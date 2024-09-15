Αποτράπηκε απόπειρα πραξικοπήματος της Blackwater στην Βενεζουέλα – Η χώρα έχει τα μεγαλύτερα αποθέματα πετρελαίου στον κόσμο! (upd)

What Blackwater CEO Eric Prince said

After the arrest of two Spaniards and three Americans by the Venezuelan police on the charge that there is a "plan to destabilize" the country due to questioning the victory of Nicolas Maduro in the elections, the US and Spain deny any involvement in such a thing.

The American owner of the mercenary company Blackwater himself, Eric Prince, had declared that "Something was coming that would change the fortunes of Venezuela."

He said yesterday that Venezuela's oil reserves are unfathomable and "bigger than Saudi Arabia's" !

Three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech mercenary have been arrested in Venezuela on suspicion of plotting to destabilize the Latin American country, Venezuela's interior minister announced Saturday.

The information came from the secret services of Russiaand China that intercepted messages of the would-be coup plotters.

Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabejo said at a press conference on Saturday that the two Spaniards were allegedly linked to the Spanish secret services and were planning to assassinate a mayor.

It named them as Jose Maria Basoa and Andres Martinez Andasne, while state television broadcast their photos.

Qui són els dos bascos a qui Venezuela accusa de ser del CNI i conspirer contra Maduro https://t.co/Cm93bemKPu pic.twitter.com/XmgOyEwjIr — 324.cat (@324cat) September 15, 2024

Cabejo also accused three Americans and a Czech of involvement in terrorist acts, including plots to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro and other officials.

A spokesman for the US State Department said Saturday night that it had been informed of the "arrest" of an "American serviceman" in Venezuela and referred to "unconfirmed information of the detention of two other American citizens" .

The two Spaniards were arrested while taking pictures in the city of Puerto Ayacucho, Venezuela's interior minister said.