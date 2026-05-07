Seemorerocks

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SuperSally888's avatar
SuperSally888
4h

Chickens happily eat mice. Need to unleash a big flock of chickens as part of pest control measures.

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
3h

Probably all of the above. Feral cats needed, lol. Plus the drought following the excess rain had an impact on this. All part of the plan.

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