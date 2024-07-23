Edward Dowd just tweeted the following:

This needs to be said now and I will be attacked. I have no proof so it’s a literal conspiracy theory but bears watching with eagle eyes.

Conjecture: If I were in the shadows and had an agenda of ushering in a reset to control the end of the current ponzi debt based fiat system with a CBDC and a surveillance state I would need to tame and bridle the populist/maga movement. I would abandon the useful idiots on the left and embrace the right and infiltrate and bribe my way to my agenda under the cover of a “win.”

If Trump ends up in office, and we observe personnel choices or actions that strip any of our liberties away under contrived circumstances, we will know then the above theory has some merit.

Clearly the current cult regime must go. But be on alert for a new cult and hidden agendas that may come to pass.

I have a personal fear that the Covid vaccine poisoning will be memory holed.