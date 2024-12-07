The reason today's 7.3 "earthquake" off the coast of California did not produce the tsunami waves that alert systems predicted is because the sea floor did not experience the movement necessary to generate such waves. This is almost certainly because the event was NOT AN EARTHQUAKE, but rather a detonation of a weapon system, most likely a warning to America from Russia or China. The message is clear: Don't send nukes to Ukraine, or we will unleash a radioactive tsunami against your West Coast. Russia's Lavrov just told Tucker Carlson that the Oreshnik attack on Ukraine a few days ago was also a demonstration and a "signal" to America to de-escalate. Russia has Poseidon underwater drones with nuclear warheads, never forget. Ocean floor comms cables are being cut, strange masses are falling out of orbit (North Texas just two weeks ago) and bizarre "earthquakes" are happening that somehow don't generate the expected tsunami waves. These are all related. Understand what's going on.

After yesterday's offshore "earthquake," there is presently a significant Radiation Spike in San Diego, CA, which is now showing 600 Counts-Per-Minute (CPM) of Gamma Radiation in the 800 KeV range; about triple of everywhere else in California.

This reading comes from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Radiation Monitor Network, as being presently reported by the private sector website Nuclear Emergency Tracking Center (NETC).

Here is the reading coming from the radiation monitor network:.

Here is the extended Graph of Radiation Readings from this same station over time:

The reason this is peculiar, has to do with yesterday's offsshore, Magnitude 7.0 earthquake, 647 miles farther north, off the shore of Mendocino, CA.

That earthquake took place where you see the large red circle offshore in the ocean on this map from yesterday's United States Geologic Survey (USGS) website:

That "earthquake" has an interesting, and curious "Waveform" on seismic monitors. Here is what the waveform looked like; focus on the bright red lines on the bottom right seismic scale image - notice they don't gradually build-up to the main quake, they just "explode:"

A number of observers have mentioned that this waveform bears more resemblance to that of an explosion than to an earthquake. The sudden, and massive surge of seismic waves is *NOT* what one typically sees when a large earthquake takes place. Usually, there is a small, but visible build-up to the main quake.

On social media, some people actually said this was a nuclear blast off the US Coast. Here is one such claim:

Which brings us back to the radiation reading off San Diego, 647 miles or so to the SOUTH of the earthquake location. If this radiation spike had anything to do with the earthquake, why are readings elsewhere in California "normal?"

It ____may___ have to do with the "North Pacific Current." In fact, it makes PERFECT sense.

The image below, from Wikipedia, shows the generalized flow of the North Pacific Current as it approaches the continent of north America :

Yesterday's "earthquake" took place off Mendocino, right about where the farthest left blue line of the North Pacific Current is flowing! That current moves . . . . south.

But more importantly, look what happens to that current when it reaches the "bight" of southern California: the current SPLITS. The main current continues south into Mexican waters but the split loops back north right around . . . San Diego!

If the "earthquake" was a nuclear detonation, the North Pacific Current, through its "Southern California Eddy" Which in Winter is called the "Southern California Countercurrent" would bring the radiation into the California coastline, right around . . . . . . . . San Diego.

And THAT is where we are seeing a significant radiation spike today. Right where the north Pacific Current would bring what was deep water up by Mendocino, into the shoreline area!

HMMMMMMMM.

We need someone with a Radiation Detector, to head out onto the beach at San DIego, and grab a reading of the radiation level -- especially near the water.

Maybe this Radiation spike in San Diego is . . . . happenstance.

Maybe it isn't.

I have long argued that were China or Russia to harm the United States, they would not do so using expected means. Instead they might do so using unorthodox means.

Russia pulls out it’s “Ace Card”.

After the warning by Putin with his Oreshnik missile, the West did not take the warning seriously. Yet, this was a most impressive display of power and ability.

This is from MSN…

The United States responds

Instead, the West, led by the United States decided to double down, and fired even more US and UK made and controlled missiles into Russia.

Russia made a final statement. They said that these actions now open up the West, including the United States, to target areas.

This is from Hal Turner…

It is (today) now 7 days. One full week later since this announcement.

Tsunami hits California

And there is a large underwater “earthquake” off the California coast. It began as a 6.0 earthquake, and then a second one, back to back, of magnitudes 7.0 earthquake.

This resulted in a Tsunami warning for the entire West coast of the United States. And of course, huge tsunami waves hitting almost the entirety of the California coast.

Here’s where the earthquakes originated, and showing the tsunami affected regions.

Localized Tsunami Warning Map

There are those that suggest that the earthquakes look more like a sudden explosion, rather than a typical earthquake. I do not know how valid these claims are. But the semantic data is certainly damning.

Discussions on X are filled with conspiracy theories and other related content.

There are two points that I want to emphasize.

No serious radiation has been detected. Sure there was a short spike but nothing even resembling what an atomic detonation would look like.

The detonation, if that is what happened, is not where a foe would seemingly place a detonation target. The better location would be between San Francisco and Los Angles. Not between San Francisco and Portland OR.

There is damage, and flooding. But from the early news reports that I can see, nothing is very serious as of yet.

Strange Coincidences

Immediately before the earthquake “detonated”, there was a United States Navy P3 Submarine detection aircraft flying in the region.

There was even a SECOND military P-8 searching off the coast of SOUTHERN California at the time of the quake, but way far south of the quake area. It might be unrelated, or connected. It’s too difficult to know.

Russian Poseidon nuclear-tipped torpedoes

Russia DOES have weapons that can unleash Tsunami related chaos. And they are deadly and lethal. However, the damage that they would create is much larger than what this incident suggests.

Here’s what Popular Mechanics has to say…

MM Conclusions and thoughts

The “earthquake” could be natural.

The “earthquake” could also be a Russian Poseidon conventionally-tipped torpedo. Not a nuclear tipped one.

The “earthquake” could also be an explosion on board a submarine.

We don’t know.

But to find out what is really going on, look for the obscure tell-tales that might surface in the nooks and crannies of the internet.