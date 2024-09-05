Johnson again poured out his soul to pranksters about Ukraine

Boris Johnson. Photo: Simon Dawson / EPA-EFE

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a conversation with pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus), threatened the Crimea and called on Ukraine to help "demolish" the Kerch Bridge.

The pranksters called Johnson on behalf of the famous French economist and politician Jacques Attali.

"Now we should give them [the Ukrainian Armed Forces] ATACMS missiles," said the ex—prime minister, whose conversation was published in the Telegram channel of Vovan and Lexus. "We have to help them demolish the Kerch Bridge, we have to give the Ukrainians the means to put Crimea at risk," Johnson stressed.

The former British prime minister also believes that Ukraine needs mass mobilization.

"The Ukrainian army, the veterans I have seen, are quite solid people in years, mature guys, and they have not yet called up many of their young people," Johnson said, quoted by TASS.

Who is Jacques Attali ?

Aug 16, 2021 Martin Armstrong

Jacques Attali is a well-known French economist and social theorist. He has been a political adviser but also a senior civil servant, which is in itself a distorted term for they never see themselves as serving the people. We have simply been a herd of sheep to manage.

Additionally, Attali was a counselor to the French President François Mitterrand from 1981 to 1991 and was the first head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 1991-1993 which I use to visit often. The building was outrageously expensive with a huge white marble slab on each floor as you got off the elevator. I had NEVER in all my years ever visited such a decadent public office anywhere in the world.

I use to do a lot of work in France. I was even a Keynote Speaker for the Bank of International Settlements at a luncheon in Paris with all the central bankers of Europe. And I was asked to debate political leaders in Paris on national TV – but they declined. When I say I have worked behind the curtain for decades, I am not making such a statement up out of thin air.

One of the aspects I have always encountered in various meetings is very disturbing in today’s light. There is a French book entitled L’Avenir De La Vie (“The Future of Life”) by Michel Salomon, who is a journalist and doctor back in 1981, he interviewed twenty scientists including seven Nobel Prize winners, and which thus relates his conversation with Jacques Attali, who at the time was the adviser to François Mitterrand. In that interview, it provides a clear warning of how they look down upon us, the great unwashed, which is the blueprint for what they are doing using Covid-19 to change the world economically and politically.

“In the future it will be about finding a way to reduce the population. We will start with the old, because as soon as he is over 60-65 years of age, man lives longer than he produces and costs society dearly. Then the weak and then the useless who do nothing for society because there will be more and more of them, and especially finally the stupid ones.

Euthanasia targeting these groups; euthanasia will have to be an essential instrument of our future societies, in all cases. Of course, we cannot execute people or set up camps. We will get rid of it by making them believe it is for their own good. Too large a population, and for the most part unnecessary, is something economically too expensive.

Socially, it is also much better for the human machine to come to a screeching halt rather than gradually deteriorating. We won’t be able to give intelligence tests to millions and millions of people, you can imagine!

We will find something or cause it, a pandemic that targets certain people, a real economic crisis or not, a virus that will affect the old or the big, it doesn’t matter, the weak will succumb to it, the fearful and the stupid will believe it and ask to be treated.

We will have taken care to have planned the treatment, a treatment that will be the solution. The selection of idiots will thus be done by themselves: they will go to the slaughterhouse on their own. “

The Life and lies of Boris Johnson The fact Boris Johnston is seen as a "Hero" in Dictator Zelenskys Kiev says a lot about the Ukrainian Cabal and their "partners"

Johnston is a serial liar, fake, fraud, and explotative megalomaniac. (In good company with Zelensky)

Here's the proof.