel that they plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel blames Iran for all the "terrorism" in the region even though they offer no evidence of any kind.

Like all the other people they've killed, Israel throw out the label "terrorists" over the people they kill, with no criminal charges, no arrest, no Indictment, no trial, no evidence shown to anyone to prove their claims, no jury verdict and no sentence. Just DEAD.

As prudence dictates, Iran's Supreme Leader has now been moved to a secure location, but this too, is another bad sign.

Moving the Supreme Leader of Iran is only planned in the event of "full scale war." Now, that leader has been moved.

Meanwhile,. Iran has been seeking volunteers from its active duty army, to deploy to Lebanon and fight on behalf of Hezballah and the Lebanese people. Thousands of Iranian regular army troops have reportedly already volunteered.

ISRAEL TO LAUNCH GROUND INVASION

TONIGHT (Saturday 28 Sept 2024) - Israel let slip they plan a ground invasion into Lebanon. They're saying it will be a "limited" action to seize land to create a "buffer zone." US Officials speaking on condition of anonymity, say they doubt it will be "limited" at all. In fact, one of those officials said he expects the Israelis will grab Lebanon all the way up to the Latani River . . . . 30km north of the present border.

World Reaction to these developments is wide-ranging. In Canada, Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada took to the floor of Parliament and said "Now we know who the world's greatest enemy is. And unfortunately, he has a name. He is Benjamin Netanyahu!"

Her microphone was then cut-off. Here. Watch:

Depending upon when Israel commences its ground invasion, the world may see the outbreak first of Regional War, then World War.

If Iran intervenes in Lebanon to aid Hezballah, or if it retaliates against Israel for the assassination of Ismail Heniyeh in Tehran back in March, and/or for the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah yesterday, the United States is positioned with vast military firepower, to attack Iran.

Russia and China have both publicly stated they will intervene if Iran is attacked.

This afternoon, an IDF Spokesman told the media “We intend to create a new regime in Lebanon…”

So what we're seeing now could very well trigger World War 3. Fast.

Perhaps that is why tonight US bases in Iraq and the Persian Gulf have gone into maximum combat readiness mode.

UPDATE 8:49 PM EDT --

MOMENTS AGO, THE OFFICIAL HEZBALLAH MEDIA OUTLET REPORTED THE FOLLOWING:

"Hezbollah Officially Declares War: We now officially declare all-out war against both Israel and its allies and call on all Arab citizens in the occupied territories to vacate their homes in the north, as Operation Response begins today."

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Says the United States Carried Out a Terrorist Attack in Lebanon With Israel

Alexander Dugin: The Murder of the Hezbollah Leader Is the Beginning of the End of the World

The confirmed death of Hezbollah leader Sheikh Seyed Hassan Nasrallah is a colossal blow to the entire structure of the Middle East Resistance.

The resistance is usually called the most radically anti-Israeli forces in the Middle East. First of all, it includes the Yemeni Houthis (the Ansar Allah movement, which controls the northern part of Yemen), the Syrian forces led by Bashar al-Assad, the Palestinian movement as a whole (primarily Hamas), and the most radical, mainly Shiite forces of Iraq.

The Middle East Resistance developed under the significant influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was its main support. And the deceased Hassan Nasrallah, as the leader of Hezbollah, represented the vanguard of the anti-Israeli resistance of the entire Islamic (primarily Shiite) world. Therefore, the blows that Israel has dealt to Hezbollah in recent weeks, ultimately destroying its leader, are a powerful blow to the entire Middle East Resistance.

Given the relatively recent bizarre helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, who was a vocal supporter of the Middle East Resistance, the picture of Israel attacking its regional adversaries appears truly epic.

Israel, thanks to the support of the collective West and using its latest technological means (and they were and remain pioneers in the field of digital technologies), acts very effectively, precisely and in a coordinated manner. And it is very difficult to imagine how to respond to this. Especially considering that many people from different countries, standing at the forefront of high-tech processes, at any moment may turn out to be Israeli citizens and, together with their codes and technologies, head to Israel.

That is, Israel relies on a huge network of its supporters, people who share the principles of political and religious Zionism in all countries of the world. And this is a great advantage of Israel as a network structure, and not just a state.

It was this Zionist structure that committed mass genocide against the population of Gaza. And now it has carried out the same terrorist attack on Lebanon, having achieved the death of the leader of Hezbollah, the charismatic spiritual and political leader of the Shiite vanguard of the Middle Eastern Resistance.

Let me remind you that earlier, in January 2020, Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, also one of the leaders of the Middle East Resistance, was killed in a similar manner. But the destruction of the one who is now considered a martyr and shahid by Shiites around the world – Sheikh Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah – is truly an unprecedented thing.

By acting in this way, Israel aims to create a great state. This is done in anticipation of the coming and reign of the Mashiach, who will subjugate all countries and peoples of the world to Israel (in the Christian and Muslim understanding it is the false Messiah, the Antichrist, Dajjal). And one can imagine what is going on in the heads of the extreme right-wing Zionists today, who see their successes. They can not interpret it in any other way than the proximity of the Mashiach, the preparation for whose reign are the current actions of the extreme right-wing government of Israeli Prime Minister Bemyamin Netanyahu.

Today, almost all obstacles to blowing up the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem have been eliminated. And in the very near future, the Israeli extreme right, in a triumphant mood, can do this, after which they will begin building the Third Temple on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. And the collective West supports all this, allowing the mass destruction of innocent people standing in the way of “Greater Israel” including attacking them with any technical means.

This is serious. This is no longer just a war in the Middle East. In fact, the very existence of the Middle East Resistance is in question. The leaders of the Shiite world are perplexed, but the Sunnis are even more confused, and cannot help but react to what has happened.

On the one hand, Sunnis cannot show solidarity with Israel, since this would be a complete betrayal of even hints of Islamic solidarity. On the other hand, the military effectiveness and rigidity of Israel’s right-wing Zionist policy puts them in an extremely difficult situation, since it is unclear what can be used to counter the Israelis. Considering that Israel’s missiles reach wherever they want, and the missiles and UAVs of its opponents are quite effectively stopped at the border of the “Iron Dome” of Israeli air defense.

Perhaps now there will also be a land invasion of Israel into Lebanon and beyond. In order to create a “Greater Israel” from sea to sea. No matter how utopian and extremist the projects of Netanyahu and his even more right-wing ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir may seem, they are being realized right now before our eyes.

Only a force comparable in strength, equipment and determination to break all possible laws, to cross any red lines can fight such an iron enemy. And whether such a force exists, we will soon see.

Israel is already planning to kill him at their very first opportunity.

The situation between Israel and Hezballah/Lebanon is going to get crazy.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/islamic-resistance-in-iraq-strikes-eilat--sirens-sound

