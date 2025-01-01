Who do you think is manufacturing all the fog?
From Clif High -
i have run some close up clips of the 'fog' through AI.
It reports that the particulates appear to be self organizing. It may be electrically controlled via a field. It is manufactured.
The particulates are 100% alike according to AI.
No deviation in size, nor shape was detected.
Not natural.
This FOR FUCKING SURE IS AN ASSAULT.
THIS IS A WEAPON OF WAR.
In regards to the “fog”, I found this document from “The Air Force 2025” Report that was published in 1999.
The site has been removed from the internet but I found it on The WayBack Machine. It discusses tiny nanoparticals that can be delivered through fog making them undetected.
There are both defensive and offensive reasons why the military/government would disperse fog on purpose.
Now we just need to figure out why they’re dispersing it now.
Link to document HERE
If you had any illusions about your "rulers" corruption you should be shedding those now. If its being done SECRETLY you know what they do is flat EVIL...
Start prorecting yourself, WITHDRAW consent, refuse LOUDLY and publicly...
Oh, how I love that first photo...with Bill Gates-of-hell in the sky! Great report.