We are getting BS stories like the following.

The following footage gives the lie to that

⚡ALERT! ISRAEL MILITARY BASES STRUCK! RUSSIA OBLITERATES UKRAINE, DRONE HITS POLAND! IRAN ATTACKED

A short while ago, the Hebrew website "Mevzaki Ra'am" published a recording documenting Hezb-Allah’s bombing of the "Gibor" military base, in northern occupied Palestine, on Friday, two days ago.

⚡ALERT! ISRAEL MILITARY BASES STRUCK! RUSSIA OBLITERATES UKRAINE, DRONE HITS POLAND! IRAN ATTACKED

Here is Scott Ritter

Scott Ritter: Hezbollah SHAKES Centre Of Israel, Even Iran Is SHOCKED! Netanyahu’s GRAVE MISTAKE

From the Cradle

The Axis retaliation begins, as Hezbollah strikes Mossad Central

Iranian IRGC Commander repeats: planning strikes on Israel are already calculated, saying retaliation are inevitable

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/30088

⚠️ Iran has issued a warning to all airlines to exercise caution when flying over certain areas of Iranian airspace starting from September 1

⚠️Iran has issued yet another NOTAM, but this time with "no end date."

This is a bit different.

Iran has issued a warning to all airlines to exercise caution when flying over certain areas of Iranian airspace starting from September 1, with NO end date

This could be seen as a response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran by Israel, as Iran has implemented new airspace regulations. A recent NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), effective from September 1, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, permanently raises the upper limit of the danger zone OID93 (GHOM) to FL155 (15,500 feet).

This move may signal Iran's 🇮🇷 strategic reaction to the increasing tensions with Israel and possible upcoming missile launch on Israel 🇮🇱

Iran’s response is still COMING for the assassination of the Hamas leader and will be “definite, calculated and accurate”, Iran's foreign minister said as he taunted Israel for losing its “deterrence power."

This is a bit different.

Iran has issued a warning to all airlines to exercise caution when flying over certain areas of Iranian airspace starting from September 1, with NO end date

This could be seen as a response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran by Israel, as Iran has implemented new airspace regulations. A recent NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), effective from September 1, 2024, at 00:00 UTC, permanently raises the upper limit of the danger zone OID93 (GHOM) to FL155 (15,500 feet).

This move may signal Iran's 🇮🇷 strategic reaction to the increasing tensions with Israel and possible upcoming missile launch on Israel 🇮🇱

Iran’s response is still COMING for the assassination of the Hamas leader and will be “definite, calculated and accurate”, Iran's foreign minister said as he taunted Israel for losing its “deterrence power."

https://t.me/trumpetnews1/30093

This is Hamas

Al-Qassam Bombards Tel Aviv With Long-Range M90 Missile; Hamas Releases Dramatic Footage |

Larry Johnson : Can Iran Avoid War with the US?