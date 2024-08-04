Today, as I peruse the news, the world has gone absolutely barking mad.

The protests in Britain have become violent

People have started to loot shops.

Meanwhile, despite being under threat of attack from Iran and possibly multiple directions, the Israelis carry on their genocide against the Palestinians.

A transgender man, after beating an Italian boxer goes agressive.

“I have been boxing for years in the International Boxing Association which has committed INJUSTICE towards me. But I have Allah with me ALLAHU AKBAR”

Everywhere, there is violence. A principal at a New Zealand school talks about fights between girls and says “they seem to have no off switch”

Like here

I have been thinking that there is changes into the way people are behaving. They are becoming more aggressive, less rational (“no off-switch), unable to interact in a human way.

There are numerous explanations for this but in my mind this has to be somehow connected with the “vaccine” and this affects people’s very soul, what is sometimes called the god-gene.

I think that UK undertaker, John O’Looney expresses it well -

Something is very wrong with policing - very very wrong Are the vaccines changing people’s minds and making them overly aggressive by destroying a god gene in them perhaps ? They is indefensible and this officer must be sacked and jailed

He cites the following from the USA where a father out for an early morning walk with his 6-year old son. When he can’t produce identification he is body-slammed by the cop.

From the Left, the demonstrators are only racists and zionists:

We have this divisive insanity from Fr. Calvin Robinson.

This is how David Icke responds -

Calvin Robinson still fighting the Crusades despite the fact that the Knights Templar are a major element of the Global Cult behind mass immigration and the subsequent triggers to set off (un)civil war. A little knowledge may be a dangerous thing, but no knowledge can be catastrophic.

In the meantime, these folk are being scapegoated.

More wisdom from David Icke. and Robin Monotti:

Meanwhile, while, John O’Looney reveals the stark reality:

We are ram packed at the funeral home. This is in the height of summer, traditionally a very quiet time. sadly, there are so many people calling i am turning people away constantly now because I’ve simply have no capacity left. None of them are “covid” labelled deaths - none people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s who simply shouldn’t be dying

Today, I stand with John!

In Britain different groups are at each others’ throats - in my opinion, by design. This has been brewing for. many years as demonstrated by Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech from 1968 which once seemed racist and discriminatory and now appears differently.

Since they were elected the Labour government of Keir Starmer, who by his own admission owes prior allegance to Davos rather than to the UK Parliament (let alone the UK people!) has brought in over 3,000 migrants.

Dozens of migrants arrive in Dover escorted by Border Force officials after crossing the English Channel - as more than 3,000 asylum seekers arrive in the month since Labour came to power

If you want to know why the British government is siding with immigrants over the anti-migrant, working class locals, you needn't look further beyond their population goals. They are aiming for the UK to reach a population of 70 million by 2026 through migration up from 67 million. That number is set to go up even higher by 2036 -- and these are just the conservative estimates. Most of these numbers will come from migrants, rather than births since white people don't have very many kids anymore.

It’s no wonder that people are angry and have come out to show it.

Unfortunately, these genuine displays of righteous anger by ordinary working people are being hijacked by violent Muslim gangs and violent people attacking mosques and looting shops.

The great mass of people - English workers and predominantly Muslim migrants are the victims.

Both sides are being played.

Here is the divisive Keir Starmer, called by some a traitor.

Who is to blame? It is forces personified by PM Keir Starmer who owe their allegiance elsewhere.

There is no better way. to stir up trouble and foment civil war but to provoke unrest and then blame it on one side.

I have not watched this yet but the title fits.

Starmer & Balls POURS PETROL on the flames!

Watch HERE

***

My advice is to stay our of the fray, not to take sides while adhering as much as posible, to the truth,

Most of all, we need to pray or to meditate that a peaceful way can be found out of this.

For now, I am forlorn of hope, especially as the evil nanotechnology is coursing through people’s veins and destroying them from the inside

And the whole world burns.