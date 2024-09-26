Last night I came across the following

Greenlight’ for ceasefire

Israel’s Channel 12 is reporting, quoting officials at Netanyahu’s office, that there is “greenlight for ceasefire” with Hezbollah.

As we’ve been reporting, the US, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have backed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

We will bring you more on this as soon as there is a development.

However, today

The Israeli PM’s office has released a statement on Netanyahu’s X page saying the “news about a ceasefire is not true”.

But his office said that Netanyahu “did not even respond” to the proposal.

“The news about the supposed directive to moderate the fighting in the north is also the opposite of the truth.”

The statement added that the PM instructed the Israeli forces “to continue the fighting with full force, and according to the plans presented to him”.

This was the White House statement

The US is demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah The White House released a joint statement earlier tonight alongside Australia, Canada, EU, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, calling for a 21-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, to allow for negotiations for both conflicts, the one with Lebanon and the one in Gaza.

Is there more to this?

I came across the following.

Confirmed by the following -

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the United States to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.

The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been received and earmarked for critical military purchases, and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems including the Iron Dome anti-missile system, David's Sling and an advanced laser system.

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-says-it-has-secured-87-billion-us-aid-package-2024-09-26/

This is the latest

A new statement by the commander of the Israeli army's Northern Command, Ori Gordin, is widely seen as the inevitable start of an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon this week.

"We have set ourselves a clear goal: to radically change the security reality on the northern border. This week we will have a very large-scale offensive" said Gordin.

How can we have this news side-by-side with a 21-day ceasefire?

Perhaps this explains it?

Here is more

