Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is open to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, following Britain’s lead.

Keir Starmer is considering deploying British troops to enforce a peace deal in Ukraine.

The decision follows an emergency meeting with European leaders, amid US policy shifts under Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is open to following in the United Kingdom’s footsteps by sending peacekeepers over to Ukraine.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is willing to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce any peace deal in response to a shock policy shift by the new US administration of Donald Trump

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/politics/christopher-luxon-open-to-sending-nz-peacekeepers-to-ukraine-amid-global-tensions/PDKIGQW6EFCE5GA3AMNVZCR2JA/?s=09