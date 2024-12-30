Seemorerocks

I have posted quite a lot on Chabad Lubavitch and the late Rabbi Schneerson but I would like to expand on that from my own point-of-view.

I watched a recent interview of Mike Adams with Steven and Jana ben-Noon on this subject.

There is a lot said on this subject of the Noahide Laws that basically said that Judaic laws called the Noahide laws which are said to be from the Torah (the Old Testament) that are actually from the Babylonian Talmud are to be imposed on the Gentiles (the Goyim) with death by decapitation administered by a Jewish Sahedrin.

All of this sounds more than a bit fantastical, even to me, so I have decided to have a look for myself.

The first thing to be said that the Noahide laws were introduced into the United States by President Reagan and were the subject of a proclamation of an Education Day by President George Bush Sr that singled out Rabbi Schneerson for particular praise.

Every president of the United States since then has paid homage to Schneerson.

I decided to check with an Ai search engine and learned that Jews represent approximately 2.5% of the population. The vast majority of American Jews are secular and those who profess the faith are either Orthodox or Liberal and the Hasidic or Haredi sects represent only a small part of the whole. The search engine told me that about 16% of Jews attend Chabad synagogues.

16% of 2.5% of the US population.

So why does an ideology based on a tiny minority when we already have the Ten Commandments in a Christian (not, I would argue, a “Judeo-Christian” nation? As an article asked, why ….racist Rabbi. What is so important about Rabbi Schneerson and Chabad Lubavitch?

To answer that we would have to have a closer look at Chabad and who they are.

The search engine painted a picture of Chabad as part of mainstream Judaism, largely because of its ‘outreach’ programmes but is that so.

One might say as many do that there is nothing to argue with about the Noahide Laws. They are universal laws of morality, aren't they? The nub comes when we consider that it is not the Ten Commandments that are being spoken about but the rabbinic Noahide Laws, the last of which states that this is not to be administered by a Court of the land but by the rabbis.

One definition of idolatry by the rabbis is the worship of Jesus Christ that the Talmud says is boring in boiling oil. The punishment for all this in the ancient Talmud is capital punishment, specifically by decapitation.

In the Talmud’s tractate, Gittin 56b-57a, another account referencing Jesus, describes him enduring eternal punishment in hell, submerged in boiling animal excrement. This punishment is presented as retribution for his alleged misdeeds and for supposedly leading the people of Israel away from the Torah and towards idolatry. Nowadays we hear prominent Jewish leaders like Rabbi Aaron Moss declaring, “A Jew can believe in Jesus, just as much as a vegetarian can enjoy a steak.”

Why would we look to the Talmud and its barbaric Medieval ideology for inspiration in the 21st Century any more than we would in the case of the Spanish Inquisition?

All of this seems quite incomprehensible until we consider the ritual genocide by the Israelis of tens of thousands of Palestinian men, women and children, with the justification based on an Old Testament of the ‘Amaleks’ and all their descendents which, at the very least, is tolerated, if not supported, by the elites of the Collective West.

Here are two articles on this subject

CHABAD LUBAVITSCH AND RABBI SCHNEERSON

The Hasidic sects connected with all of this rose mostly out of Poland, which is where Rabbi Schneerson (1902- 92) hailed from.

Almost universally, the assessment of Schneerson is positive

“Schneerson, in a timeless manner, used authentic Jewish values to make the world a better place – and his disciples continue to work to make America and the world brighter and better.”

But the truth is a lot more murky.

His relationship, for one, with the Nazis and with the Holocaust was complicated, to say the least. There are reports that I would have to regard as largely accurate that he was saved by a Nazi and transported by train in the midst of the Holocaust.

Why?

***

by Henry Makow PhD

from Jan 23, 2018

In January 1940, the Gestapo was bewildered to see a party of 18 Orthodox Jews riding first-class on a train from Warsaw to Berlin.

Their Abwehr escorts explained that they were under "full diplomatic protection."

The party consisted of Josef Yitzhak Schneerson, left, the dynastic leader of the worldwide Chabad Lubavitcher movement, his family and staff. He wanted to bring his 40,000 volume library but Abwehr Col. Ernst Bloch, a half-Jew himself, deemed that to be impractical.

From Berlin, the party traveled first-class to Riga, Latvia, and then on to Stockholm where they boarded a ship to the USA, arriving in March 1940. The "escape" is documented in the book, Rescued from the Reich (2004) by Bryan Mark Rigg, a Cambridge Ph.D., and professor at American Military University.

"Ironically, without the rescue of Rebbe Schneersohn, the rescue of his son-in-law and the next Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson would not have happened. Working with the government and contacts within the US State Department, Chabad was able to save Menachem Mendel from Vichy France in 1941 before the borders were closed down." (Wikipedia)



This rescue contradicts the narrative that the Nazis were antisemites determined to exterminate European Jewry. Rather, it supports the view that the Chabad are, in Tim Fitzpatrick's words, "the head of the Illuminati snake" wielding incredible unseen power over world events. It supports the view that the Illuminati Jewish bankers, who, like Chabad are Cabalist Satanists, engineered World War Two to destroy Germany and provide a pretext (the mass murder of mainly assimilated Jews) for the establishment of the State of Israel.

(Canaris making the Masonic hand-to-neck sign)

The Schneerson rescue was engineered by Admiral Wilhelm Canaris who was a Freemason (Cabalist) and possibly a crypto-Jew. Canaris was aware of the script and, at the height of Nazi success in August 1940 warned the Romanian Minister Michael Sturdza (and later General Franco) that Germany was going to lose the war.

The US State Dept., an Illuminati bastion, was part of the conspiracy to sacrifice millions of Jews to justify the creation of Israel. However, they made an exception for Rabbi Schneerson and his party. Why? Because the Chabad were accomplices or responsible.

Bryan Rigg writes: "American officials failed to respond not only to thousands of desperate pleas from European Jews who wish to escape to the United States but also to Germany's own request at the Evian Conference in 1938 that they be allowed to emigrate. It took extremely influential politicians, including Secretary of State Cordell Hull and the assistant chief of the State Department's European Affairs Division Robert T. Pell, together with Postmaster General James A. Farley, Justice Louis Brandeis, Senator Robert Wagner, Attorney General Benjamin Cohen, and several others, to steer Rebbe Schneersohn's case through the bureaucratic Bermuda Triangle. Without such a powerful and persistent lobby in Washington, what chances would the average European Jew have had to reach America?" (p. 197)

***

This is from a relatively mainstream source

Then there is, as reported by the Israeli Haaretz newspaper, that Schneerson regarded the Holocaust as a positive as it cleansed the blood of Jewry.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, described the Holocaust by comparing God to a surgeon who amputates a patient's limb in order to save his life.

This article is behind a pay wall but is reproduced in full here:

****

Coming into the post-war era, not only did Netanyahu have an audience with Schneerson, but he was photographed with the likes of Robert F Kennedy as well as his late father, Bobby.

Menachem Begin, Ariel Sharon, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, Moshe Katzav, and later, Benjamin Netanyahu also paid visits and sought advice, along with numerous other less famous politicians, diplomats, military officials, and media producers.

Netanyahu himself got his inspiration from Schneerson.

Benjamin Netanyahu said that while serving as Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in 1984, Schneerson told him: ‘you will be serving in a house of darkness, but remember, that even in the darkest place; the light of a single candle can be seen far and wide…’ Netanyahu later retold this episode in a speech at the General Assembly, on Sept 23, 2011.

Regarding the Noahide Laws we have this:

Rabbi Schneerson say Jews are obligated to make sure the Noahide Laws are kept even by "force", if not through pleasantness and peace It is obvious that this obligation [found in Maimonides, Malachim 8:10] is not limited only to a Jewish court, since this commandment is unrelated to the presence of a ger toshav (resident alien), and thus what is the need of a beit din. . . . Thus, this obligation is in place in all eras, even the present, when no gera toshav can be accepted and it is obligatory on all individuals who can work towards this goal. So too, this commandment is not limited to using force -- where, in a situation we cannot use force, we could be excused from our obligation -- since the essence of the obligation is to do all that is in our power to ensure that the seven Noachide commandments are kept; if such can be done through force, or through other means of pleasantness and peace, which means to explain [to Noachides] that they should accept the wishes of God who commanded them in this rules. This is obviously what is intended by Maimonides.

Rabbi Schneerson says Jews have obligation to "compel" non-Jews to follow the Noahide Laws

Rabbi Schneerson’s view is unique in that he not only assumes that Maimonides is correct in ruling that there is a general obligation to compel gentiles to observe Noachide law, but he also assumes that the obligation to compel observance includes within it the obligation to persuade. Rabbi Schneerson thus extends to the obligation to cover a much greater area than any other rabbinical authority, both in terms of the responsibility to do so and in the means by which to do so,

SOURCE:

This speech [a letter sent to the newspaper] of Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Chabad Leader and Messiah (the Lubavitcher Rebbe), was published in the Vologda newspaper “Slavyanin», N-4 (32), 2001 in Russia.

To illustrate that Chabad is not just a part of mainstream Judaism we have the events of last year in which a fire at the Chabad headquarters unearthed very strange goings-on that could be justifiably be interpreted as paedophilia.

DAVID ICKE

In addition to the Ben-Noons, David Icke has shed light on the Noahide Laws in this video in which he makes a link with the rainbow flag, symbolic of the LGBQT movement, which he suggests may be preparing us all for what the Global Cult has in mind for us.

In addition he has pointed our attention to the following in an article:

We have shown that there is no need for a Sanhedrin in order for the Noahide Laws to be implemented (here). In this section, from the quotes below, you can see that Jews are indeed obligated to enforce the Noahide Laws. Rabbi Schneerson said non-Jews should be compelled to follow the Noahide Laws by “force” if possible, if not through “pleasantness and peace”. He also said non-Jews adhering to the Noahide laws would “constitute a ‘complete victory’ over these nations” If a non-Jew sees another non-Jew breaking a Noahide Law and does not put him to death (presumably by a Noahide court), s/he is to be put to death. Jewish courts are said to be obligated to try non-Jews. Jews say there are good reason to implement the Noahide death penalty now. Other Jews have made it clear that Judaism is not just a national religion but “universal” in the application of the Noahide Laws. Jews are also obligated to “persuade” non-Jews to keep the Noahide Laws. In the quotes below you will see a lot of the use of words like “coerce”, “demand”, “obligate” and other synonyms for mandatory. Some Noahide apologists will tell you that these demands do not apply in the modern age when there is no Sanhedrin, though we have already shown this is not true (here) and the current unofficial Sanhedrin is seeking international recognition (here). Another piece of misinformation is that these demands only apply within the land of Israel, but we can see from the quotes below it is repeatedly stated these demands apply to all of humanity.

–

Rabbi Schneerson say Jews are obligated to make sure the Noahide Laws are kept even by “force”, if not through pleasantness and peace

It is obvious that this obligation [found in Maimonides, Malachim 8:10] is not limited only to a Jewish court, since this commandment is unrelated to the presence of a ger toshav (resident alien), and thus what is the need of a beit din. . . . Thus, this obligation is in place in all eras, even the present, when no gera toshav can be accepted and it is obligatory on all individuals who can work towards this goal. So too, this commandment is not limited to using force — where, in a situation we cannot use force, we could be excused from our obligation — since the essence of the obligation is to do all that is in our power to ensure that the seven Noachide commandments are kept; if such can be done through force, or through other means of pleasantness and peace, which means to explain [to Noachides] that they should accept the wishes of God who commanded them in this rules. This is obviously what is intended by Maimonides.

SOURCE: Rabbi Michael J. Broyde. “The Obligation of Jews to Seek Observance of Noachide Laws by Gentiles: A Theoretical Review”. Jewish Law. Retreived 10/20/20 from: https://www.jlaw.com/Articles/noach2.html

–

Rabbi Schneerson again repeated that the Noahide Laws should be implemented by “force”, and if not through “kindness”

We must do everything possible to ensure that the seven Noahide laws are observed. If this can be accomplished through force or through other kinder and more peaceful means through explaining to non-Jews that they should accept God’s wishes [we should do so]…Anyone who is able to influence a non-Jew in any way to keep the seven commandments is obligated to do so, since that is what God commanded Moses our teacher (“Sheva Mitzvot Shel Benai Noach,” Hapardes 59:9 7-11, 5745)

SOURCE: – My Jewish Learning, “The Noahide Laws”, Retrieved 10/12/19 from https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-noahide-laws/

–

Rabbi Schneerson says Jews have obligation to “compel” non-Jews to follow the Noahide Laws

Rabbi Schneerson’s view is unique in that he not only assumes that Maimonides is correct in ruling that there is a general obligation to compel gentiles to observe Noachide law, but he also assumes that the obligation to compel observance includes within it the obligation to persuade. Rabbi Schneerson thus extends to the obligation to cover a much greater area than any other rabbinical authority, both in terms of the responsibility to do so and in the means by which to do so,

SOURCE: Tzvi Freeman and Yaakov Ort. “Is Social Activism Destroying American Judaism?”. Chabad.org. Retrieved 10/21/2020 from: https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/3711443/jewish/Is-Social-Activism-Destroying-American-Judaism.htm

–

A non-Jew who witnesses someone breaking a Noahide Law and does not put him to death is to be killed

[A Noahide] who witnesses a transgression of these [laws] and fails to try the perpetrator and execute him, should be put to the sword. This is why the citizens of Shekhem were condemned to death: [Prince] Shekhem committed robbery [kidnapping]; they witnessed it, knew it, and failed to try him

SOURCE: Moshe Sokolow. “The Obligation to Intervene According to Halakhah [Jewish Law] and Tradition”. Prism, spring 2010, volume 1, issue 2, ISSN 1949 – 2707. Yeshiva University. Retrieved 10/21/2020 from: http://www.yu.edu/sites/default/files/legacy//uploadedFiles/Academics/Graduate/Azrieli_Graduate_School/Research_and_Publications/Prism_Magazine/Prism_journal_spring10.pdf

–

Jewish courts “obliged” try Noahides (non-Jews)

Nahmanides understands Maimonides to mean that Jewish courts are obliged to try descendants of Noah.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Russia and Ukraine are key to all this story, not least because it is widely thought that today's Ashkenazi Jews are descended from a Caucasian tribe that converted to Judaism, the Khazars and were driven from their homeland by the medieval Russians.

Russia, and especially Ukraine, were centres of anti-semitism and it is no accident that one of the worst massacres of Jews was carried out at Babiy Yar just outside Kiev.

But have the tables been turned?

One thing that raised my eyebrows was the assertion that Putin is “all in on it”. So, I went looking and found some evidence that Putin is close to the Chabad sect, and even saw allegations that Putin himself is Jewish and has allegedly stomped out all anti-semtism.

Here is a mainstream article:

And there is this from the leader of Chabad in Moscow:

Here is an interview with TruNews’ Edward Szall

To counter that narrative here is an excerpt from a Putin speech in which he seems to be saying the opposite:

Perhaps we can just put this down to the fog of war.

A few years ago an article appeared in the Times of Israel that appeared to confirm the Ashkenazis’ Khazar roots and put this into context with talk of the return of Jews to Ukraine.

This article has disappeared from the internet but with it in the Internet Archive.

More material is available in the form of an interview with an Igor Berkut discussing the colonisation of Ukraine by Jews.

This interview is in Russian but can be watched with English subtitles turned on:

Here is a mainstream article:

What’s behind the Russian president’s close relationship with an Orthodox Jewish sect?

Russia would appear to have changed radically. An internet search mostly threw up discussion of Putin's “anti-semtism” with regard to his most recent comments, but this article indicates a different reality:

Heavenly Jerusalem based on five southern regions of Ukraine

This is an article about a hypothetical project related to Israel . For more information, please contact your nearest rav !

Heavenly Jerusalem (also New Jerusalem, Israel 2.0, New Israel) is a project whose goal is to create a Jewish state within Ukraine on the territories of its five southern regions: Odessa , Dnipropetrovsk , Zaporizhia , Kherson and Nikolaev .

The project is long-term, its terms are determined by the Council of Benefactors, the time until 2049 and even after 2060 is described [1] .

Content

[ put away ]

Project Description

According to I. Berkut , the author of the idea and executive director of the project [2] [3] [4] : ​​“The New Jerusalem project “5+5+5”, starting in 2014, the first five years are the rotting and decay of the existing system, the next five years are the destruction and fragmentation after 2019, and the next five years, after 2024, are the reformatting. 2029 is the first step for NI”

Thus, by the end of 2029, the arrival of approximately 5 million Jews in the New Homeland is planned for the construction of New Jerusalem [5] .

Israeli Prime Minister B. Netanyahu has already discussed the organization of the resettlement and settlement of Jews, as well as possible economic and political assistance in the implementation of the project, with the current Prime Minister of Ukraine V. Groysman , the Chairman of the Russian Government D. A. Medvedev , the senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and a member of the influential Jewish organization Chabad Lubavitch , Jared Kushner .

The project receives support from well-known public figures, political scientists and analysts [6] : V. Pozner , Ya. Kedmi , V. Solovyov , E. Satanovsky , D. Gordon , D. Dzhangirov , M. Pogribinsky , R. Bortnik [7] .

It is noteworthy that despite the scale of the project, it is not covered in the world or even in the local Ukrainian press (meaning central media channels), with very rare exceptions.

Almost all information about the project's implementation comes from its executive director Igor Berkut . Video interviews with I. Berkut covering the progress of the project are posted on the YouTube channel "Rassvet".

The official announcement of the New Jerusalem project is planned to be made after the adoption of the law on decentralization of Ukraine in 2021-2022. In July 2019, Switzerland allocated €25 million, including for the purposes of decentralization of Ukraine [8] [n1].

The New Jerusalem project began in early 2017 with the landing of the first group of settlers from Israel in the port of Odessa, led by I. Berkut [2, 19:40]. This group of 183 pioneering Jews arrived in Ukraine from Haifa ( Israel ) to lay the first stone in the foundation of the Heavenly Jerusalem on the fertile land of southern Ukraine.

The management of New Jerusalem will be entrusted to a “Council of Benefactors” consisting of 12 leaders [9] :

1. The Honorary Eternal Head of the Council was declared to be Kiev native Golda Meir , 5th Prime Minister of the State of Israel;

2. The Chairman-Prime Minister, after the completion of the Prime Minister’s term in the State of Israel, will be B. Netanyahu ;

3. Finance will be led by former US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke ;

4. Defense issues will be handled by the current Israeli Defense Minister, a native of Chisinau, Avigdor Lieberman ;

5. The special services will be headed by the Moscow-born former head of the Bureau for Relations with Jews of the USSR and Eastern Europe " Nativ " Yakov Kedmi ;

6. Foreign affairs will be handled by Moscow-born political scientist and publicist Avigdor Eskin ;

7. Internal affairs will be entrusted to the former Minister of the Interior of the State of Israel, Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky ;

8. The media outlet will be headed by the famous Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov ;

9. Justice issues will be decided by Crimean native and lawyer Tatyana Montyan ;

10. The speaker of the Council will be the former president of the Russian Jewish Congress, Yevgeny Satanovsky ;

11. It is proposed to appoint an ethnic Ashkenazi Khazar version of the emergence of this branch of the tree of Israel as the Chief Rabbi;

12. The Hidden Apostle

In New Jerusalem, it is planned to create two capitals [10] : the first, political and business capital, will be located in today's city of Dnepropetrovsk and will be called in tune with the project "New Jerusalem", the second, cultural, will be located in Odessa and will be called "Adessa".

Reforms in Ukraine

The New Jerusalem project is being consulted by the Polish Minister of Finance Leszek Balcerowicz [11] [12] , who, together with I. Berkut and other participants, is the author of economic reforms in Ukraine. According to the authors of the reforms, the basis for the well-being of citizens of the future Ukraine should be depopulation: “The main principle of the reform is that the smaller the population, the higher the GDP per capita. Therefore, the main path of reform is a steady gradual reduction in the country's population,” admits I. Berkut [13] [14] .

In accordance with these reforms, in 2017, the Minister of Social Policy A. Reva stated [15] [16] : "Not only are there too many Ukrainians, but they also eat a lot." V. Groysman, in turn, found the courage in himself and for the first time in the history of Ukraine stated [17] [18] : "Ukrainians study too much." I (I. Berkut) and V. Groysman, we both understand that "for a Ukrainian child it should be "watermelon day", "onion day", "vyshyvanka day"; for a Jewish child it should be "physics day", "chemistry day", "programming day"

Financing

As of the end of 2016, I. Berkut cites the following sources of financing for the project within the framework of economic reforms in Ukraine [19] : $250,000 from one of the IMF tranches ($1 billion), $250,000 from the F4 fund (the Ukrainian Economic Modernization Fund, Switzerland, Friedman, Feldman, Fishman and Firtash), and we hope to receive another $450,000 from the George Soros fund .

In another video [20] the project's executive director states the following: The foundation (financial) is laid by divine providence. Today, 2-3 billionaires pass away every day. If they leave all their inheritance to their relatives, it will harm them. They can donate money to the project. Help is also expected from billionaires in Kazakhstan, Russia and many other countries. This will be help from Russia, Germany, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the House of Rothschild , the USA, hundreds of family foundations, Hollywood , Apple , Facebook , Google .

In July 2019, Ukraine received funding from Switzerland (€25 million), the EU (€137 + €29.5 million) and technical assistance from the United States ($695 million) [21] . This includes support for public administration reforms and qualitative changes in the provision of services, as well as decentralization.

Criticism

Despite the scale of the project, its coordination with high-ranking people (B. Netanyahu, D. A. Medvedev, V. Groysman, Jared Kushner, Leszek Balcerowicz), it is not covered in the world or even in the local Ukrainian press (on central channels). The exception is the Israeli press [22] .

In his information videos, I. Berkut repeatedly talks about the outstanding figure of our time, Lee Kuan Yew , the creator of the Singapore " economic miracle ". I. Berkut uses this state political figure as an example, and talks about Singapore as a possible development model for the New Jerusalem. At the same time, I. Berkut's approach to financing and developing the project is based, respectively, on the desire to receive money from global corporations [20] and depopulation of the population of Ukraine [13] . The fact is that from the book by Lee Kuan Yew "The Singapore Story. From the "Third World - to the First" it follows that Lee Kuan Yew has nothing in common with I. Berkut's approach to the development of the state. He never counted on "other people's" money and was engaged in solving numerous problems and developing Singapore relying only on his exceptional mind and human resources, never resorting to depopulation of the population.

I. Berkut, speaking in a video interview on the YouTube channel "Rassvet" about the New Jerusalem project, makes many shocking statements, which, according to critics, indicate that he suffers from chauvinism . Thus, at the beginning of the video [23] a picture of the future "New Jerusalem" is presented with the explanation: "the dog in the picture represents all peoples except the Jewish and Ukrainian"

To the question of one of the viewers [24] : “I will not allow a Jewish project to be built on my land,” I. Berkut answers: “Dear Petya, there is nothing of yours there and never was. Petya, you are a vanishing small particle of biomass that the wind of change has carried into our objective reality. This was explained to you under Kravchuk, under Yushchenko, etc. Petya, look around and see where you are and remember – there is nothing of yours there, there was nothing of yours, and there never will be.”

Discussing the possible threat to Israel, I. Berkut reports [25] that in this case, nuclear strikes with medium-range missiles with nuclear warheads (prohibited by the INF and DRIT treaties ) will be launched from the territory of Heavenly Jerusalem against, possibly, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Iraq, and Iran. Quote [26] : “Thanks to Crimea, we can bomb with impunity from Heavenly Jerusalem any state that takes anti-Semitic or anti-Israeli positions… even if Turkey prohibits missiles from flying over its territory, it will also be subject to a nuclear strike.”

Interesting facts

Answering the question: "Do the Jews plan to leave Israel completely in the future?" I. Berkut expressed himself as follows: "The Jews will not leave Israel until our Sun goes out and turns into a white dwarf, which will happen in about 7 billion years" [27] [28] [29] . The fact is that before turning into a white dwarf, the sun will go through a phase of significant increase in size and brightness. This will happen in 3.5 billion years. By that time, water will completely disappear from the surface of the planet, evaporating into space. This catastrophe will lead to the destruction of all forms of life on Earth. It is very unlikely that the Jews will remain in Israel at that time.

Reflecting on the future of convenient transportation between Israel and New Jerusalem, I. Berkut allows for the use of comfortable airships. What is interesting is that they will be equipped with everything a Jew's soul desires, including swimming pools and playgrounds [30] .

Two existing nuclear power plants in the territory of the future New Jerusalem are supposed to be used for Bitcoin mining [31] . Mining of such cryptocurrency as Bitcoin is based on the method of " proof of work " (PoW), in which the probability of creating the next block is higher for the owner of more powerful equipment. An alternative to it is the method of " proof of stake" (PoS), in which the probability of forming the next block in the blockchain by a participant is proportional to the share of the units of this cryptocurrency belonging to this participant from their total number. Due to the fact that "PoS" does not require significant energy costs, cryptocurrencies that employ this principle seem more promising at the moment.

I. Berkut, speaking about the New Jerusalem, repeatedly refers to Chapter 21 of the Revelation of John the Theologian , which speaks of the second coming of Christ and the creation (or rather the descent from heaven) of the Heavenly Jerusalem [32] [33] [34] [35] . Also, based on Revelation, the composition of the council of benefactors of the Heavenly Jerusalem is selected [9] . Moreover, if Revelation speaks of representatives of the twelve tribes of Israel, then Jews are selected for the council of benefactors without regard to their belonging to any tribe. This fact may be related to the fact that 10 of the 12 tribes of Israel are considered lost .

During the implementation of the "Heavenly Jerusalem" project, the conflict between the Galicians and the Jewish community in Ukraine was exposed. In one of the videos [36], I. Berkut reads a poem from a certain Jew, Mikhail Fonkin, entitled "To the Slanderers of Jerusalem", which clearly parodies the poem by A. S. Pushkin "To the Slanderers of Russia" [37] . Moreover, I. Berkut does not provide any references to A. S. Pushkin, but presents this mix as an epiphany of this very Fonkin. Two points can be noted from the "Fonkin poem": the words of A. S. Pushkin "redeemed with blood" are replaced by "redeemed with money; also the words "you have not read these bloody tablets" are replaced by "you have not read either the Protocols of the Elders or the Tablets of Moses..." Here we are talking about the " Protocols of the Elders of Zion ", the main document of the " Judeo-Masonic conspiracy ", as well as the Pentateuch of Moses and the Talmud - the main books of Judaism.

Notes

Most material I have found has to do with Putin’ s “antisemitisn” connected with his recent statements but this story tells a different story.