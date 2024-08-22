🔴 DID IRAN CHANGE ITS MIND? | The Prospects of Regional War | Kevork Almassian

https://warnews247.gr/diethnh/rwsia/to-koursk-dexetai-natoikh-epithesh-entopisthkan-amerikanikes-dunameis-sto-rwsiko-ypeks-gia-ekshghseis-diplwmaths-twn-hpa-vid-fwto/

The US Chargé d'Affaires in Russia, Stephanie Holmes, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for explanations regarding the participation of American forces in the invasion of the Ukrainian Army in the Kursk region.

Moscow reported that executives of an American private military company are fighting in Kursk, i.e. on Russian territory!

This is the implementation of the Biden order regarding the lifting of the de facto ban on American private military companies to deploy in Ukraine. Now they are also being developed in... Russia!

Read also: Lifting of the De Facto ban by T. Biden: "Green light" for the deployment of American forces in Ukraine - NATO Army follows

"Holmes received strong protest in connection with the provocative actions of American reporters who illegally entered the Kursk region for propaganda coverage of the crimes of the Kiev regime , as well as the emerging evidence of the participation of American PMC forces on the side of the Ukrainians during the invasion them on the territory of the Russian Federation" , it is stated in the announcement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is cited by Ria Novosti giving more details!

Moscow stressed that what was happening was contrary to the White House's claims that Washington was not involved in the Ukrainian military's attack on Russia.

Furthermore, this proves that the United States is a direct participant in the conflict.

The State Department has warned that Russia will investigate Americans involved in crimes and bring them to justice. In addition, "all foreign 'specialists' and mercenaries" who illegally cross the Russian border automatically become a legal military target, the foreign ministry concluded.

In the video below, Deputy Head of the US Embassy, ​​Stephanie Holmes, arrives at the State Department building in Moscow.

Historical photo with American soldiers in Kursk!

The American mercenary company Forward Observations Group (FOG) with a rich presence in Ukraine, Syria and Israel, claims that its members are involved in the Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region.

Russian networks are "buzzing" with the revelation that comes only a few hours after the admission by a Chechen General that soldiers from NATO countries are also fighting in Kursk.

FOG's official social media accounts posted a photo with a caption that read:

"The Boys in Kursk".

It is the first time that American military personnel, even under the cover of a "salary profile", have been proven to step on Russian soil as invaders.

"Soldiers of NATO countries in Kursk - Who organized the operation"

Ukraine's NATO-backed military launched a large-scale offensive in Russia's Kursk region in early August, sending troops, mercenaries, PMC fighters and an array of Western equipment into the region amid an accelerating Russian advance through the Donbass.

Efforts by Ukrainian forces to advance have been halted throughout the Kursk region, with the enemy's main assets destroyed and Russian forces working to clear settlements of enemy forces, Chechen special forces battalion commander Akhmat announced. Apti Alaudinov.

“For the first few days we were busy stopping the main forces of the enemy and we succeeded. The enemy was completely stopped along the entire perimeter," Alaudinov said in an interview with Russian television on Tuesday.

According to the commander, the destruction of the enemy's main resources, including his forward forces, “caused a lot of damage to the enemy. They lost a lot of equipment, tanks, armored vehicles and a lot of infantry."

"The destruction of the enemy continues, we are already clearing some residential areas. At this time, operations are underway to clear a settlement. I think that at this moment, we no longer need to worry that the enemy could pass into the area where we are ," said the commander.

According to the commander, foreign troops participating in Ukraine's Kursk operation include military personnel from NATO countries.

“A huge number of foreign mercenaries, as many as could be gathered, were added [to the Kursk operation]. I think it should be noted that among these foreign mercenaries there were people who worked directly in the NATO units," Alaudinov said.

Alaudinov speculated that the Kursk operation was a plot by NATO forces to distract Russia and force it to halt its advance in other areas, and stressed that it was accompanied by war crimes by Ukrainian forces.

“The US and Britain led this operation…This breakthrough was intended to bring us to our knees and suffocate us. "Unfortunately, it turned out that the enemy entered Russian territory, civilians died, they were shot by the enemy as if they were in a shooting range," he stressed

Earlier on Tuesday, in an interview with a Chinese war correspondent, Alaudinov said he expected the fighting, not only in the Kursk region, but the special military operation as a whole, to be completed within the next two or three months.

For its part, Russian intelligence, according to a report in the Izvestia newspaper, said that the attack by Ukrainian forces that led to the capture of part of Russia's Kursk region was prepared with the participation of US, British and Polish intelligence services.

"The operation of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region was prepared with the participation of US, UK and Polish intelligence services," Izvestia summarized, citing Russian espionage.

"Participating units were trained in combat coordination at training centers in the UK and Germany," he continues.

Russian intelligence assured the newspaper that it had "reliable information" about the claim, without disclosing from which sources or providing evidence.

"The situation in Donbass is catastrophic" - said a German analyst about the situation in Donbass, while Western media are celebrating the "great invasion" of the Ukrainians in Kursk.

In fact, he called the decision to send Ukrainian fighters to the Kursk region "dangerous" when their troops are disappearing on the real front line!

In particular, the columnist of the German BILD, Julian Röpcke, wrote on social networks that the situation for Ukraine in the Donbass is catastrophic. He stressed that in the current situation, sending the "best soldiers" to a neighboring country instead of conducting a counterattack on the real front is "extremely dangerous".

The truth is that while the Ukrainians sent "elite" units against civilians into Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces liberated an important province in the Donbass, that of New York. Russian troops have also entered Novogrodovka, which is the central link in the chain of enemy fortifications, while fighting is also raging in Pokrovsk!

As Röpcke stated:

The Ukrainian government ordered the evacuation of the city of 65,000 residents of Pokrovsk within two weeks. From Toretsk, 50 km northeast, 29,000 of the former 32,000 residents have now fled. Even if I become unpopular again – the situation in Donbass is catastrophic. In this situation, I still think that sending 5,000 of the best soldiers to the neighboring country instead of launching a counterattack here is extremely dangerous.

https://warnews247.gr/war-monitor/oukrania/germanos-analuths-leei-thn-alhtheia-gia-to-koursk-kai-to-metwpo-me-liga-logia/