It's been amazingly sad and tragic to watch people who claim to love liberty fall for Donald Trump over the last 8 years.

He is clearly and openly an authoritarian in waiting, but as long as he blames all his problems on the deep state suckers keep falling for it. Even when his own people warn about his actions, his followers claim they are all agents of the deep state. Everyone against Trump must be a bad guy and he is the only good guy.

It's such a childish narrative that you would think more adults could see through it. Unfortunately, I now see that most people simply want to be on a "winning team". Sure, some may genuinely believe Trump MIGHT make things better so they are willing to ignore his Zionism, his support by the Bilderberg Group, the lies of his first admin, and his calls for retribution and growing the police state.

But many people are supporting him for the simple fact that he is (allegedly) a lesser of two evils, or because he "sticks it to the libs" when he trolls "the right people" or talks shit to the media.

Think about that: the bar has been set so low that people will accept someone with no skills, no credibility, no real experience, and an obvious ego problem with a penchant for speaking in authoritarian terms SIMPLY because he says mean things to "the other side".

And of course, some of you think his backing by the Technocrat Musk and the sell out RFK Jr. and Zionist Tulsi is some indication that "the Freedom Movement" is winning. Nothing could be farther from the truth. In reality, these are the same old tried and true propaganda techniques to get the masses to keep playing the same old game, over and over.

"it's the most important election of our lifetime!"

"Its either communism or fascism!"

Too many well-intentioned people are falling for this charade. Some are die hard statists who are unreachable because they truly are cult members for the left or the right.

But many of you are watching the shit show and wondering what to do. I get your messages and emails asking me, What should I do? Who should I vote for?

The answer is the same as it has been for the last elections - NO ONE!

More specifically, vote for yourself. Don't vote in rigged selections where both candidates are funded by the same people, but instead vote everyday with your actions.

This is not an abstract suggestion. If each of us were to take our time, money, energy, and support away from these systems of control, and redirect all that back into our own local communities, and focus on the Exit and Build strategy we can and will see more liberty in the coming generations.

It's not easy because real liberty is not easy and does not come from the ballot box.

You have been sold a lie that supporting a politician is going to save you or fix things or give you better gas prices etc.

While these false heroes sell you a fake utopia the world continues to march towards the Technocratic surveillance state. If you sit on the sidelines hoping some liar is going to save you, you will still end up sucked into the slavery systems because you did nothing to prepare and exit.

We must build the parallel systems of the future that will keep liberty alive. The mainstream world is destined to become a Technocratic police state and too many of you still cannot see it so you foolishly keep playing political games thinking you can avert disaster.

You do not need to give up on your hopes for liberty, but you must recognize that playing the same games over and over will not get us there.

I highly encourage you to learn more about the Exit and Build strategy and apply it to your life. NOW.

I am currently near the end of a 45-day Exit and Build challenge showing people how to apply this concept to their lives.

I encourage you to visit my website, TheConsciousResistance.com to learn more and tune in this Friday to participate!