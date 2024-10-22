Yesterday, ex-CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, using well-honed analytical skills based on open-source information expressed the belief that the leak of Israel’s attack plans may mean that it has been nipped in the bud and won’t happen.

By contrast, Hal Turner claimed to have talked to an Israeli Brigadier-General who said that after the drone attack on Netanyahu’s house the decision has been made to attack and that the attack would be far harsher than previously envisaged and would remain secret even from Israeli cabinet members until the very last minute.

My question (and doubt) is why an Israeli Brigadier-General would risk charges of treason by spilling the beans to someone as insignificant as Hal Turner.

I keep an open mind. Anything is possible.

Iran on Monday warned the United States would bear “full responsibility” in case of a retaliatory attack by Israel on the Islamic Republic, after US President Joe Biden indicated he was aware of Israeli plans to do so.



Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, called Biden’s remarks “profoundly alarming and provocative” in a letter addressed to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the Swiss presidency of the UN Security Council.



The US president responded “yes and yes” when asked Friday by a reporter if he had “a good understanding right now” of how and when Israel would respond to Iran’s missile barrage on October 1.



Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Tehran-backed leaders belonging to Hamas and Hezbollah, and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps general.



US ally Israel, at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, vowed revenge against Iran for the strikes.



“This inflammatory statement [of Biden] is deeply concerning, as it indicates the United States’ tacit approval and explicit support for Israel’s unlawful military aggression against Iran,” Iravani wrote in the letter.



“Therefore, the United States will bear full responsibility for its role in instigating, inciting and enabling any acts of aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter,” he said.



According to the Washington Post, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Biden that he intends to strike Iran’s military sites, and not to target nuclear or oil infrastructure.

More from Hal Turner

As of 5:53 PM eastern US time tonight, virtually ALL air traffic over Israel has ceased:

ALSO, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has departed for Israel:

From this morning

Social media is seeing a FLOOD of reports coming out from Israel saying there has been an "enormous" explosion over central Israel. Heard as far south as Beersheba!

No word at all of what this may be.

No air raid warning sirens or Alerts went off.

Developing . . . . check back.

2:36 PM EDT --

Reports now, several drones launched by Hezbollah reached their targets after Israel failed to intercept them. Explosions heard in Tel Aviv, and reports that one of the drones hit an Israeli military base in Maor.

4 Surface-to-Surface Missiles were launched by Hezbollah at Central Israel earlier, with at least 3 being Successfully Intercepted while the 4th is believed to have landed in an Open Area to the North of Tel Aviv.

2:42 PM EDT --

There is ONE, completely uncorroborated CLAIM that whatever exploded, registered on seismic monitors. This is totally unverified, but Arab social media accounts are all saying "It was VERY big, and VERY bad."

2:59 PM EDT --

The Explosion sound is believed to have been caused by the launch of an Aircraft from Tel Nof Airbase to the South of Tel Aviv. Possible Sonic Boom.