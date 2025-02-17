I posted the following yesterday - the opportunity to have your say

However, is at least one company beating the gun by already starting construction of a P2 laboratory in Nelson that will produce vaccines for pathogens that are not yet in NZ.

I came across this morning

https://x.com/HopeRising19/status/1891579209010774452?t=cDvU0lWOb9kUoKGbDRJ1AA&s=09

How they advertise themselves

https://kimermed.co.nz/

Our innovation: The VTose Antiviral Platform

Kimer Med’s antivirals are large molecule compounds, also known as biologics. Rather than targeting a very specific aspect of a virus, our compound targets long strands of dsRNA. This target is common to ALL viruses (with one possible exception), as it is produced by viruses inside cells during their lytic replication cycle. Our antivirals target viral dsRNA, bind to it, and this triggers apoptosis – the orderly process by which the immune system cleans up infected or damaged cells. This stops the virus from replicating, and does not affect uninfected cells.

We’ve spent the last three years de-risking our science

We’ve developed a proprietary Platform to rapidly formulate custom, targeted antivirals

We have achieved success against more than 19 different viruses to date

Our results include efficacy in vitro against all 4 serotypes of Dengue, Zika virus, Influenza, and HSV-2

We’ve proven our antiviral’s broad-spectrum capability in vitro

We’ve confirmed efficacy and safety in an in vivo study

Kimer Med’s scientists have achieved successful antiviral results against more than 19 human viruses. Many have no current treatment available.

Dengue – also known as “Breakbone fever”

Dengue fever is the most common and widespread mosquito-borne viral disease in the world, and is now endemic to 129 countries, putting 3.9 billion people at risk each year and resulting in hundreds of millions of cases worldwide. It can cause high fevers, crippling joint pain, serious organ failure and death, and the sheer number of cases that present during an outbreak can overwhelm hospitals and health clinics. We have achieved success against all four serotypes of Dengue.

There is no antiviral treatment for Dengue.

Zika virus

Since 2007 there have been outbreaks of Zika virus disease in Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific Islands. Women who are infected by Zika virus during pregnancy can bear children with serious health conditions, including microcephaly, a condition in which a baby’s head is significantly smaller than expected, due to abnormal brain development. The World Health Organisation has declared Zika a public health emergency of international concern.

There is no antiviral treatment for Zika.

Rhinovirus & Coronavirus 229E – Common cold viruses

Both Rhinovirus and Coronavirus 229E are common cold viruses. The common cold is the most frequent infectious disease in humans, with around 7 billion cases every year. The average adult gets two to three colds a year, while the average child might get as many as six to eight infections. While the affects of a cold are not usually too serious, the economic impact of these viruses are significant. Colds lead to hundreds of millions of doctor’s visits, missed school days and missed work days – the cost of which exceeds US$20 billion annually in the US alone.

There is no antiviral treatment for the common cold.

Influenza A – “Flu”

The Flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by various influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, and sometimes can lead to death. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes. Globally, there are around 1 billion cases of influenza, resulting in the deaths of 700,000 people each year on average.

The are some antivirals available for Influenza.

Rotavirus

Rotavirus is one of the common viruses that cause gastroenteritis. It is highly contagious and easily spread by contaminated food or water, and from person to person. There are around 111 million cases of rotavirus each year in infants, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths – in fact an estimated 1,205 children die from rotavirus disease daily.

No specific antivirals exist for any of the gastroenteritis viruses.

Herpes Simplex Virus 2 (HSV-2)

An estimated 491 million people aged 15–49 (13%) worldwide have herpes simplex virus type 2 infection, the main cause of genital herpes. HSV-2 infection increases the risk of acquiring HIV infection by approximately three-fold. There are medicines to treat the first or recurrent episodes of herpes which can decrease how long symptoms last and how severe they are, but they can’t cure the infection.

There is currently no cure for HSV-2.

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

CMV is actually a group of viruses related to those that cause chickenpox, herpes simplex and mononucleosis. It is a very common virus that affects people of all ages, and it’s estimated that up to 85% of all humans over 40 have CMV. Most people with CMV infection have no symptoms and aren’t even aware that they’ve been infected, as long as their immune system can keep the virus in check.

CMV is one of the handful of viruses for which treatments do exist, but none of them will cure the patient. More about CMV here.

Cytomegalovirus GDGr K17 (Drug-resistant strain)

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is very common and very contagious. It is spread it through saliva and other body fluids, and it can cause mononucleosis (aka mono), as well as other illnesses. Once you’re infected with EBV, the virus stays in your body forever. It can stay inactive or it can reactivate and you can have symptoms again.

There are no currently antivirals to treat or cure EBV.

JCV (John Cunningham Virus)

The JC virus is very common, and it’s estimated that somewhere between 70 and 90 percent of people in the world have it. The average person carrying the JC virus will never know they’ve got it, and is unlikely to experience any side effects. However, in some cases the JC virus can cause a serious brain infection and kill you. Those most at risk are people with a weakened immune system or those who are taking immuno-suppressing drugs. More about JCV here.

There are no currently antivirals to treat or cure JCV.

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Human papillomaviruses (HPV) are a group of common viruses spread through skin to skin contact. Some are sexually transmitted and can cause genital warts, and a range of types of cancer. There are more than 150 types of HPV, and at least 14 of these are high-risk types linked to cancer. There is no treatment for persistent HPV infection, but it is possible to treat the abnormal or precancerous cells that it causes.

There is a vaccine against HPV, but there are no antivirals to treat HPV.

Our antiviral development continues

We are conducting further tests against more human viruses, and are in the advanced planning phase for in vivo (animal) studies before we begin Phase 1 clinical trials.

Funds raised in the Series A capital round will be invested into additional laboratory capacity and capability, to leverage our current antiviral successes and support pre-clinical studies for our leading drug candidate.

So far, they seem to be in a “lab” in Waimea Road, Nelson, right next door to the dairy and over the road from a school.

Only in NZ!

That is not all.

These are some of the projects, current and advertised in 2022-23 that I have been able to find in a quick search.

https://www.wgtn.ac.nz/ferrier/rnaplatform/project/fast-start?s=09

These are some of the projects mentioned in the article

One being ….

AgResearch has welcomed new investment into the use of RNA technology to address livestock health, welfare and product

The government recently established an RNA Platform to identify and support opportunities for New Zealand in areas such as human health and the health of other animals. It builds on global progress in use of these technologies, most notably the development of mRNA vaccines that saved numerous lives through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of a series of Fast Start projects funded through the RNA platform, investment has been approved for AgResearch scientists to provide a a proof-of-concept for the application of RNA vaccines in livestock, specifically to address Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD). BVD is a highly contagious disease causing significant economic losses in the livestock industry, with estimates putting the annual losses for dairy farmers at around $127 million.

https://www.agresearch.co.nz/news/new-investment-for-rna-vaccine-research/?utm_source=chatgpt.com&s=09

https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/science-and-innovation/funding-information-and-opportunities/investment-funds/strategic-science-investment-fund/ssif-funded-programmes/ribonucleic-acid-rna-development-platform

And a couple of newspaper articles.

https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/news/2023/10/03/story-behind-mrna-platform.html

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 6:27 pm

Press Release: Malaghan Institute

New Zealand’s ability to make its own mRNA vaccines like the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is a step closer with the arrival of cutting-edge nanoparticle technology, the first of its kind in New Zealand.

The NanoAssemblr Blaze is designed to produce lipid nanoparticles to encapsulate mRNA to safely deliver it to cells – the scientific breakthrough that thrust mRNA vaccines to the fore at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funded by private donors to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, the $1m Blaze landed in Timaru this month where it is being installed at South Pacific Sera, a biotech that is part of Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa New Zealand – Ohu Kaupare Huaketo (VAANZ).

Professor Graham Le Gros, Director of the Malaghan Institute and VAANZ Programme Director, says the arrival of the technology marks a significant step towards New Zealand producing its own mRNA vaccines and other RNA therapeutics in the future.

“The Blaze will allow us to bridge the gap between lab research and clinical development. It is just the start of the RNA nanomedicine pipeline we envisage for New Zealand – to translate mRNA and RNA research and development into homegrown vaccines and therapeutics.”

He says having an end-to-end mRNA platform in New Zealand would provide vaccine security and enable a rapid response to future pandemics, something VAANZ has been focused on since it was first funded by the Government in 2020 to lead COVID-19 vaccine research in Zealand.

“VAANZ’s goal is to build New Zealand’s capability and platforms for vaccine development to meet the current and future demands of infectious disease threats.”

South Pacific Sera Production Director Dr William Rolleston says the Blaze will allow South Pacific Sera to develop the process of encapsulating mRNA vaccines, a critical component for mRNA vaccine manufacture.

“mRNA encapsulation adds new capability to South Pacific Sera’s GMP vaccine manufacturing infrastructure. With the Blaze installed and ready to go we will have the opportunity to use our knowledge and experience to develop local GMP manufacturing solutions to meet the challenge of mRNA vaccine production.

“COVID-19 vaccines are just the tip of the iceberg for what this technology offers, with enormous potential for therapeutic development not just for human medicine but also across the primary sector.”

Professor Le Gros says the Blaze will first be put to use on a pilot mRNA COVID-19 vaccine VAANZ has under development, based on its recombinant spike protein vaccine candidate that is being developed in parallel and is currently completing preclinical development.

“VAANZ’s aim is to take this COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate into human clinical trials, to develop local capability and inform how we build New Zealand’s mRNA infrastructure.

“This is a real opportunity to build the know-how and infrastructure for future mRNA vaccine development and GMP production capacity in New Zealand. It’s about laying the foundations so that we’re ready and responsive for future pandemics.”

https://www.stuff.co.nz/timaru-herald/news/127609319/new-zealand-one-step-closer-to-producing-own-mrna-vaccine

If a pandemic can be said to have a bright side, then the Covid-19 virus that swept the world, crippling economies and dividing societies, did deliver one shining example of the ingenuity of humanity. Covid-19 vaccines were developed at a speed never seen before and they worked.

https://www.auckland.ac.nz/en/news/2023/10/03/story-behind-mrna-platform.html

Here is an article by Guy Hatchard from last year

The University of Auckland, New Zealand, is embarking on a project to develop an mRNA vaccine platform. The plan is to ultimately turn their research into an industrial-scale manufacturing enterprise.

The excuse for the project is the success of the covid mRNA vaccines. As Dr. Guy Hatchard rightly points out, it’s a little like a stand-up comedy show.

Joking aside, there are some very serious scientific issues that are being ignored, which Dr. Hatchard discusses.

The University of Auckland has announced that it is joining a research project of national significance co-hosted with Victoria University of Wellington and supported by the University of Otago and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research.

The project is to develop an mRNA vaccine platform. They plan to turn research into drug development, clinical testing and manufacturing at an industrial scale. The plan has been signed off, presumably by Judith Collins MP, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister, and the participating universities. It has so far attracted an initial $70 million in funding.

Curiously, the announcement quoted Professor John Fraser, Dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences as saying of the pandemic: “It is difficult to contemplate what would have happened to the world if a treatment, one with 95% efficacy, had not been developed. Consider the impact that continues to this day.” (Yes, we have been. This article reveals the actual efficacy is around 1-2% and this article examines the ongoing impacts of the covid vaccination programme.)

Professor Fraser might have missed his calling, he possibly could have done stand-up comedy. 95% efficacy (?????) To do what? Prevent transmission? No, everyone knows by now that even with four or more shots you can still catch covid. Reduce deaths? No, excess deaths are at record levels.

According to the announcement, the speed at which those vaccines were developed has become legendary (possibly “infamous” might have been a better word choice). “New drugs traditionally take decades to develop, trial and bring to market, but mRNA techniques enable far faster development while also opening up new approaches for medical treatments.” (There are very good well-recognised reasons for caution in drug trials.)

The announcement bristled with biotechnology bombast and a list of future cures that have been just around the corner for fifty years but never realised. According to Fraser: “The potential is that you can put a gene for anything inside our cells and the cells become the bioreactors.” One wonders the extent and scope of experimentation that will be undertaken and whether any pathogens might escape from labs. No, that couldn’t possibly happen.

He continues: the advantage to New Zealand is that with our own research and development facilities we will be able to replicate the rapid mRNA covid vaccine development in the near future when the next inevitable pandemic arrives, most likely bird flu he speculates.

Joking aside, there are some very serious scientific issues here that seem to have been missed. The absence of long-term testing has not proved to be a virtue but a huge liability. A paper entitled ‘Exploring the possible link between the spike protein immunoglobulin G4 antibodies and cancer progression’ is a case in point. It concludes:

“Repeated inoculation with messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines elicits immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) antibody production. Such an increase in the concentration of specific and non-specific IgG4 antibodies allows the growth of some types of cancer by blocking the activation of effector immune cells.”

The researchers at the University of Auckland, and the other institutions involved, undoubtedly should know about the suspected effects of covid vaccine-induced IgG4 antibodies on immunity and turbo cancer development. The matter has been the subject of considerable scientific debate.

A paper in Nature entitled ‘Humoral profiles of toddlers and young children following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination’ found that toddlers and young children develop unusual elevated levels of IgG4 following mRNA vaccination.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to put the findings of these two papers together (there are also many other relevant papers). This should be sufficient to raise questions about the long-term safety of the mRNA platform and its propensity to cause cancers.

Indeed a preprint paper entitled ‘A Case Report of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL)/Lymphoblastic Lymphoma (LBL) Following the Second Dose of Comirnaty®: An Analysis of the Potential Pathogenic Mechanism Based on the Existing Literature’ does just that. It examines a case study of lymphoma immediately post-vaccination and summarises all currently scientifically published cases of cancer post mRNA vaccines and what might be the causes of such events. It posits six cancer-forming mechanisms that might be triggered by mRNA vaccination.

So why are the researchers confidently assuring the New Zealand public that they will shortly be curing us of cancer, autoimmune disease and inherited genetic illness, rather than causing it?

The answer possibly lies in what has happened to our country over the last four years:

Scientific and academic dissent and debate have been suppressed in our education and medical systems. Anyone wishing to keep their tenure is very careful to avoid criticising mRNA vaccines, in fact in many professions you still have to be vaccinated to keep your job.

The courts have enforced the rights of any parent wishing to covid vaccinate their children over their partner wishing to exercise caution. They have also failed to cross-examine government experts, thus ensuring a single mRNA narrative is overriding the provisions of our Bill of Rights.

All political parties (with the exception of NZ First) accept the “safety and efficacy” of mRNA vaccination and the need for universal compliance. Incredibly, the government is now de-regulating the biotechnology sector of which the announced NZ mRNA Platform is a step.

A government alliance with social media companies and corporate media has completely shut down any public debate on covid vaccines. Part of an ongoing widespread covert programme to censor social media content that Elon Musk has just exposed.

The government funded a disinformation project which dismissed those questioning covid origin and vaccine safety and efficacy as unintelligent, antisocial, extremists bent on undermining democracy. They funded documentaries aired on public television naming and shaming people.

The government has used regulations to prevent any comparison of the health outcomes between unvaccinated and vaccinated populations. In one instance, launching a high-profile criminal case against a Ministry of Health whistleblower.

The last point closes the door on reality, without access to this comparative data any valid assessment of the safety of covid vaccination is impossible.

I could go on, but you can understand that in this controlled and highly censored environment, the risky fantasies of biotechnology researchers easily have free rein. It seems that any opportunity to receive government funding, however risky the outcomes, can be grabbed with a clear conscience. No one will know what is really at stake, nor will anyone have a public forum for their legitimate questions.

Let’s refer back to the studies cited above. One of them involves little children who had virtually zero risk of a serious outcome from covid infection but a calculable serious risk from covid vaccination in the short term and an unquantified risk over the longer term. Yet the public was still pressured to vaccinate their children with mandates and a false “safe and effective” narrative. Is it morally wrong, as the government repeatedly suggested, to ask questions under these circumstances? You tell me.

Subjecting healthy children to risky novel medical interventions when they are not ill or at risk was judged an abhorrent criminal offence at trials held more than 75 years ago, but not now it seems.

What is being proposed by the University of Auckland, its partners and the government is not science as we understood it four years ago, because science involves the collection and comparison of evidence from multiple sources and its analysis from different perspectives. For four hundred years, post-Galileo, science has been a public process, subject to debate and scrutiny, but no longer. Medical science is being redesigned to become an instrument for financial gain, status and a tool of the oppressive state.

In the press announcement of the NZ mRNA Platform, the spin doctors have been hard at work. Fraser tells us that “what we do now [medicine pre-mRNA] is crude and primitive.” The article presents mRNA as a sort of insurance policy against future catastrophes. Asked what exactly the programme will target, Fraser sounded a vague note of reassurance for a bright future:

“It’s too early to say right now, and we’re not pinning ourselves to any specific disease, but, of course, I have my favourite ones. What we will do is look at diseases that are most relevant to us, that the rest of the world is not doing … Within seven years, the mRNA platform will be operating, and I would expect to see a number of homegrown therapeutics and clinical trials underway.”

So apparently they have been given carte blanche to experiment. Having followed the biotech industry and worked on the safety testing and certification side, I have been hearing statements like this for more than 30 years. Seven years is a long enough time frame to ensure that funding and investment continue in the absence of any benefits. When seven years is up, another glowing prospectus of future benefits will be carefully crafted. All the while, in the growing climate of censorship, no one will be able to talk about the mounting failures and adverse effects.

Biotechnology is a very technical area of knowledge. The other day chatting with a friend he asked me what I did with my time now that I am retired, when I mentioned biotechnology safety, he said it was beyond his pay grade and drew the conversation to a close. Biotechnology is something that we have all been subjected to without explanation. If we don’t inform ourselves, we will be confined by it without the right of appeal. I pity our country which is firmly and finally closing the door on our right to be informed. We are being securely locked up.

I could hardly imagine how a laboratory developing antiviral drugs could NOT be using live viral samples, so I asked Grok.

It told me:

Yes, a laboratory developing antiviral drugs would likely be dealing with live viruses. Here's why:

Testing Efficacy: To test how well antiviral drugs work, researchers need to observe the interaction between the drug and the virus. This typically requires using live viruses to see if the drug can inhibit viral replication, reduce infectivity, or kill the virus.

Viral Culture: Antiviral drug development often involves culturing viruses to ensure there's an adequate supply for testing. This means maintaining live virus samples in controlled environments where they can grow and replicate.

Screening and Assays: Various assays used in the drug development process, like plaque reduction assays or cytopathic effect inhibition assays, require live viruses to measure the drug's impact on viral activity.

Safety Protocols: Labs handling live viruses would have strict biosafety levels (BSL) protocols in place (BSL-2 for most common viruses, BSL-3 or BSL-4 for more dangerous pathogens) to manage the risks associated with live virus work.

Regulatory Requirements: For drugs to be approved, they often need to demonstrate efficacy against live viruses in vitro (in cell cultures) before moving to animal models or clinical trials.

However, there are some reasons why a laboratory-next-to-the-local- dairy might NOT

However, it's also important to note:

Not All Work Involves Live Viruses: Some aspects of antiviral drug development might involve working with viral proteins, nucleic acids, or using computational models without direct handling of live viruses.

Inactivated Viruses: After initial stages, some tests might use inactivated or killed viruses to study certain properties or for safety testing.

Biosafety Measures: The use of live viruses would be under stringent containment conditions to prevent accidental release or infection, with protocols designed to minimize risk.

A P-2 laboratory is defined as :

A P-2 laboratory, also known as a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) laboratory, is a type of biological safety laboratory that is designed to handle moderate-risk pathogens that can cause diseases in humans and animals. These laboratories are equipped with specific safety features and protocols to ensure the protection of laboratory personnel, the environment, and the surrounding community.

The new P-2 laboratory will certainly be dealing with live cultures.